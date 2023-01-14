The patience of Kanawha Valley residents for state efforts to strengthen protections against a cancer-causing chemical is short because their memories are long.
Kayde Cappellari, 49, of South Charleston, a West Virginia State University alumna, recalled the “horrible smells” from nearby chemical industry emissions driving to Huntington.
“As communities, we deserve a place where you can breathe the air and drink the water,” Cappellari said.
Cappellari was one of three dozen concerned citizens taking part in two gatherings the state Department of Environmental Protection held this week on its plan to renew a controversial air quality permit for a Union Carbide ethylene oxide distribution system in Institute.
Ethylene oxide is a flammable, colorless gas used to make antifreeze, detergents and plastics, and to sterilize medical and dental equipment. Long-term exposure has been associated with reproductive problems and increases in female breast and white blood cell cancers, including leukemia and Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Short-term exposure to high concentrations of ethylene oxide can cause nausea, fatigue and respiratory problems.
“The meeting that’s going on now … I’m just hoping it’s not just to check boxes but to genuinely hear what community members have to say,” Wendy Lewis, of Dunbar, said at West Virginia State’s James C. Wilson University Union building Monday.
Lewis remembered decades of emissions from Union Carbide and other chemical facilities in Institute -- and her father who recently died of Hodgkin lymphoma.
“We’ve lived here for 50 years,” Lewis said. “So we were here when the emissions were high.”
The Institute facility released over 722,000 pounds of ethylene oxide from 1987 through 2021, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data. The facility fell under 1,000 pounds released annually for the past three years of that span.
Local concerns about ethylene oxide stem from an EPA National Air Toxics Assessment released in 2018.
It was the first such assessment since the EPA classified ethylene oxide as a carcinogen two years earlier, causing risk estimates to go up.
The assessment found that six of the 90 census tracts with the highest cancer risk from ethylene oxide were in Kanawha County.
The total cancer risk in Kanawha was 366-in-1 million, 10th-highest in the country.
The EPA estimated ethylene oxide to be 30 times more carcinogenic for adults than previously thought in 2016.
At its two meetings this week -- one at W.Va. State Monday to answer questions and one held virtually Tuesday to take official public comment -- the DEP announced a tentative agreement with Union Carbide.
The agency says its agreement in principle with Union Carbide will keep area residents safer in response to complaints about the facility’s permitted emission levels.
“Why did we go this route? You guys,” DEP air toxics coordinator Mike Egnor told a crowd of two dozen inside a West Virginia State conference room Monday, recalling feedback from previous public meetings held by the agency. “You wanted more.”
DEP officials say Union Carbide would significantly lower its current ethylene oxide emissions limit of 3 tons per year, though the amount of that reduction is still being discussed. Actual emissions totaled 0.41 tons in 2021, and area residents have called for the emission limit to be much closer to actual emissions -- or zero.
Under the tentative agreement, the DEP says Union Carbide would develop and implement a site-specific ethylene oxide emissions screening program for rail cars of ethylene oxide unloaded into storage tanks at the distribution operation. Each rail car would be screened for ethylene oxide emissions within 12 hours of arriving at the facility, which the DEP says is complying with all rules and regulations applicable to ethylene oxide.
The facility has been in federal Clean Air Act compliance for at least the past three years, according to EPA data.
DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said the agreement would require Union Carbide to identify and fix leaks at levels 50 to 1,000 times lower than what’s required by current regulations.
Division of Air Quality officials said after Monday’s meeting that the tentative deal was the first such “collaborative agreement” they could recall.
But DEP officials cautioned the agreement has yet to be signed, declining to commit to a time frame for finalizing it.
In an email, Union Carbide spokesperson Tomm Sprick said the corporation is working collaboratively with the DEP to “address comments raised as part of the permit renewal process and to ensure the continued success of [Union Carbide’s] emission reduction efforts beyond the regulatory requirements.”
The agreement has no penalty provisions, Division of Air Quality director Laura Crowder said, though she added that violations would trigger enforcement action “like any other permit violation.”
“It sounds like you’re trying to do a collaborative agreement rather than requiring it legally,” Cappellari told DEP officials.
EPA regional spokesperson Terri White said requirements for Union Carbide must be established as applicable elsewhere before they can be incorporated into Union Carbide’s operating permit since the DEP is asking the company to go beyond applicable regulations.
But the agreement hasn’t erased fears of chemical safety advocates or residents that the community has been and still will be unsafe.
Pam Nixon, who was the environmental advocate with the Department of Environmental Protection for 15 years, opposed the permit renewal during Tuesday’s public comment hearing.
Alluding to evidence that ethylene oxide can permanently alter genetic material and citing concern about reproductive impacts, Nixon recommended continuous ethylene oxide monitoring with citizen access to real-time data.
Maya Nye, an occupational and environmental health scientist and former St. Albans resident who grew up near the Institute facility, also opposed the permit renewal.
Nye noted her family has been affected by the facility’s emissions for over 45 years. She was among the many public speakers who decried the history of cumulative impacts of generations of pollution in Institute, an unincorporated, historically Black community.
“[H]ealth hazards don’t segment themselves,” Nye said. “They don’t say, ‘I’m going to breathe in the ethylene oxide for Union Carbide’s [distribution] unit today and then tomorrow, I’ll breathe in whatever Specialty Products is emitting, and then we’ll save that ammonia leak for later on.'”
Like Union Carbide, Specialty Products is a chemical manufacturer emitting ethylene oxide as a tenant at the Institute site between W.Va. 25 and the Kanawha River. The site is owned by Altivia, a Houston-headquartered petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturer.
Specialty Products, which would not be governed by the proposed permit renewal or tentative DEP agreement with Union Carbide, emitted 990 pounds of ethylene oxide at the Institute site in 2021 -- 169 more than Union Carbide there, per EPA data.
The Union Carbide and Specialty Products sites ranked 54th and 55th, respectively, in ethylene oxide emissions among over 48,000 facilities listed nationwide in the EPA’s latest Air Toxics Screening Assessment released last month, using 2019 data.
Chemical facilities like those operated by Union Carbide, Specialty Products and Bayer CropScience, as well as sites such as the nearby Dunbar treatment plant and asphalt-producing company West Virginia Paving, have combined to expose Institute to elevated health and safety risks for generations.
Ryan Kirkpatrick belongs to one of the later generations, telling the DEP during its comment hearing Tuesday that his mother had been hospitalized over the past five months, with three of her former West Virginia State classmates enduring similar adverse health impacts.
“[I]f we don’t stop or find ways to reduce the air pollutants, we’re all going to have to face the music of the day with these chemicals, and especially the people in Institute, remembering all the loved ones that have passed away from cancer or something similar,” Kirkpatrick said. “I just really don't want to end up down the road being like my mom in the future, being hospitalized for something that I was trying to get an education for.”
Cumulative impacts in focus
The storage tanks at the distribution operation are two double-walled, earthen-covered pressurized tanks, according to the state Division of Air Quality.
Ethylene oxide is distributed from the tanks to consumers at facilities in Institute and South Charleston.
The DEP recently completed a four-part ethylene oxide air sampling project to assess atmospheric conditions near the facilities.
The samples were taken from seven sites in Institute, North Charleston and South Charleston, and background sites in Guthrie and Buffalo during 24-hour periods from January to April last year.
The western-most sampling site, where ethylene oxide rail cars are unloaded just west of Malcolm Lane in Institute, had the highest concentrations of ethylene oxide in three of the four monitoring rounds and two additional rounds separate from the monitoring project conducted by the DEP.
One reading at the site was 2.35 micrograms per cubic meter. That result is nearly eight times the 2018-19 national average of ambient concentrations at EPA program stations taken from October 2018 through March 2019. About two-thirds of samples were below the national average.
Division of Air Quality officials have downplayed the results, on which they plan to release a final report this month.
“Four 24-hour periods would be like going outside on four random days and saying, ‘It rained a lot that day,'” Egnor said at Monday’s meeting.
Egnor touted EPA-approved air quality modeling as an estimator of long-term cancer risk instead.
Egnor showed attendees a map indicating a 600-in-1 million cancer risk around the Institute plant site and 200- to 400-in-1 million for most of West Virginia State’s campus, per 2020 emissions.
The EPA sets an upper limit of acceptable lifetime cancer risk at 100-in-1 million.
A lifetime cancer risk of 1-in-1 million means that, for every 1 million people who are continuously exposed to a certain level of a pollutant over 70 years, one person may develop cancer, according to the EPA’s definition. Those risks add to any other cancer risks from other sources.
Residents and advocates, including West Virginia Rivers Coalition climate coordinator Morgan King, said the facility cancer risk is troublingly high -- especially when combined with other site emissions.
“Cumulative impacts of industrial risk must be considered in the permitting of these specific air emissions to fairly assess community risk,” said King, who lives near Montrose across from Union Carbide’s ethylene oxide-emitting South Charleston facility on MacCorkle Avenue Southwest.
Union Carbide’s Institute facility alone released over 37 million pounds, or 18,565 tons, of more than 50 toxic chemicals from 1987 through 2019, according to EPA data.
DEP officials have pointed to a West Virginia Office of Epidemiology and Prevention Services study that found Kanawha County doesn’t have higher rates of cancers associated with ethylene oxide exposure compared to the rest of West Virginia. The study was based on 2012-16 state Cancer Registry data.
State officials reported a lack of cancer clusters for ethylene oxide-associated cancers around what state air modeling identified as the highest-risk locations in Institute and South Charleston.
But some Kanawha Valley residents believe that shouldn’t be the final medical word on ethylene oxide health impacts.
Republican Charleston City Council member Frank Annie, a research scientist specializing in cardiovascular research, suggested after Monday’s meeting that officials conduct medical monitoring in the area.
“I think that would alleviate a lot of concerns in the community if we had blood sampling or we had on-the-ground air monitoring,” Annie said.
Two federal class-action lawsuits filed by Kanawha County residents against Union Carbide in 2019 noted the EPA’s air toxics assessment finding of elevated cancer risks from ethylene oxide, alleging the company’s ethylene oxide emissions exposed residents in Institute and South Charleston to hazardous levels of the chemical for decades.
The still unresolved lawsuits contend the pollution prompted residents to turn to medical monitoring to mitigate increased cancer risk.
Egnor deferred a question Monday about possible medical monitoring to the Department of Health and Human Resources, which had no officials present at the meeting.
Earlier that day, Broadview Heights, Ohio-based sterilization and laboratory test producer Sotera Health announced its subsidiaries had agreed to pay $408 million to settle over 800 ethylene oxide cases pending against subsidiary Sterigenics in an Illinois circuit court and federal court.
Sterigenics used ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment and other products at a site less than 25 miles outside Chicago until 2019, when it closed amid controversy over its ethylene oxide emissions.
Plaintiffs had filed litigation alleging personal injuries, including cancer and reproductive harm, from close proximity to ethylene oxide emissions from Sterigenics, which did not admit liability as part of the settlement.
Ethylene oxide emissions from Union Carbide’s Institute facility exceeded those from Sterigenics’ Willowbrook, Illinois site as recently as 2013, according to EPA data.
In the late 1970s, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health studies highlighted workers’ exposure to the chemical at Union Carbide’s Institute and South Charleston facilities.
“It’s nice that they’re doing something now,” Cappellari said of Union Carbide’s agreement in principle with the DEP. “But is it a little too late?”
Union Carbide took back control of the site in 2015 after operating there until 1986, with former French chemical manufacturer Rhône-Poulenc and Bayer CropScience overseeing operations there in between.
Neither Union Carbide nor Dow representatives were present at the DEP’s meetings this week. They’ve been absent from past community meetings on ethylene oxide, as well.
“[I]t’d be nice to meet some of these folks from Carbide,” Institute resident and chemical safety advocate Kathy Ferguson said at Tuesday’s public comment hearing. “Maybe they can come to the Institute community and have some honest dialogue.”
Union Carbide did not respond to a request for comment about its absence at DEP ethylene oxide meetings.
Piecemeal permitting picture
The public’s time to weigh in on the proposed permit renewal is short. The public comment period closes at 5 p.m. Friday. Written comments can be submitted to Jonathan.W.Carney@wv.gov or by mail to West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, Attn: Jonathan Carney, 601 57th St. SE, Charleston WV 25304.
There will be more public comment periods to come. Permits for ethylene oxide operators Specialty Products in Institute, and Union Carbide and Covestro in South Charleston, are up for renewal this year.
“[K]eeping up with this is pretty much like playing whack-a-mole,” Ferguson said. “That’s how it is for many folks. Unfortunately, unlike that game, which is fun, for folks like me who have been impacted by generations of environmental injustice, it is a matter of life or death.”