'I just want out of here': Raleigh County community's cries for coal dust relief raise DEP, EPA air quality oversight concerns

Living in dust
Sandra Stewart wipes dust from the side of her house in Eunice in this 2021 file photo. She and her husband, Charles, live closest to the nearby Black Eagle Mine that residents say is emitting coal dust infiltrating their homes, raising questions about state and federal air quality oversight.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

EUNICE -- Sandra Stewart didn’t bite the dust.

Not after 30 treatments of radiation and chemotherapy for her uterus and cervical cancer. Not after a blood clot in her right lung a week after her treatment ended.

Minding the coal mine nearby
Annabelle Aliff bemoans coal dust emissions from the nearby Black Eagle Mine in the living room of her Eunice home.  
Community health strategizing
Shelia Walk (third from right) and three generations of her family meet with Sierra Club senior organizing representative Alex Cole (second from right) and Appalachian Voices Central Appalachian field coordinator Willie Dodson (right) under a Whitesville picnic pavilion in June to discuss strategies to address Eunice resident exposure to coal dust emissions from the nearby Black Eagle Mine.
Black Eagle Mine
Pictured is the Black Eagle Mine in Raleigh County that nearby Eunice residents say is emitting coal dust into their homes, raising questions about state and federal air quality oversight.
Daughter and mother both impacted
As her daughter and longtime Eunice resident Shelia Walk (back) looked on, Lottie Cottrell (front) of Eunice recalled sitting on her front porch before the nearby Black Eagle Mine began operations that residents say have precluded outdoor enjoyment in the neighborhood due to overwhelming coal dust emissions.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

