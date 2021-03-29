Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill that establishes a fee for modifications of well-work permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection to address a million-dollar shortfall currently hindering the ability of the department’s Office of Oil and Gas to regulate the industry.
The new law will establish a $2,500 fee for modifications of well-work permits. There is currently no fee for oil- or gas-well permit modification applications. Other DEP permitting programs, including mining, air and water, have fees associated with modifications.
The Department of Environmental Protection estimates the permits will provide an additional $500,000 annually for the Office of Oil and Gas, based on recent averages of 200 modifications per year. That would erase some, but not all, of the Office of Oil and Gas’s $1.3 million shortfall.
The Office of Oil and Gas is down to 10 inspectors responsible for 75,000 wells. Last year, the office resolved to eliminate 14 of about 39 positions, saving around $1.1 million.
Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has said the DEP has looked at other options to raise the other roughly half of its shortfall, including a request for additional general revenue and annual fees per-well for well operators.
The legislation passed the Senate as Senate Bill 404 without opposition earlier this month and was later approved by the House of Delegates in a 77-22 vote.
It will be effective 90 days from passage.
An identical version of SB 404 also passed the Senate without opposition last year before stalling in the House Finance Committee.
A bill originating in the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee, and referred to the Senate Finance Committee last week, is designed to cover the other $800,000 the Office of Oil and Gas would need annually just to fund its reduced workforce.
The measure, as amended by Sen. Bill Ihlenfeld, D-Ohio, would impose an annual $100 oversight fee for all unplugged wells producing 10,000 cubic feet or more of gas that are not solely providing free gas to a landowner, a category of about 13,000 wells statewide that would generate the additional $800,000 per year for the Office of Oil and Gas.