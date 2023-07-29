Speaker after speaker cleared the air because they had lost so much time gasping for it.
Samantha Schmitz of Washington, D.C., recalled asthma attacks that ended in hospitalizations and struggles to breathe during doctor visits that upset her parents.
Shaina Oliver of Denver recalled her grandmother taking her to an emergency room over breathing concerns when she was a baby, followed by another emergency room trip when she was 9 -- after which she learned she had asthma.
J. Drake Hamilton, senior director of science policy at Minnesota pro-clean energy nonprofit Fresh Energy, recalled nearly dying from asthma when she was 2.
Those women and dozens of other clean air advocates were sounding off in a June virtual public hearing held by the Environmental Protection Agency on its proposal to strengthen carbon pollution standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants. The agency estimates the proposal would prevent over 300,000 asthma attacks in 2030 alone.
Asthma prevention would go an especially long way in West Virginia, which was surpassed in asthma prevalence by percentage only by Maine in 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Most of West Virginia ranks in the 80th percentile or above in asthma disparity, according to EJSCREEN, a screening and mapping tool designed to give the EPA environmental and demographic data.
In the American Lung Association’s 2022 ranking of new lung cancer cases, West Virginia ranked 50th among all states, enduring the highest per-capita rate of age-adjusted lung cancer incidence.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, which enforces laws to protect the state’s air, isn’t on board with the EPA’s rule proposal.
The agency’s Division of Air Quality asked for a 30-day extension to the comment period beyond the 15-day extension the EPA already granted. That extension expires Aug. 8.
The Division of Air Quality, or DAQ, recently objected to another pending EPA proposal championed by air quality advocates: strengthening its standard for fine particulate matter, also known as soot. Fine particulate matter can pierce the lungs and lead to asthma attacks, heart attacks and premature death.
The EPA has proposed strengthening the primary standard for fine particulates, called PM2.5 since their diameters generally are 2.5 micrometers or smaller, from the current 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air to between 9 and 10 micrograms per cubic meter. The agency says strengthening the standard would prevent up to 4,200 premature deaths and 270,000 lost workdays per year, with as much as $43 billion in net health benefits in 2032.
The DAQ said failure to consider natural fugitive particulate matter emissions and provide credit for “exceptional events” could have an “unintended negative effect” on industrial and agricultural investment. The EPA defines such events as those that affect air quality but aren’t reasonably controllable using common techniques.
But it’s the DEP’s own oversight that has drawn concern from West Virginia environmentalists -- and the EPA.
“[T]he human health impacts of what this mine is going to do to the surrounding communities -- and I know y’all don’t factor that in to your decision-making process, or what have you, but I sure as hell factor it into my living life process around here when I got to watch all my friends and neighbors get sick and die of preventable cancers and heart diseases and all kind of other things,” said Junior Walk, a member of Raleigh County-based anti-mountaintop removal mining group Coal River Mountain Watch.
Projects in vulnerable areas
Walk was speaking during a DEP conference held Tuesday on a proposal from Tennessee-based Republic Energy LLC to renew a coal surface mining permit in Raleigh County covering 2,039 acres.
Walk, a longtime Raleigh County resident, has been among the community advocates who have objected to adverse air quality impacts from blasting and other mining operations.
Studies have found substantially higher mortality and cancer rates around mountaintop mining areas, which have been common in West Virginia, versus non-mountaintop mining areas.
Tuesday's conference was held at Marsh Fork Elementary School. The school’s Rock Creek address ranks in the 95th to 100th percentile nationally in EJSCREEN’s asthma category.
The DEP denied only 1.57% of mining permit applications it received from the start of 2016 to August 2021, according to DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher. The agency approved 7,035 applications during that span.
“You’re going to rubber-stamp whatever permit they want you to rubber-stamp,” Walk told DEP officials.
Ranking near the 90th percentile in EJSCREEN’s asthma category is the site of a proposed biohazardous waste-to-energy facility in Jackson County the DAQ has issued a notice of intent to approve.
Facility-wide annual emissions proposed by Virginia-based permit applicant Thunder Mountain Environmental Services include 1.83 tons of fine particulate matter, 1.3 tons of carbon monoxide and 3.26 tons of hazardous air pollutants, a group of air toxics known or suspected to cause cancer or other serious health impacts.
Heather Sprouse, Ohio River coordinator for the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, said emission limits for the proposed site should be lowered during a DEP virtual meeting to take questions and comments on the permit proposal July 20. Leatra Harper of the FreshWater Accountability Project, an Ohio-rooted clean water advocacy group, also expressed concern about air emissions.
Regulators don’t know the potential location where fly ash, which contains toxic chemicals, would be disposed of from the proposed site. A DAQ engineering evaluation says Thunder Mountain plans to transfer the ash residue to an EPA-approved landfill.
EPA spokesperson David Sternberg said the agency doesn’t keep a list of landfills that receive fly ash, indicating any landfill to be used would be a state-managed landfill under Subtitle D of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, a class established through the law that regulates nonhazardous waste. Fletcher said Thunder Mountain would need a separate permit from the DEP’s Division of Water and Waste Management if it plans to dispose of ash residue in the state.
Fletcher said the DEP doesn’t know where the fly ash would be disposed of because the company hasn’t submitted a permit application proposing such a disposal.
The DAQ also announced its intent to approve an air quality permit modification requested by a Kanawha County chemical facility operator that federal investigators said was responsible for safety failures contributing to a fatal 2020 explosion there.
The permit update was requested by Optima Belle LLC to add new hazardous air pollutants, new equipment and a new process at its 901 W. Dupont Ave. chemical site in Belle.
Optima Belle plans to return to full operational status with new equipment following the 2020 explosion that killed chemical facility worker John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, and caused two other plant workers to be evaluated for respiratory irritation, per the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. The facility hasn’t been in operation since the incident, according to the DEP.
The board, which investigates industrial chemical incidents, found Optima Belle and South Charleston-based specialty chemical maker Clearon Corp. contributed to the incident through ineffective process safety management and failure to follow industry guidance in a report released July 6.
In its permit modification application, Optima Belle reported a potential to emit 21.88 tons of volatile organic compounds (chemical compounds that can harm human health), 10.7 tons of hazardous air pollutants and 6.49 tons of PM2.5 in controlled emissions annually.
Optima Belle has requested increases in the potential to emit volatile organic compounds of 820 pounds per year and hazardous air pollutants of 1.98 pounds per year.
DEP officials have frustrated residents and conservationists at recent public meetings by saying there’s little they can do about potential human health effects from planned industrial projects.
“[W]e are somewhat limited in our jurisdiction as it relates to human health impacts,” Fletcher said during a May virtual public meeting on a proposed log fumigation facility in Hardy County that drew widespread opposition before air permit applicant Allegheny Wood Products withdrew the application. “That’s not something that, as an agency, we specialize in. We have engineers, chemists and things like that. We don’t have medical health professionals that can speculate or be able to determine the human health impacts of a certain facility.”
The DEP regulates pollution by enforcing standards for individual pollutants from individual facilities, an approach detractors say allows adverse health impacts from high amounts of pollution in an area if no one standard is violated.
Optima Belle’s proposed facility is on a Chemours Company-owned site with other chemical operations in an area that already ranks in the 80th-90th percentile nationally in toxic releases to air -- and in the 95th-100th percentile in low life expectancy.
St. Albans native Maya Nye, federal policy director for Coming Clean, a nonprofit environmental health collaborative, has touted the potential of legislation like a law New Jersey adopted in 2020 requiring the state to evaluate cumulative environmental and public health impacts when reviewing permit applications.
“We would just urge the agency to look at these kind of permit renewals from a cumulative and environmental justice aspect,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said during Tuesday’s conference.
EPA disapproval
The EPA in May disapproved a DEP revision to a state air quality implementation plan, finding it didn’t comply with federal Clean Air Act requirements. The revision allowed sources that couldn’t meet emission limits during startup and shutdown events to apply for alternative emission limits.
Source emissions can exceed limits during periods of startup, shutdown and malfunction.
In a separate, concurrent action, the EPA found the DEP failed to timely submit a Clean Air Act-required state implementation plan revision to address deficiencies identified by the EPA in 2015 findings of “substantial inadequacy” and calls for provisions applying to excess emissions during facility startup, shutdown and malfunction periods.
The EPA said in the Federal Register, the official journal of the U.S. government, that it disapproved of the DEP’s plan revision submittal in part because the new alternative emission limits didn’t specify that any such limits granted by the state would be submitted on a case-by-case basis.
The EPA also attributed its disapproval to the limit regulations allowing sources to request alternative emission limits on a case-by-case basis, rather than adopting limits for a narrow category of sources with similar characteristics and controls.
In its Federal Register action, the EPA noted any alternative emission limit that revises a limit that is EPA-approved as part of the West Virginia state implementation plan must be submitted as a plan revision under the Clean Air Act.
The DEP’s proposed move, the EPA said, would create the potential for confusion by allowing for non-state implementation plan alternative emission limits that conflict with limits in the plan.
In a response published by the EPA, the DEP said it was confused by an EPA argument that West Virginia should rely on a case-by-case analysis regarding the use of alternative limits allowed under certain hazardous air pollutant standards, saying it contradicted previous EPA concern about DEP use of case-by-case analysis.
The EPA responded that it believed the DEP was conflating EPA concern that existing startup, shutdown and malfunction exemptions in stationary source standards for hazardous air pollutants shouldn’t be relied upon with another EPA-expressed concern that those standards may not be focused on addressing criteria pollutants. Criteria air pollutants are common pollutants for which the EPA sets national ambient air quality standards.
The EPA, under the Biden administration, in 2021 announced a return to an Obama-era 2015 policy stating that startup, shutdown and malfunction exemption provisions would generally be viewed as inconsistent with Clean Air Act requirements. In 2017, the Trump administration had asked that pending litigation on the 2015 policy be held in abeyance while it reviewed the policy. In 2020, the EPA established a new policy allowing certain provisions governing startup, shutdown and malfunction periods in state implementation plans.
The EPA’s finding that the DEP failed to timely submit a Clean Air Act-required state implementation plan revision due in May 2017 triggered Clean Air Act deadlines for the EPA to impose sanctions if the state doesn’t submit a revision addressing the outstanding requirements.
The DEP has responded by proposing to amend air quality rules to address EPA-identified deficiencies.
One of those proposed rules establishes criteria and permit application requirements for establishing an alternative emission limit during startup or shutdown periods. The proposed rule requires the DEP to submit any new alternative emission limitation established under the rule to the EPA for approval with a justification including the potential worst-case emissions that could occur during periods of startup or shutdown.
The proposed rule’s revisions don’t address alternative emission limits during malfunctions.
West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club Conservation Chair James Kotcon urged the rule be revised to incorporate monitoring and reporting requirements and enforceable limits for emissions during malfunctions in comments submitted on the chapter’s behalf this month. Kotcon said the rule should explicitly state that excess emissions resulting from malfunctions should be treated as a violation.
West Virginia is home to the “Chemical Valley,” the common nickname for the Kanawha Valley’s high concentration of chemical facilities.
Only Texas has been the focus of more completed Chemical Safety Board investigations since 2006. Safety advocates say West Virginia’s history of chemical incidents heightens the stakes for stronger malfunction regulations.
“The failure to include emissions during malfunctions would expose citizens to air pollution that may threaten their health, and leaves these citizens with few options other than ‘hold your breath,’" Kotcon wrote.
Air monitoring network under scrutiny
More breath has been belabored in West Virginia and throughout the country in recent months by blankets of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Wildfire smoke is expected to become a more frequent health hazard as climate change fuels longer, stronger fire seasons.
The DEP and the state Department of Health and Human Resources have issued statewide air quality advisories in response to the smoke.
But West Virginians living near mining operations and their advocates have urged the DEP to expand its air quality monitoring network that monitors particulate matter, the main pollutant of concern in wildfire smoke.
The network monitors particulate matter pollutants across 13 sites in 11 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. None of those sites are located in the state’s southern coalfield counties, where coal operations have driven long-lingering air quality concerns.
The DEP has said its PM2.5 monitors are sited near higher-population areas to capture ambient air near where the most people live.
Two of those sites are in Brooke County, which hasn’t been among the state’s top 25 most-populous counties in recent population rankings.
Fletcher has cited the Northern Panhandle’s historically dense manufacturing base as a reason for the DEP’s high concentration of agency-operated monitoring sites there.
The Maryland Department of the Environment operates 24 air monitoring sites, a fourth more than West Virginia, despite the state not being nearly as emissions-intensive and covering roughly half West Virginia’s land size.
Complaining they were dealing with daily clouds of fugitive coal mine dust, 17 residents of the tiny Raleigh County community of Eunice signed comments to the DEP last year urging it to place particulate matter monitors in Eunice and other communities facing similar problems.
Neighborhood members have said particulate matter blows off a permitted area for the Alpha Metallurgical Resources-controlled Black Eagle underground coal mine roughly a thousand feet from the nearest home in Eunice.
Eunice ranks in the 95th-100th percentile range nationally for asthma, low life expectancy and people with disabilities, according to EJSCREEN data.
The DAQ responded to the Eunice community-approved comments by saying locating a monitor in more rural areas was difficult due to lack of power supply, property to place a monitor and adequate resources to maintain the equipment. The DAQ said onsite DEP inspections didn’t identify any dust.
“This lack of comprehensive monitoring causes the state’s implementation of clean air statutes to be insufficiently protective of the thousands of West Virginians who live in close proximity to coal mines and associated infrastructure,” Willie Dodson, Central Appalachian field coordinator for Appalachian Voices, wrote in the comments.
Hoping for a better standard
It wasn’t close proximity to mines but 37 years of working in them that left Jerry Coleman, 70, of Dawes with a lifetime of black lung -- a disease whose prevalence in West Virginia is growing as miners cut into thinning coal seams that emit toxic dust.
The Kanawha County Black Lung Association president says he can’t hunt anymore because of the disease. Coleman says the affliction leaves him drawing only half a breath.
“It’s hot outside to start with, and my lungs are messed up,” Coleman said. “It just takes everything away from you. Your lungs work so hard.”
Coleman sees coal in West Virginia’s long-term future, predicting it’ll still be needed to make steel. He thinks stronger air quality regulations should be part of that future, too.
“The air quality in the future should be cleaned,” Coleman said. “We should have a better standard.”
