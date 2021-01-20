Gov. Jim Justice has chosen a new secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection.
Justice’s office announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon that he has appointed Harold Ward to take over leadership of the department after Austin Caperton, a former coal company executive, stepped down effective Jan. 18 to return to his legal and strategic business consulting firm.
Ward has served as the DEP’s deputy secretary of operations and director of the Division of Mining and Reclamation, where he oversaw all operational components of the department in addition to the agency’s mining regulatory program.
“Harold Ward has been a superstar in the WVDEP for a long time and the work he’s done during my administration, leading our Division of Mining and Reclamation, has been truly incredible,” Justice said in a statement. “I have all the confidence in the world that he will do a fantastic job.”
“I am honored to be appointed to this position by Governor Justice,” Ward said in a statement. “The [department] has thrived under the leadership of Governor Justice and Secretary Caperton. I hope to maintain that momentum as we continue to serve the people of West Virginia and protect our state’s air, land, and water.”
Ward has worked in state government for decades, starting in 1989 as an inspector-in-training with what is now known as the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and eventually advanced from inspector to inspector specialist to inspector supervisor in the Division of Mining and Reclamation before serving as the deputy director from 2011 to 2013, when he became director. Ward also oversaw the Division of Land Restoration starting in 2017.
Ward’s appointment is effective immediately, according to Terry Fletcher, acting communications director for the DEP, who said that Ward was not available for comment Wednesday afternoon.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser called Justice’s appointment of Ward “a good choice from a continuity perspective” and is eager to see Ward use his experience to address what Rosser views as formidable challenges facing the department like the potential for a rise in coal company bankruptcies to put additional stress on the state’s coal mine reclamation bonding system and staff cuts at the state Office of Oil and Gas that she fears could limit the office’s ability to oversee the oil and gas industry.
“I’m encouraged that we have a secretary who brings this kind of experience and knowledge and hope that he will apply that to finding new solutions to these big problems, because doing things the same way we’ve always done them is not going to produce different results,” Rosser said.