West Virginia has suffered its first mining fatality of 2023 and fifth since the start of last year.
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, was fatally injured Sunday afternoon while working as a contractor near a Mingo County coal mine, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a brief news release Sunday night.
The coal miner was a contractor for LSM Contracting near the Grapevine South Surface Mine, according to the Governor’s Office. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience, the office said.
The United Mine Workers of America union and Justice, a coal magnate, released statements offering their condolences.
The Grapevine South Surface Mine is controlled by Pikesville, Kentucky-based Appalachian Resource Company LLC. A company representative declined comment Monday.
The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued 366 safety and health citations for the mine since the start of 2019, according to agency data. Those included 78 citations for reported violations designated as “significant and substantial,” signifying a reasonable likelihood the hazard could result in serious injury, per agency data.
Citations issued to mine operator Appalachian Resource West Virginia LLC with the “significant and substantial” designation responded to reported violations of safety standards for surface installation travelways and loading and correcting haulage equipment defects.
The MSHA had reported eight mining fatalities in 2023 prior to Mapes’ death.