Fort Gay water system customers in Wayne County are still under an order not to use water after the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management announced Monday they should not consume their water until further notice.
The emergency management office said Tuesday morning that the Fort Gay water plant is awaiting results from the state Department of Health and Human Resources on samples sent for testing.
The office has not specified any incident prompting the “do not use” notice, but cited possible petroleum contaminants in the water system in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
The emergency management office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning. Neither did the state Department of Health and Human Resources nor the Department of Environmental Protection.
Bottled drinking water was delivered to Fort Gay City Hall on Monday afternoon, and the emergency management office said some bottled water was still available as of Tuesday morning. The office said arrival of a large water buffalo was delayed.
The Department of Health and Human Resources collected water samples to determine if petroleum contaminates were present in the water system, the Wayne County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement posted to Facebook Tuesday. The office said it had “no official word” on how long the results would take and reported requesting pallets of bottled drinking water to be delivered to Fort Gay Town Hall Monday afternoon.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.