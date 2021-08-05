The West Virginia Public Service Commission charged with regulating the state’s utilities, including electric utilities and the coal-fired generating plants that power them, has a new appointee.
It’s the former longtime president of the state’s influential coal industry lobbyist group.
Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Bill Raney, who was president and CEO of the West Virginia Coal Association from 1992 through 2020, to join the three-member Public Service Commission.
Raney is poised to succeed Brooks McCabe, whose term expired at the end of June and did not seek another term.
Raney was appointed to the commission panel Monday, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State website.
His six-year term will expire June 30, 2027.
Raney has not yet been sworn in or participated in any commission decisions or deliberations, commission spokeswoman Susan Small said, adding that Raney’s swearing-in is scheduled for Aug. 17.
Raney deferred comment to Small Thursday, citing what he called a “steep learning curve.”
Commission Chairperson Charlotte Lane welcomed Raney to the commission in an emailed statement.
“I am very excited that Bill has been appointed to the Public Service Commission,” Lane said. “I have worked with Bill for 40 years and am very much looking forward to working with him on the Commission for the benefit of all West Virginians.”
Lane previously served on the commission from 1985 to 1989 and 1997 to 2003 before Justice appointed her to the commission and as chairman in 2019.
Raney’s appointment will cement the commission as entirely consisting of Justice appointees. Justice appointed the commission’s other member, Renee Larrick, to the panel in 2017.
Commissioners are appointed to six-year, staggered terms by the governor, with “advice and consent” of the Senate, per state statute. Any new commissioner appointed by Gov. Jim Justice may begin to serve as soon as they are sworn in, with the Senate taking up the confirmation once it is back in session, Small said.
Raney, 73, of Morgantown, retired from the Coal Association effective Jan. 1 after a half-century of service to the coal industry. He got started in the industry in 1970 as a surface mine inspector in the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Reclamation.
During Raney’s tenure, the West Virginia Coal Association wielded tremendous legislative influence, helping shape state laws favorable to the coal industry.
In a statement that he released as chairman of the West Virginia Coal Association board of directors announcing Raney’s retirement in November, Heath Lovell called Raney “the original ‘Friend of Coal.’”
Clean energy advocates in favor of West Virginia moving away from coal to diversify its economy and improve its environmental health are wary of Raney’s appointment to the board.
“It is no surprise to anyone that our Governor has decided to appoint another person tied so closely to the coal industry to a board or commission,” Karan Ireland, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, said in an email. “What's particularly worrisome about this appointment is the direct impact any bias in favor of a particular fuel source might have on our pocketbooks. Hopefully, Mr. Raney will be impartial, but it's worth noting that the Governor didn't appoint anyone with a background in renewable energy or consumer advocacy.”
Emmett Pepper, policy director of Energy Efficient West Virginia, said in an email he was “deeply concerned” about what he said a lack of variety in the background of the commissioners, noting that Lane had represented the Coal Association as legal counsel before the commission in a case between her second and third stints as a commissioner.
“There's nothing wrong with someone having worked for the WVCA and then being on the Commission, but we need to have a variety of viewpoints — focused on customers, too, not just industry,” Pepper said. “Will the Commission now be more willing to favor coal companies at the expense of ratepayers? I hope not.”
Raney’s appointment comes the same week as the commission approved a request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to implement and recover costs for the upgrades at the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants in Putnam, Mason and Marshall counties, respectively.
Kentucky state utility regulators had previously found that another American Electric Power subsidiary, Kentucky Power, had failed to prove that a project to keep the plant in compliance with federal effluent limitation guidelines regulating wastewater discharges at coal-fired generating facilities was cost-effective.
Kentucky Power owns 50% of the Mitchell plant along with Wheeling Power, requiring filings to be made in both states.