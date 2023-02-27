Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia has suffered its first mining fatality of 2023 and fifth since the start of last year.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was fatally injured Sunday afternoon while working as a contractor near a Mingo County coal mine, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a brief news release Sunday night.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you