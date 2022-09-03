They linger in our blood and loom over our bottom lines.
They’re PFAS. One of the few things as persistent as they are is the question of who’s going to pay to protect us from them.
“[W]e’re dealing with a public health issue, a public health threat, an environmental health threat, and we need to move forward quickly,” environmental attorney Robert Bilott said.
Bilott is known for his work drawing attention to PFAS exposure linked to elevated concentrations of cancers and other diseases in the Parkersburg area.
PFAS, the common name for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals linked to harmful health impacts that have been used in consumer products such as food packaging, stain-resistant fabrics and water-resistant clothing since the mid-20th century.
In 1951, DuPont began using perfluorooctanoic acid, one of the most common PFAS, known as PFOA, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The EPA has said DuPont failed for more than two decades to report data indicating PFAS health risks from manufacturing at the Washington Works plant. The company agreed to pay $10.25 million for reporting violations in 2005 in what the EPA then said was the largest civil administrative penalty it ever obtained under a federal environmental statute.
Last year, DuPont, Corteva, Inc. and the Chemours Company settled for $83 million in multidistrict litigation over PFOA contamination of drinking water supplies. The companies also agreed to establish a cost-sharing arrangement and escrow account of up to $1 billion to support future legacy PFAS liabilities coming from before Chemours was formed as a spinoff of DuPont’s performance chemicals division in 2015.
Many environmental and consumer advocates hope the payback is just beginning.
“No matter how we go about remediating the damage done by these substances and working to detoxify our bodies and environments from them, polluters must pay,” Parkersburg resident and Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action board President Eric Engle said in an email.
That’s the goal of a new EPA proposal drawing opposition from not only chemical manufacturers but water utilities and solid waste managers who fear the plan will wind up costing them – and ratepayers – instead.
The EPA announced it is proposing to list PFOA and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, another PFAS known as PFOS, as hazardous substances under federal law. Researchers have said PFOS could contribute to breast cancer and affect estrogen and thyroid hormone levels.
The proposed rulemaking would require entities to immediately report releases of the two substances that meet or exceed the reportable quantity to the National Response Center and state and local emergency officials. The National Response Center is the designated federal point of contact for reporting all chemical discharges into the environment.
“It's tremendous to see the EPA finally taking this step,” Bilott said. “But frankly, it's taken us way too long to get here.”
The EPA said in June that PFOA and PFOS are many times more dangerous than previously thought. The agency slashed the advisory levels of those two PFAS to tiny fractions of what they were before.
The PFOA and PFOS health advisory levels aren’t regulations or enforceable. The EPA intends for them to be in place until a national drinking water regulation takes effect.
“[Y]ou’ve got water utilities all across the U.S. right now that are looking for tools, frankly, to make sure that the people who cause the contamination are really the ones held responsible here,” Bilott said.
Eric Bennett, general manager of the Parkersburg Utility Board, expressed reservations about how the EPA’s crackdown on PFAS is shaping up. He said he expects the installation will cost about $10 million.
“We believe the designation ... has the potential to cause serious unintended consequences and are currently reviewing the issue,” Bennett said in an email, echoing the American Water Works Association.
The nonprofit group of utilities supplying much of the nation’s drinking water similarly cited “unintended consequences” in a July 2021 letter to House Rules Committee leaders. Utilities that properly dispose of residuals containing PFAS in water treatment should not be held liable for future PFAS cleanup costs, the group said.
“Failure to protect water utilities from this liability would victimize the public twice: once when they are forced to pay to remove PFAS from their water, and again when they are forced to pay to clean up PFAS elsewhere,” the group cautioned.
The stakes for protecting the public from not only PFAS but the cost of cleaning them up are especially high in the Ohio River Valley, according to a recently released U.S. Geological Survey study that pointed out what it called a “paucity” of West Virginia water quality evaluations beyond PFAS.
West Virginia lags other states in regulatory limits for PFAS and sanctions for the manufacturers responsible for contaminating the environment with them.
“Sadly, West Virginians already know just how dangerous these chemicals are to our health and wellbeing,” Heather Sprouse, Ohio River coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said in a statement. “The state must hold polluters accountable and take swift action to prevent further contamination.”
Study results
The Geological Survey study published in July found high concentrations of PFOA and PFOS in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle. The former, the study found, is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a fourth had at least one PFAS detected, 47 of which were in groundwater sources and 20 in surface-water sources.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio, according to the study prepared in cooperation with the DEP and the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The recent study aimed to determine the presence of PFAS compounds in raw water and didn’t evaluate post-treatment drinking water quality.
PFAS concerns in the Ohio River Valley and the Eastern Panhandle have intensified in recent years.
The Geological Survey report, the first statewide assessment, flagged a “poor understanding” of PFAS distribution in public water supplies across West Virginia, calling it “concerning” and exacerbated by a “paucity” of statewide water quality assessments in general.
The study included all community water systems in the state and all daycares and schools that operate their own water systems.
Higher PFAS concentrations were more frequently found in groundwater than in surface water. Slightly more than a third of 66 groundwater sites in the Eastern Panhandle had detections for at least one PFAS.
The highest total PFAS concentrations were in Wood County, but relatively high concentrations were found throughout the Ohio River Valley.
The highest PFOA concentration by far came from the Lubeck Public Service District in Wood County at 1,540 parts per trillion, 385,000 times the new PFOA health advisory limit. The next two highest PFOA concentrations came from the city of Vienna (147 parts per trillion) and the Parkersburg Utility Board (98 parts per trillion), also both in Wood County.
The Lubeck Public Service District and Vienna officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Bennett said that while the Parkersburg Utility Board result was taken from a well that is used sparingly, the findings aren’t surprising given board testing results in recent years. Bennett said PFOA in finished water has averaged 14 parts per trillion over the last four years – 3,500 times the new PFOA advisory limit.
The new interim health advisory limits are 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS. The EPA’s previous health advisory levels for PFOA and PFOS were 70 parts per trillion.
The EPA has said that one part per billion can be thought of as one grain of salt in a swimming pool.
Bennett said the Parkersburg Utility Board system’s high PFOA level is likely due to previous chemical use at the Washington Works facility.
The highest PFOS concentrations listed in the study were from the water systems of Glen Dale Water Works in Marshall County (97.9 parts per trillion), and in Berkeley County, the city of Martinsburg (60 parts per trillion) and the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (55 parts per trillion).
Asked for comment on the study finding, Veterans Affairs spokesperson Meagan Heup pointed to the medical center’s annual drinking water report for 2021 that showed no violations that calendar year but doesn’t mention PFAS.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
Officials at Glen Dale Water Works and in Martinsburg did not respond to requests for comment.
The state of other states
West Virginia water quality watchdogs are eyeing state permit oversight.
Mandirola has said that the DEP doesn’t plan to modify permitted discharge limits for PFAS in permits until those permits are due to be reissued.
Mandirola said the agency would consider the EPA’s new interim health advisory levels when deciding whether to reissue permits. That’s the approach the agency usually has taken in response to health advisory or water quality standard changes, Mandirola said.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition has urged immediate changes to limits based on the EPA’s new health advisory levels.
“[W]e can’t just rely on treatment,” Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in a statement. “Agencies must take aggressive steps to control and reduce the use and release of these dangerous substances at their source.”
Seven states, including Ohio, have sued PFAS chemical manufacturers, contending they have threatened public health and the environment. Some states, including Michigan, New Jersey and Vermont, have established enforceable regulatory limits.
West Virginia Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, introduced a bill in each of the past three legislative sessions that would have required maximum contaminant levels or treatment techniques for PFAS to be submitted for state approval. The bills also would have established water quality criteria for human health for PFOA, PFOS and other common PFAS.
The bills never made it out of committee.
Next steps
The DEP’s next move is coordinating with the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Geological Survey to test for PFAS compounds in treated drinking water at all sites that had PFOA or PFOS detections in the raw water above the interim health advisory limits.
The Geological Survey report suggested that future studies examine major sources and exposure pathways of PFAS in West Virginia.
In the meantime, Bilott can’t help but reflect on the past when sizing up the future of PFAS regulations.
“Unfortunately, corporate cover-up and concealment of the facts and the information, that really put our agencies and our public health officials and legislators at a disadvantage to try to understand what was really known about these chemicals,” Bilott said.
But Bilott says environmental regulators know now who to go after – and who not to.
“Finally, that information has made its way out,” Bilott said. “We’re seeing these steps being taken.”