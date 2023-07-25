Enough.
That was the watchword expressed forcefully by locals sounding off against a $641.7 million rate hike proposed by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power at a public comment hearing West Virginia utility regulators conducted on the request Monday.
“We can’t do it anymore,” Rebecca Urie, president of the nonprofit Campbells Creek Cares, said at the hearing held by the Public Service Commission at its headquarters. “You’re going to have to find some other government program or somewhere else to take the money from, but not the people anymore.”
Opponents said the utilities’ request is unacceptable, given their history of reliability issues, damage to the climate and public health from coal-fired operational emissions, and the stark contrast between company executives’ compensation and the widespread poverty among their ratepayers.
“Give us a break,” said Pamela Nixon, 71, a former environmental advocate for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection who is nine years into retirement.
The average monthly residential bill covering 1,000 kilowatt hours for Appalachian Power escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 — an increase of 150% over 15 years.
Rising fuel cost rates have driven further increases in recent years.
Appalachian Power received 14 rate increases, raising the average monthly residential rate from $128.09 effective March 2019 to $162.43 as of March this year, according to company spokesman Phil Moye. More than half of that $34.34 increase, $18.70, has consisted of fuel cost recovery, he said.
“[I]t is as if AEP is on drugs,” Nixon said of American Electric Power, parent company of Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. “The more money they take, the more money they want. And you, the Public Service Commission, are contributing to their addiction with our money. It is time for you to use tough love and just say no.”
Betty Rivard, 78, a volunteer community advocate and retired social worker sensitive to air quality effects, noted the power of the unelected PSC commissioners who will decide on the utilities’ latest fuel cost hike request.
“[T]he three of you are among those who have the most power in our state to affect my daily life,” Rivard, of Charleston, told PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane and Commissioners Renee Larrick and Bill Raney. The latter, a former longtime West Virginia Coal Association president, was absent. “You control the rate increases that reduce my discretionary income and the reliance on carbon that contributes to global warming.”
Urie said power outages have grown longer under Appalachian Power’s watch.
“Now, we don’t see power in our area for two and three days,” Urie said.
West Virginia finished last in reliability and overall performance in a ranking of electric utility performance among all states released last year by the Citizens Utility Board, an Illinois consumer advocate group.
In 2021, Appalachian Power’s West Virginia coverage area ranked in the highest 3% of all 958 listed utilities nationwide in outage minutes per year and outage minutes per interruption, as well as the highest 9% in non-momentary electric interruption frequency, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Sustained interruptions caused by equipment failures rose 17% with major event days excluded and reliability complaints increased 49% from 2021 to 2022 for Appalachian Power, according to reliability reports the company filed with the PSC.
“West Virginia’s reliability record shows that no matter how slow or steady coal plants are, they are no guarantee against the transmission failures that cause outages,” commenter Sally Wilson said.
West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, was easily the highest in the country in 2021, according to Energy Information Administration data.
The PSC approved fuel cost rate hikes totaling $124 million for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers last year.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power filed their latest fuel-cost rate hike request to cover costs on April 28, the same day that PSC staff filed a PSC-ordered independent review that found the utilities mismanaged their fuel procurement.
The PSC-ordered review suggested the PSC disallow $202.7 million in cost under-recovery, finding Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power didn’t pursue longer-term or creative approaches to obtain fuel needed for higher capacity factors, or use rates, required by the PSC. The review was conducted by Critical Technological Consulting, a Mesa, Arizona-based power industry-focused consulting firm better known as CTC.
Predicting in its filing that a $641.7 million rate hike would cause a “great burden” on customers if implemented in a single rate increase, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted two alternative proposals.
One alternative is spreading the recovery amount over three years, which would result in a first-year rate hike of $293.1 million, or 12.1% for residential customers.
The other alternative is to securitize the under-recovery and other costs over a multi-year period, raising residential rates by 3.5% for the $88.8 million the companies say is needed to meet projected fuel costs.
The second option was enabled by a law passed by the West Virginia Legislature in March with the utilities’ backing: House Bill 3308. HB 3308, in part, authorizes the PSC to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
Customers are paying roughly $150 million annually for the remaining undepreciated balances of the Amos and Mountaineer power plants, and securitizing those assets would eliminate that amount, Moye said.
Noting her husband hails from the United Kingdom, Urie observed that nation provides greater freedom to choose a preferred provider for energy.
“We fought the British ... because we wanted no taxation without representation,” Urie said. “What AEP and the other utilities are doing is taxing us again and again and again.”
Wilson alluded to AEP executive compensation reported by the company. In its 2023 proxy statement, AEP reported Nick Akins, the company’s executive chair of the board of directors, made over $16.3 million in 2022. Akins stepped down as company president in August. Akins’ successor, Julie Sloat, made over $5.8 million last year, per AEP’s proxy report.
“We can’t continue to put the burden of these costs on people who can’t afford to live any longer,” Wilson said of the Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power rate hike.
The PSC held public comment hearings on the rate hike request and prudency review in Huntington and Princeton earlier this month. Another public comment hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling.
“I would challenge any of you to try to live on the income of any of our people and then dare to put a rate increase on a piece of paper in Kanawha County or the state of West Virginia,” Urie said told the PSC commissioners.
