The West Virginia House of Delegates passed two industry-friendly tax valuation reform bills Tuesday by wide margins. The bills, regarding natural resources, raised concern among some lawmakers who said state tax projections estimate that they would cost counties, and school boards in them, millions of dollars.
House Bill 2493 passed the chamber on a 64-34 vote. It would exclude coal beds less than 35 inches thick from classification as mineable coal for property tax valuation purposes. It also excludes permitted coal seams from classification as active until coal is depleted under a permit for assessments made from July 1, 2022 and beyond.
The bill also instructs the state Tax Department to value coal properties based on the year preceding an assessment date of July 1, starting in 2022, removing the department’s current three-year average time frame for valuation.
House Bill 2581, which passed the chamber on a 66-34 vote, would change the methodology for valuing producing oil and natural gas wells. It would allow additional expenses that the Tax Department, in a fiscal note, said would lower the appraised value of oil and gas wells and tax collection.
The Tax Department estimated in a fiscal note for HB 2493 that it would initially reduce property tax revenue by roughly $12 million for local governments in 2022, with a change in property tax revenue in future years dependent on market conditions.
The fiscal note for HB 2581 estimated that the bill would result in an initial revenue loss of $9.1 million that would mostly affect county school boards and commissions. The department noted that some of the loss to school boards would be offset by a requirement of additional state general revenue appropriations through the state School Aid Formula.
Citing a Department of Education estimate, the Tax Department reported that the estimated cost for the state under the Public School Support Plan from the proposed bill would be $1.1 million for fiscal year 2023. That would be because of an expected decreased local share related to a decline in natural resource property values. County boards of education would lose $5.2 million from lowered tax collection that increased state aid funding would not cover, according to the estimate.
Delegates cited Tax Department estimates that the legislation would hit rural counties with small tax bases especially hard.
“Wetzel [County] has 15,436 people. They’re going to have a $1.6 million hit,” Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, said, citing U.S. Census Bureau population figures. “Marshall has double that, and they’re going to double that in [losses].”
“There’s no way I could vote for this bill,” Delegate Dave Pethtel, D-Wetzel, said.
The respective lead sponsors for HB 2493 and HB 2581, Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, and Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, defended the bills, arguing that they are necessary to allow for true tax valuations. Graves said counties would still be hauling in tens of millions of dollars from oil and gas operations.
The bills will now go before the Senate.