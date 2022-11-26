Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

After the main break
A hydrant spit out water onto Veazey Street in Charleston Wednesday after a water main break nearby. West Virginia American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 520 customers on Kanawha Boulevard East from Chesapeake Avenue to Elizabeth Street following the main break. 

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia American Water's share of lost water has increased since a 2014 chemical spill that contaminated the drinking water supply for 300,000 people.

Following the Elk River spill, emergency rooms swelled with hundreds of patients reporting nausea, rashes and diarrhea. Schools and businesses shut down. More than 30 million bottles and one-gallon jugs were distributed to the public. 

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. 

