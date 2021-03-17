The West Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday to establish a fee for modifications of well-work permits issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
The bill, Senate Bill 404, passed the Senate without opposition last week. The bill would erase some, but not all, of the million-dollar shortfall currently facing the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas.
Passed by the House in a 77-22 vote, Senate Bill 404 would establish a $2,500 fee for modifications of well-work permits. There is currently no fee for oil- or gas-well permit modification applications. Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola noted to the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee, which advanced the bill last week after its Senate passage, that all other DEP permitting programs, including mining, air and water, have fees associated with modifications.
Mandirola estimated the bill, if enacted, would provide an additional $500,000 annually for the Office of Oil and Gas based on recent averages of 200 modifications per year.
The Office of Oil and Gas needs $1.3 million just to fund staffing levels that it slashed last year as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
“While this bill will get us part of the way to where we need to get, it’s not going to get us all the way to where we need to get,” Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said on the House floor Wednesday prior to the vote on the bill.
The Office of Oil and Gas is down to 10 inspectors responsible for 75,000 wells. Last year, the office resolved to eliminate 14 of about 39 positions, saving around $1.1 million.
Mandirola said the DEP has looked at other options to raise the other roughly half of its shortfall, including a request for additional general revenue and annual fees per-well for well operators.
“I hope that in addition to passing this bill, we can find other ways to raise the revenue that’s required to fully fund the inspectors at the Office of Oil and Gas,” Hansen said.
Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, chair of the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee, agreed with Hansen, calling the bill a “beginning salvo” to financially support the office.
“It’s not what they need to maintain the inspection program that I would like to see,” Anderson said.
A bill sponsored by Hansen, that has been pending since Feb. 24 in the energy committee chaired by Anderson, would introduce an annual $100 well oversight fee. The bill has not yet made it onto a committee meeting agenda.
Dave McMahon, co-founder of the West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization and advocate for greater oversight of oil and gas wells across the state, has lobbied for an annual $100 well oversight fee. He estimated such a fee would raise $6 million — enough to bolster the Office of Oil and Gas and leave some money for addressing abandoned and orphaned wells.
An identical version of SB 404 also passed the Senate without opposition in last year’s session as Senate Bill 840 before stalling in the House Finance Committee.