The House Judiciary Committee approved sending a package of legislative rules on environmental protection, including a proposal that would make changes to West Virginia's water quality standards, weakening some for certain carcinogens and strengthening others, to the full House of Delegates on Tuesday.
The committee’s approval capped a nearly two-hour meeting that focused largely on the state Department of Environmental Protection’s proposed update of standards on pollutants into rivers and streams. The meeting came a day after the committee held a public hearing at which a majority of conservationists and citizens voiced concerns with relaxing any water quality standards. Manufacturing, coal and gas industry representatives praised the methodology behind it.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended his department’s proposed water quality updates, saying they would leave the cancer risk managed by the current standards at 1 in 1 million.
The committee rejected a proposed amendment from the Judiciary Committee’s minority chairman, Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, to only keep changes to water quality standards that would strengthen them, rather than weakening them. The DEP’s proposal would adopt 24 of 94 updates proposed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 13 of which would weaken existing standards.
“Do you want to take action to increase the amount of 1,1-Dichloroethylene in the water?” Lovejoy asked, mentioning an industrial chemical and carcinogen for which a water quality standard would be weakened.
“The vast majority of folks that I’ve talked to, if you ask them if we should be weakening the standards for carcinogens in our water, they’d say no,” Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said. “In fact, they might put an expletive before that no.”
Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, cited Mandirola’s testimony in making his case against Lovejoy’s amendment.
“I say we follow the science,” Zatezalo said.
The plan to update the water quality standards, proposed by the DEP, dates back to 2018. The standards are up for DEP review every three years, per the federal Clean Water Act.
The DEP proposed updating standards for 60 pollutants, some of which hadn’t been updated since the 1980s, based on recommendations the EPA made in 2015. But the committee removed those standard updates in 2018, after pushback from the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, which has argued that the DEP should use different human health criteria.
Human health ambient water-quality criteria represent specific levels of chemicals or conditions in a body of water that are not expected to cause adverse effects to human health, per the EPA’s definition.
The Legislature adopted a bill in 2019 that required the DEP to delay presenting new standards until the 2021 legislative session after proposing updates by Apr. 1, 2020. The DEP did that on March 31, 2020, releasing the proposal to adopt 24 of the EPA’s proposed updates.
The Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee advanced the rule modification on Dec. 9, 2020.
Conservationist groups, such as the West Virginia Rivers Coalition and West Virginia Environmental Council, oppose the weakening of any water quality standards. Opponents said they shouldn’t be weakened since manufacturers already are following them, and that West Virginia’s third-highest cancer death rate in the nation (per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) makes the state especially vulnerable to any weakening of those standards.
“I guess it was encouraging in one way to see the attention the committee paid to this bill,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said after the committee’s Tuesday afternoon meeting. “But, again, we hoped for a different outcome and will be looking toward the next step as it moves to the floor.”