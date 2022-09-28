A grand jury has charged a Fayette County landfill and treatment plant operator and its head with 25 counts of water pollution violations.
The indictment, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, alleges that West Virginia Environmental Services, Inc. and Michael Graves failed to adequately repair or replace a leachate collection system as required by the company’s permit.
The grand jury alleges the company, with Graves as owner and president, also later discharged pollutants after its permit expired.
The result, the grand jury says, was unpermitted pollution from the site near Alloy of Jarrett Branch, a Kanawha River tributary.
The indictment cites a July 2020 state Department of Environmental Protection inspection of the West Virginia Environmental Services facility that observed that the site had been discharging to state waters without a valid water pollution control permit since June 2019. The DEP issued the company and Graves a notice of violation in response to the finding.
The DEP observed in a July 2020 inspection report that “distinctly visible solids” had “heavily impacted” the Jarrett Branch stream, attributing it to improper management of the leachate collection system by West Virginia Environmental Services and Graves.
“This area of concern has been identified numerous times in past reports,” the report noted.
The indictment signed by federal attorneys cites DEP inspection reports from February 2016 to July 2020 finding failure to maintain the leachate collection system.
A February 2016 inspection report found that the facility had failed to meet state pollution control permit discharge limits 17 times.
West Virginia Environmental Services knowingly violated its permit from October 2017 to June 2019 before failing to seek renewal of the permit, the indictment alleges.
Arsenic and hexavalent chromium were among the pollutants to be discharged from the leachate line roughly 100 feet upstream from Route 60 into Jarrett Branch without a valid permit, the indictment alleges.
Graves entered into a 30-year contract in 2006 with a corporate owner of an adjoining manufacturing facility to store waste generated at the manufacturing plant, according to the indictment. The filing said that under the contract, the plant paid Graves and West Virginia Environmental Services $46,000 monthly plus compensation based on the amount of waste transported to the landfill. The monthly payments continued until June 2020 even though waste shipments from the manufacturing facility to the landfill stopped in approximately 2008, per the indictment.
Graves said in a phone interview Wednesday that the leachate collection system was replaced in the spring of 2021 and that West Virginia Environmental Services had a cost-sharing agreement with Globe Metallurgical Inc., parent company of Alloy manufacturer WVA Manufacturing LLC. Graves said that West Virginia Environmental Services went defunct after Globe canceled the agreement in September 2020.
Neither Globe Metallurgical nor WVA Manufacturing is named in the indictment.
Graves declined further comment.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane L. Tinsley ordered Wednesday that Graves be arraigned before him at the Robert C. Byrd U.S. Courthouse, in Charleston, on Oct. 5.
