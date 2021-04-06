The West Virginia House Energy and Manufacturing Committee signed off on a resolution Tuesday eyeing divesting from state retirement investments in businesses that have divested from fossil fuel companies.
The resolution, which now goes before the House Rules Committee, would direct the Joint Committee on Government and Finance to study what it calls “the commercial discrimination of producers of coal, gas, oil, carbon-based energy, and other productions” in West Virginia.
House Concurrent Resolution 90 would direct the committee to study the effect of the Board of Trustees of the West Virginia Public Employees Retirement System identifying all businesses that have divested from fossil fuel companies in which the system has holdings, putting them on a “restricted business list” updated at least annually, and notifying those businesses that the system may divest holdings from them.
The requirements would not apply to private equity funds, but the board of trustees would be required to determine before making investments in a private equity partnership whether any investments by the private equity general partner include a restricted business.
House Bill 3084 would have enacted the divestment measures, but stalled in the House Pensions and Retirement Committee.
That bill’s lead sponsor was Delegate Zack Maynard, R-Lincoln, who expressed support for the resolution at Tuesday’s committee meeting.
“We’re not going to let companies go against the way of life of our people,” Maynard said.
“There needs to be pushback when investors will not invest in fossil fuels,” Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, said prior to the committee’s approval of the resolution. “The fact that they won’t invest in fossil fuels is very, very harmful to the strategic interest of this country.”
Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, cautioned against giving up the state’s neutrality in the investment process, though she supported advancing the study resolution.
“Our fiduciary responsibility in regards to our pensions and retirement plans is that we pursue the best economic return that we can get,” Graves said.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, noted that two large financial management firms, BlackRock and Meketa, recently concluded investment funds have experienced no negative financial impacts from divesting from fossil fuels and instead found evidence of modest improvement in fund return, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, a nonprofit dedicated to a diverse, sustainable energy economy.