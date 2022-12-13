A company controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family has agreed to pay more than $900,000 and follow air monitoring requirements in a consent decree to address years of air quality concerns for largely Black neighborhoods around a company plant.
Bluestone Coke LLC agreed to pay $925,000, submit a corrective action plan and conduct air monitoring for at least five years in the agreement submitted to an Alabama circuit court for approval.
The agreement between the foundry coke producer’s metallurgical coke plant in Jefferson County, Alabama, the county’s health board and an area health advocacy group follow air pollution violations cited by the board.
Bluestone stopped production at the facility in October 2021. The consent decree is intended to control Bluestone operations if Bluestone is allowed to renew production after the company first secures all applicable permits and finishes repairs needed to operate the plant safely.
The Southern Environmental Law Center, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based environmental law nonprofit, and GASP, a Birmingham, Alabama-based health advocacy nonprofit, collected ambient air samples in 2019 and 2020 around the Bluestone plant showed elevated levels of toxic air pollutants, according to the center.
The pollutants, benzene and naphthalene, have been linked to cancers and are part of coking.
The facility has been a high-priority violation under the federal Clean Air Act each of the last 10 quarters dating back to July 2020, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data. The EPA’s high-priority violation policy focuses on the most important and environmentally substantial air pollution violations by stationary sources.
“This consent decree makes it clear that companies like Bluestone Coke cannot continue to pollute without consequences, and that starts with standards that put people — not profits — first,” GASP executive director Michael Hansen said in a statement released by the Southern Environmental Law Center.
Steve Ruby, an attorney for Justice’s industrial companies, said Bluestone is “pleased” the parties agreed to the resolution, which he added provides a “measure of certainty” that will let the company finish its review of options for the plant’s future.
Ruby said Bluestone Coke is reviewing rebuilding options that would make the plant a “state-of-the-art facility” in production capability and capacity for compliance.
The Justice-controlled Bluestone business empire acquired the plant in 2019.
Under the agreement, Bluestone Coke must pay at least $77,083 of the penalty within 30 days of the consent decree’s effective date. The remaining payments are to be made every 30 days in at least the same amount. Half the penalty collected by the health department will go to a fund to create green spaces and clear blight in communities adjacent to the Bluestone plant.
But Justice’s industrial companies have a long history of unpaid obligations.
Bluestone Coal Corp., a Justice coal company, fell behind last year in paying attorney and expert fees that a federal court ordered it to pay after finding it liable for water pollution near a McDowell County surface mine.
Bluestone Coal Corp. failed to pay most of a $165,274 award that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia ruled the company must pay to environmental groups that sued the company in 2019 under citizen lawsuit provisions of the Clean Water Act and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act, per court filings.
All fees and costs under a subsequent agreement have been paid, Bluestone Coal Corp. and the plaintiff groups, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club, said in a court filing last month.
That October 2021 agreement required Bluestone to pay an additional $5,000 to the environmental groups for attorney fees and costs in addition to $115,274 owed at that time.
Coal companies controlled by Justice and his two adult children were responsible for $3.14 million in federal mine safety debt — one-fifth of all that debt nationwide — as of October, according to data obtained by the Gazette-Mail in a Freedom of Information Act request.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children — James “Jay” Justice III and Jillean Justice — in charge of his family’s business operations. But the governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
The Justice coal companies are three months in arrears in a payment plan under an April 2020 agreement in which they agreed with the feds to pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies, a U.S. Attorney’s Office Virginia Western District spokesman said Monday.
Retirees of his coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised, but routinely not provided, by Justice’s coal companies in recent years.
Four retired miners and the United Mine Workers union say in an unresolved federal lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in 2019 that five of Justice’s coal companies have endangered the health of retirees and their dependents in recent years by regularly allowing lapses in drug coverage.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled over into court last year.
In September 2021, the governor said Bluestone Resources, another one of his coal companies, had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance.
Earlier this year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
The Virginia Western District has been the site of other recent lawsuits against one of Justice’s coal companies looking to recover more than $1 million.
The court enforced an arbitration order against Bluestone Coal Sales that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs last month.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Also last month, Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited asked the court to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales Corp.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.