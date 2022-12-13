Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A company controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family has agreed to pay more than $900,000 and follow air monitoring requirements in a consent decree to address years of air quality concerns for largely Black neighborhoods around a company plant.

Bluestone Coke LLC agreed to pay $925,000, submit a corrective action plan and conduct air monitoring for at least five years in the agreement submitted to an Alabama circuit court for approval.

