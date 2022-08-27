'I just want out of here': Raleigh County community's cries for coal dust relief raise DEP, EPA air quality oversight concerns

EUNICE -- Sandra Stewart didn’t bite the dust.
Not after 30 treatments of radiation and chemotherapy for her uterus and cervical cancer. Not after a blood clot in her right lung a week after her treatment ended.
But five months later, the dust is biting her.
“They invaded our space,” Stewart says. “This was our home.”
Stewart, 72, is talking about the Black Eagle underground coal mine a thousand feet from her home in the tiny former Raleigh County mining settlement of Eunice.
She’s one of many Eunice residents who say dust from the Alpha Metallurgical Resources-controlled mine has coated their vehicles and infiltrated their homes since starting up in 2018, driving some to move out of the close-knit community.
“This is hard, living here,” Stewart says. “The coal mine doesn’t care.”
Stewart fights back tears as she concludes that she and her husband, Charles, are trapped inside their home of 33 years. He’s been on an albuterol inhaler to control wheezing since a year after mine operations began.
“We’re both in bad shape and we need to move. But we can’t move because we can’t just get up and move just to go buy another house,” Stewart says, choking up.
Stewart shuffles into the kitchen she no longer has the strength to cook in as Charles eats takeout, resting his bad knees at the table on a hot July afternoon.
“I don’t know what to do,” she says. “I tell you, I don’t know what to do.”
Two houses over on Coal River Road, Annabelle Aliff, 58, had digested the same dilemma minutes earlier.
Aliff’s son has been planning to move to Florida and wants her to come with him to get away from the dust. She used to lay in the sun on cloudless days like this. But she says coal dust would stick all over her now.
“I like my mountains,” Aliff says, holed up in her living room. “I’m a hillbilly.”
In another house over some 50 feet away, Anita Jones has taken down her family pictures to keep coal dust from ruining them.
“You can’t really see it floating up in the air, but when you clean the house, you wipe your walls and stuff down, you see it on your rags,” says Anita’s husband Rick, a 66-year-old independent coal truck driver. “It don’t take no time to accumulate back.”
Eunice residents’ complaints highlight mounting concerns that state and federal air quality monitoring and standards aren’t nearly protective enough for the many communities vulnerable to industrial emissions throughout West Virginia.
“If you want to sit on your porch, then you’ve got to sit there and listen to coal trucks being loaded and watch the dust come out of the chute,” Anita Jones said. “That’s what I told my husband, I said, ‘Look at this that comes off this furniture. We’re breathing that.’”
Moving away from moving dust
On a beautiful June evening five minutes up Coal River Road, the woman owning the home between the Stewarts and Aliff listened eagerly as an environmental group organizer read West Virginia’s statutory definition of air pollution.
Shelia Walk, who has lived 43 of her 50 years in Eunice, recalled the bottom of her feet blackening from coal dust after walking outside her home two years ago.
State code says that any man-discharged substance “injurious to human health or welfare, animal or plant life, or property, or which would interfere with the enjoyment of life or property” constitutes air pollution.
“Does that sound like what’s happening here?” Willie Dodson, field coordinator with the environmental group Appalachian Voices, asked three generations of Walk’s family at the Coal Heritage Riverwalk in Whitesville.
Each generation said yes.
Air pollution concerns loom throughout West Virginia, from the southern coalfields to the heavy concentration of chemical facilities in the Kanawha Valley.
“I’ll just end up with lung cancer or emphysema,” Walk said, standing near her husband, son and mother under a pavilion after Dodson gave the state’s definition of air pollution.
Last year, Walk organized weekly community meetings to coordinate a response to Alpha’s mine operations nearby. Eunice residents have wanted Alpha to pay them to move or at least do more to reduce pollution.
Now Walk is moving on. She and her husband, William, are moving to a farm 10 minutes up Coal River to Horse Creek to get away from the dust.
“I hate it so bad down here, I can’t stand it no more,” Walk said.
Eunice residents have given up on state environmental regulators or Alpha to address their concerns.
Walk said she called the DEP more than 10 times to report mine noise and dust and never got an effectual response. Jones recalled fruitless calls to the DEP and the coal company.
“Shelia and myself, we made call after call after call,” Jones said.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, the Tennessee-based company that controls the Black Eagle Mine, did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Division of Mining and Reclamation regulates the control of fugitive dust — particulate matter that enters the atmosphere without first passing through emissions controls like a stack or duct — from permitted mine sites in the state.
DEP records show the agency has issued six notices of violation on the mine permit in the past five months after none were issued for the previous three years. The Marfork Coal Company, the Alpha subsidiary that holds the mine permit, ran a sweeper truck that failed to prevent dusty conditions, tracked debris onto Coal River Road and failed to protect offsite areas from landslides, according to agency records.
Agency spokesman Terry Fletcher said no dust was observed during any of 16 onsite inspections and one aerial inspection for dust at the Black Eagle facility from January to September 2021 conducted by the Division of Mining and Reclamation. Fletcher says the division investigated each complaint it received.
Fletcher noted the state’s Surface Mining Reclamation Rule, a legislative rule that also governs underground mine standards, requires roads to be maintained so as to control and prevent air pollution resulting from erosion — including road dust — with vegetation, watering, or chemical or other dust suppressants.
But the DEP’s Division of Air Quality has no jurisdiction over permitted mine operations, and the Eunice residents living closest to the Black Eagle Mine say they feel the agency has failed to keep the air in their own homes safe to breathe.
“I’d like them to just enforce the law that’s already in place,” Walk said.
The law that’s already in place, though, is lacking air quality monitoring to back it up.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires state and local agencies to submit annual air quality monitoring network plans to be reviewed annually to identify any need for adding, moving or removing monitoring sites.
The 2022 ambient air network monitoring plan issued by the DEP lists 17 total agency-operated air monitoring sites across West Virginia.
None of them are located in the southern coalfields.
“It’s almost like the air monitoring stations are running away from the coal mines or something,” Dodson said.
More than a third of the state’s air monitoring sites are in Hancock and Brooke counties, which have four and three sites, respectively.
Kanawha County is the only other county with multiple monitoring sites. One is located on Dixie Street in Charleston. The other is located at the South Charleston Public Library.
Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio and Wood counties each have one monitor.
Seventeen Eunice residents signed a petition submitted by Dodson to the DEP earlier this year urging the Division of Air Quality to examine the impacts of fugitive mine dust on ambient air quality by placing pollution monitoring devices in Eunice and in other communities facing similar problems.
The DEP rejected the request. The EPA is still reviewing the DEP’s monitoring plan and is expected to rule on it by the end of October, EPA spokesman Jeffrey Landis said.
Michael McCawley, clinical associate professor at West Virginia University’s Department of Occupational and Environmental Health Services, called fugitive dust “what got away.”
“[T]here should be monitoring to make up for the fact that you don’t have emissions controls of fugitive dust, because it wouldn’t be fugitive dust if you had emission controls on it,” McCawley said. “So it’s a real valid complaint to say there should be air sampling in that case for fugitive dust in the community.”
Eunice residents’ complaints have zeroed-in on fugitive dust from stockpiles, truck traffic and conveyors at the mine site just a few hundred yards away.
“[T]he DEP does not do their job right,” Walk said. “If they did, we wouldn’t be moving.”
Monitoring the monitors
Walk has struggled to get an Appalachian Voices-provided PurpleAir sensor to work properly at her home, leaving her without data to quantify just how bad the air is there. The sensor is meant to measure airborne particulate matter — solid particles and liquid droplets in the air that include soot and dirt.
Studies have shown that low-income areas and communities of color are more likely to live in areas with greater exposure to air pollution. In West Virginia, whose 2021 poverty rate of 15.8% far exceeded the national clip of 11.4%, that means those who would benefit most from taking neighborhood air quality monitoring into their own hands are least likely to afford doing so.
That’s especially true in Raleigh County, whose 21.8% poverty rate was nearly double last year’s national percentage.
“I don’t think there’s a good scientific-level quality air monitor out there that’s inexpensive,” McCawley said.
There are no agency-operated air monitors in Institute or Belle, two Kanawha County communities with long histories of chemical emissions.
A historically Black community, Institute long has been what former DEP environmental advocate Pam Nixon has called an “environmental sacrifice zone.” Chemical facilities like those operated by Union Carbide Corp., Bayer CropScience and Specialty Products, as well as sites such as the nearby Dunbar treatment plant and asphalt-producing company West Virginia Paving, have combined to expose Institute to adverse impacts for generations.
Belle’s lack of air quality monitoring came under scrutiny after a fatal explosion at a chemical plant prompted a shelter-in-place order for areas within a 2-mile radius in December 2020. The DEP concluded a fire that burned for two hours at Optima Belle LLC’s chemical facility after the explosion that killed one chemical plant worker and injured two others did not create ongoing emissions to the atmosphere.
But some concerned citizens and environmental advocates questioned that conclusion given the agency based it on data from a Charleston ambient air monitoring station 8 air miles away.
“They need a monitor every mile along the Kanawha River,” Alex Cole, an organizer with the West Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club, said sitting with Dodson across from the Walk family.
West Virginia’s longtime energy producer status means more industrial emissions per capita here than in most states. The state’s energy-related per capita carbon dioxide emissions were third-highest nationally in 2019 behind only Wyoming and North Dakota, per U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
But West Virginia lags behind neighboring states in air quality monitoring sites.
There were 30 air monitoring stations in the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s air monitoring network last year — two-thirds more than in West Virginia. The Maryland Department of the Environment operates 24 air monitoring sites, a quarter more than West Virginia, despite not being nearly as emissions-intensive and being roughly half West Virginia’s land size.
Institute resident Kathy Ferguson said she doesn’t think there’s enough monitoring in West Virginia’s air monitoring network to protect communities like hers that contend with heavy industrial emissions.
“It just doesn’t seem to be consistent with really [limiting] the threat of harm for folks in frontline communities,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson is a longtime advocate with grassroots groups such as People Concerned About MIC (methyl isocyanate, the highly toxic chemical that Bayer CropScience used to make insecticides in Institute until roughly a decade ago) and its successor, People Concerned About Chemical Safety.
Ferguson is concerned not just by West Virginia’s number of monitoring locations, but by what pollutants those sites don’t monitor.
A majority of West Virginia’s sites monitor sulfur dioxide as well as some particulate matter through a method to assess implementation actions to attain national air quality standards under the federal Clean Air Act.
But most of the sites don’t monitor air toxics, a broad category of hazardous air pollutants, or other common air pollutants like carbon monoxide and ozone.
A majority of air monitoring sites in Kentucky and Ohio track ozone and continuously monitor particulate matter with diameters smaller than 2.5 micrometers — a tiny fraction of the size of a single human hair. Those pollutants aren’t tracked at most monitoring sites in West Virginia.
“[T]hey’re not even looking at … all the different things that they should be looking at,” Ferguson said.
State oversight questioned
EPA spokesman David Sternberg said locating a monitor in more rural areas is a challenge due to logistics, including shortages of power supply, property to place a monitor and adequate resources to maintain the equipment.
Federal funding has been limited to states over the years, Sternberg said, making it more important for states to manage their resources.
Fletcher, the DEP spokesman, said the agency’s sampling sites are located to assess air quality levels based on population exposure and industry emissions to determine compliance with national air quality standards and background levels.
Fletcher attributed the high concentration of air monitoring sites in the Northern Panhandle to a “dense manufacturing base” that influenced air emissions in the area.
Asked why there are no air monitoring sites in West Virginia’s southern coalfields, Fletcher recalled a 2012 ambient air quality study the DEP commissioned in Raleigh County that found sampling data well within health-based standards. A response to coalfield residents’ concerns about air quality near surface mine blasting operations, the study found no conclusive evidence of impact of blast emissions on air quality at two Clear Fork sampling sites.
But the report prepared for the DEP by Battelle, a Columbus, Ohio-based research and development nonprofit, recommended additional monitoring to evaluate air quality under different meteorological conditions, other seasons, or in a study of longer duration than the two weeks Battelle took for its review.
The report focused on surface mine blasting, but Eunice residents’ complaints have focused on fugitive dust from stockpiles and trucks.
“This single, narrow, 10-year-old study about a different issue altogether in no way justifies [the] DEP's choice to ignore the cloud of dust in Eunice,” Dodson said in an email.
Sternberg observed that monitoring stations are established in population centers, like near busy roads, in city centers or locations of particular concern such as schools, hospitals or specific emissions sources.
The Stewarts have found life in a home 1,000 feet away from a mine to be a soot-filled struggle. But West Virginia state code allows surface coal mining operations as close as 300 feet away from an occupied dwelling without permission from the dwelling owner — a greater liability for rural homeowners than urban ones.
In its response to the petition signed by Eunice residents, the DEP said its monitors for fine particulate matter are sited near higher population areas to capture ambient air where more people live.
“The DEP should be able to diligently monitor ambient air quality in both rural and urban parts of the state,” Dodson said.
McCawley recalled failing to see his hand in front of his face for five to 10 seconds after a coal explosion during research for a 2014 study. He had been standing beyond a mountaintop mine on the side of a mountain near Naoma, in Raleigh County, where a resident lived.
The study found that particle matter concentration was significantly greater around mining areas than non-mining areas, indicating elevated risks to human health.
Past studies have found mountaintop mining areas had substantially higher mortality, cancer and poverty rates than non-mountaintop mining areas.
McCawley said he knows some DEP staffers and doesn’t question their dedication.
“I don’t think they want to short-change anybody,” McCawley said. “But I would always like to see more sampling stations.”
Erin Savage, Central Appalachian senior program manager at Appalachian Voices, said her organization wants to increase its dust monitoring in mining-impacted communities.
The nonprofit had resisted dust monitoring for years due to a lack of reliable equipment and the challenge of proving the source from which dust originates.
But Savage said more affordable, accurate equipment has changed the group’s calculus as communities complain of road and blasting dust.
“They probably don’t know exactly what they’re looking at,” Savage said. “All they know is they can see it. They can see it when it’s in the air. They can see it when it lands on their houses or on their vehicles.”
Stronger standards urged
But the data that community health advocates and other researchers collect aren’t as meaningful if air quality standards aren’t what they should be.
That’s the problem that McCawley, an inhalation toxicologist, has with national air safety standards.
“They are crappy, and I use that term in its most scientific meaning,” McCawley said, arguing that EPA measurement standards don’t appropriately respond to changes in the size of dust in air. “They are crappy standards.”
McCawley’s talking about National Ambient Air Quality Standards, EPA-set standards for pollutants common in outdoor air considered harmful to public health.
McCawley says the EPA has failed to protect the public by not accounting for particulate matter less than a tenth of a micrometer in diameter, known as ultrafine particles.
There are no federal outdoor air standards for ultrafine particles despite evidence they threaten human health more than larger particles.
EPA spokesman Robert Daguillard pointed to an EPA Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards assessment published in May contending that evidence for health effects from ultrafine particle exposure was “far more limited” than evidence for particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter.
But researchers have found that ultrafine particles stay in the lungs longer than larger particles, and can move from the lungs to the neurological and cardiovascular systems. Ultrafine particles most often come from road traffic and industrial emissions.
Last year, the World Health Organization published global air quality guidelines that included integrating ultrafine particle monitoring into existing air quality monitoring, with measurements at selected air monitoring stations. The WHO recommended using emerging science and technology to better assess ultrafine particle exposure.
“The ultrafine particles are, I think, more of a health concern than the larger, visible particles,” Savage said. “But I think in many cases they go hand-in-hand.”
Air quality advocates have found the EPA’s standards for larger particulate matter inadequate, as well.
The American Lung Association, the American Thoracic Society and the American Academy of Pediatrics were among the many national health groups that urged the Trump administration to lower the primary annual standard for particulate matter with diameters 2.5 micrometers or smaller from 12 to 8 micrograms per cubic meter of air and the 24-hour (short-term) standard from 35 to 25 micrograms.
The EPA last changed the annual standard in 2012, when it lowered it from 15 to 12 micrograms. The agency retained the 24-hour standard of 35 micrograms.
The WHO recommended annual and 24-hour standards of 5 and 15 micrograms, respectively, last year.
The EPA Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards’ May assessment found that scientific evidence and air quality analyses have “call[ed] the current standards into question.”
The EPA said it would reconsider the Trump administration’s decision to retain the particulate matter National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The agency expects to issue a proposed rule this summer and a final rule in spring 2023.
Losing community
Shelia Walk sees no sense in putting a for-sale sign up in front of her Eunice home.
“[N]obody’s going to buy it,” she says.
The Joneses put a for-sale sign above their home next door. Rick Jones said they got only one rent-to-own proposal in six months.
“I’ve busted my tail on this thing all my life,” Jones said of his home of more than three decades.
A new roof. New siding. A new back deck. New flooring. New pavement for parking. A new garage.
“I’m not getting close to [what] I got in it out of it,” Jones said.
Facing environmental field organizers under the Coal Heritage Riverwalk pavilion, Shelia Walk and her family lament losing more than just their hopes for clean air.
“We’ve lost all of our schools around home and everything,” said Lottie Cottrell, Shelia’s mother who recently moved to another part of Eunice further away from the mine.
“It ain’t just schools,” Shelia says. “Post office. Libraries. Grocery stores.”
Junior Walk, Shelia’s 32-year-old son, says the community hasn’t benefited economically from the recent uptick in coal production. Walk is a staff member at Coal River Mountain Watch, a nonprofit based in nearby Naoma that opposes mountaintop removal mining.
But Junior’s thoughts turn to intangibles beyond mountainside decimation when he shifts focus to Alpha’s mining operation on Eunice’s doorstep.
“[T]here’s no amount of money or nothing they could do that could give back the town that I grew up in,” Junior says. “That town is forever irrevocably changed at this point.”
“[Y]ou’re living in it, and it’s just day after day after day,” Shelia says.
Dodson floats pursuing a community health survey, but Cole, the Sierra Club organizer, cautions that that tactic takes time.
“It’s somebody’s doctoral dissertation project that takes years,” Cole says.
Looking for a lifeline
Sandra Stewart takes her life day by day now.
Stewart laments her hair starting to fall out as she stands in her kitchen, her voice carrying over the low buzz of coal trucks and transport less than 400 yards away. It wasn’t supposed to come out after her chemotherapy.
Stewart’s holding onto something, though.
She clutches a merit certificate she got from Charleston Area Medical Center Radiation Oncology Services for completing her cancer treatment in March.
“Radiation was really good to me,” she says, her voice softening.
But the dust coming from outside surfaces even in that memory.
Stewart recalls her medical transportation driver observing coal dust on the vehicle from stopping in Eunice to give her rides during her cancer treatment.
“I just want out of here,” she says.
Earlier this month, Stewart suffered a second blood clot in her right lung after the port used during cancer treatment was removed.
Back in her Coal River Road abode after another hospital stay, Stewart is recovering.
It’s her neighborhood that’s gasping for air.
“Nobody can take this,” Stewart says. “We can’t. It’s going to kill people.”