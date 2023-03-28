A Barbour County underground coal mine had a history of federal safety and health violations prior to a fatal accident that occurred there last week.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration has issued 85 citations at the Longview Mine in Volga since the start of 2019, including seven to mine operator Century Mining LLC for reported violations deemed “Significant and Substantial,” according to agency data.
The agency uses that designation for hazards there’s a reasonable likelihood could result in serious injury.
The nonunion Longview Mine is controlled by Greenwich, Connecticut-based American Metals and Coal International, which did not respond to a request for comment.
Mine employee Cecil Barker, 62, of Philippi, a surveyor, died March 22 when a battery-powered personnel carrier overturned after striking a coal rib, pinning him beneath it, according to MSHA’s preliminary report on the incident. Barker wasn’t riding in a designated seating area, according to the report, which noted that he had 17 years of mining experience and less than a year of experience at that mine.
MSHA has cited Century Mining for reported significant and substantial violations of regulations requiring protection of power wires and cables, insulation of permanent splices in trailing cables, and maintenance of respirable dust at or below 1.5 milligrams per cubic meter of air.
There are 208 employees at the Longview Mine, according to MSHA, including 195 underground.
Barker’s death was the 14th mine fatality of 2023 nationwide and the second in West Virginia, according to MSHA. The nation is on pace this year to far exceed last year’s MSHA-reported total of 29 mine fatalities. West Virginia was the site of four mine fatalities last year.
William Mapes, 73, an equipment operator and contractor employee with LMS Excavating, was the first fatality in West Virginia this year. He died when the bulldozer he was operating left a haul road and rolled down a hill at the site for the Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County on Feb. 26, according to MSHA. That nonunion mine is controlled by Pikeville, Kentucky-based Appalachian Resource Co. LLC. Mapes was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the bulldozer, MSHA said.
MSHA had issued more than 350 safety and health citations for the mine since the beginning of 2019, according to agency data. Those included 78 citations for reported significant and substantial violations.
