Still on the hook

A federal court has affirmed another’s ruling that Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies must comply with a consent agreement under which they were found to owe $2.5 million in environmental penalties.

 Governor’s Office video screenshot

A federal court has ruled that two of Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies can’t get out of paying more than $2.5 million in environmental penalties.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed another court’s decision that the companies must pay $2.54 million in penalties and clean up sites as required by Tennessee environmental regulators.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

