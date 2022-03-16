The West Virginia Public Energy Authority has a new member.
Gov. Jim Justice appointed Nicholas Preservati, Jr. of the Charleston corporate law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle to the board of the Public Energy Authority, which Justice recently reactivated to promote fossil fuel and other energy development, earlier this month. The Senate confirmed the appointment during the legislative session last week.
Preservati has a background in energy law, having represented coal companies in civil and criminal investigations relating to mining injuries and fatalities. He also drafted West Virginia statutes and regulations regarding the drilling and operations of oil and gas wells and gas pipeline safety, according to Spilman Thomas & Battle’s website.
Preservati deferred comment on his appointment, saying he was on a family vacation.
The Public Energy Authority board’s new appointee graduated from Johns Hopkins University in December with a master’s degree in energy policy and climate.
Preservati’s term on the board expires June 30, 2024.
Last month, the authority held its first meeting since Justice rebooted the board, easing into what board chairman and state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said would be an advisory role focused on strengthening the state’s position as an energy producer.
Defending and promoting fossil fuel use for energy production is a key aspect of the state code that governs the Public Energy Authority, which dates back to the 1980s.
Justice, a coal magnate, announced upon making new appointments to the board in August that he was doing so in order for the state to “maintain real time, firsthand knowledge of the status of each power plant, their life cycle, and whether there are concerns of household power supplies being disrupted.”
Justice said in an August statement that the authority would aid in “developing the next generation of coal plants,” and announced his reactivation of the body at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
“In this country today, whether it be coal or gas, our energy industry has been under attack like you can’t imagine,” Justice said.
The board went dormant in the 2010s.
Gaunch previously said the authority would not exercise broad statutory powers that state code gives it, like entering into management contracts to operate electric power and gas transmission projects or taking property through eminent domain.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton applauded Justice’s appointment of Preservati to the board, calling him “extraordinarily competent” and “exceptionally qualified.”
Preservati’s family controlled the mining company Met Resources, LLC. Preservati said the family sold its mining operations in 2018.
“We think he’ll make an excellent addition to the Public Energy Authority,“ said Hamilton, who Justice initially named to the board but resigned soon after, citing expanded responsibilities with the Coal Association.
Hamilton's resignation created the vacancy that Preservati has filled.
Preservati, Hamilton and the Coal Association each donated to Justice’s 2020 reelection campaign.
The Public Energy Authority's other board members are Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd and Jeffery Allen, a senior vice president at Pardee Resources Co., a Philadelphia-headquartered business that invests in natural resource properties.
Allen served on the Coal Association’s board of directors until resigning from last year.
Preservati’s appointment has provoked fresh criticism that Justice has failed to meet an obligation under state code of appointing at least one board member with significant environmental protection advocacy experience.
Governor’s Office spokesman Jordan Damron said the Public Energy Authority’s environmental protection appointee is Jeff Herholdt, citing his background as retired director of the state Division of Energy and manager of a state energy efficiency program.
Energy Efficient West Virginia policy director Emmett Pepper rejects that designation, noting the energy division’s focus of diversification of energy supply, not environmental protection.
“The powerful industries in the state will get their way with the PEA -- this we already knew,” Pepper contended in an email. “But the makeup of the board ensures none of the accountability that the legislature envisioned when it created the agency.”
Herholdt emailed a letter of resignation to Gaunch on Feb. 5, writing that he had “assumed incorrectly that the focus on renewables would remain the same” as when he previously served on the authority board during Gov. Joe Manchin’s administration, according to correspondence provided by the Governor’s Office.
But Herholdt remains on the board. He said he was encouraged by the board’s direction after its first meeting last month.