West Virginia’s gas utilities proposed purchased gas rate hikes so high in August that the state Public Service Commission stepped in to order the companies to propose ways to soften the rate blow for customers.

But even after gas utilities filed their proposals and commission staff recommended new rates of their own, ratepayers still face sharp rate hike requests — while corporate gas giants keep raking in record profits.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

