A grand jury has charged a Fayette County landfill and treatment plant operator and its head with 25 counts of water pollution violations.

The indictment, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, alleges that West Virginia Environmental Services, Inc. and Michael Graves failed to adequately repair or replace a leachate collection system as required by the company’s permit.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached

at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@Mike__Tony on Twitter.

