A Barbour County underground coal mine had a history of federal safety and health violations prior to a fatal accident that occurred there last week.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued 85 citations at the Longview Mine in Volga since the start of 2019, including seven to mine operator Century Mining LLC for reported violations deemed “Significant and Substantial,” according to agency data.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

