The state House Energy and Manufacturing Committee approved referring a bill to the House Finance Committee Tuesday that would change how the State Tax Department values producing oil and gas wells for property tax purposes and the appeals process for all property taxes in the state. This would provide a more expansive definition of operating expenses for gas and oil producers in another industry-friendly move by the committee.
House Bill 2581‘s provisions include allowing expenses from lifting, processing, transportation and other industry activities to be subtracted from wells’ income and require the tax department to resurvey well expenses every three years unless natural gas contracts or the average oil price traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange changes more than 20% from the last year a survey was completed, meaning state administrative costs would increase in unstable markets.
The bill would expand the jurisdiction of the Office of Tax Appeals to include property tax valuation, classification and taxability, allow petitioners to appeal to a county Board of Equalization and Review or the Office of Tax Appeals and eliminate the Board of Assessment Appeals.
“It’s a fairly complicated statute, but right now you’ve got two chances at the county level, so you’re making the same argument to the same body a few months apart wanting a different result, and if you don’t get the result under the current system, you go to the circuit court,” committee counsel Robert Akers said. “So the new system will take you through the Office of Tax Appeals on the way to circuit court.”
Attorney Marc Monteleone, a former president of the Independent Oil & Gas Association of West Virginia, said a review found county commissions had rejected each and every one of several hundred appeals in recent years.
“The county commission doesn’t do this assessment, the tax department does, and when you go to the county commission to appeal, they say go to the tax department, we wash our hands of this,” Monteleone said. “ … So by going to the Office of Tax Appeals, we’re actually shortcutting the system and going to a more productive, more efficient way to appeal.”
State Tax Department attorney Steve Stockton said the bill adds another layer to the tax appeal process but doesn’t necessarily make it more complicated.
“So more government?” Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, asked Stockton.
“You could look at it that way, yes,” Stockton replied.
A fiscal note from the Office of Tax Appeals accompanying the bill estimates it would significantly increase the caseload at the office and envisions the hiring of two more administrative law judges to add to the current two, two staff attorneys and four additional support staff, an increase in staff that the office’s current leased space would not support. The fiscal note, which did not factor in estimated cost of leasing larger office space, estimates the other additional expenses would cost an annual $425,000 to $475,000.
The bill is similar to last session’s Senate Bill 655, which stalled in the House Finance Committee after passing through the Senate, a measure Monteleone said he worked on.
Prompting the proposed reform is a 2019 state Supreme Court decision that Akers explained threw out a cap on deductions in a well’s valuation for well operating expenses.
That decision triggered concerns that local governments could lose millions in property tax revenues.
Delegate Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel, voiced opposition to the bill.
“Bottom line, although the oil and gas industry says, ‘Well, this is for a fair review,’ the bottom line, they’re going to end up paying less money,” Pethtel said. “If you live in or represent a county that has a lot of gas well drilling, especially Marcellus shale, believe me, this bill’s going to hurt you.”
Asked by Pethtel if there was information on how much the bill would cost counties under the bill, Akers said that the committee asked for a fiscal note that had not yet been provided.
“I’m sure by the time this thing gets through Finance, we will have those numbers,” Pethtel said.
Committee Chairperson Bill Anderson, R-Wood, said he would seek to get that information if it’s available prior to the Finance Committee considering the bill, whose lead sponsor is Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, and has 10 other sponsors, all Republicans.
Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, said the bill would create a fairer tax appeal process for the oil and gas industry and touted the importance of West Virginia producing its own energy.