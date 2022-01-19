The insurer of a company whose chemical facility was the site of a fatal explosion in Belle in December 2020 has sued the maker of a chemical involved in the explosion in federal court.
New York-based Starr Technical Risks Agency, Inc., insurer of Douglas, Georgia-based Optima Chemical Company, LLC, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against South Charleston-based Clearon Corp. The suit alleges the company was negligent in supplying the chemical -- a chlorinated dry bleach product -- as well as developing protocols for a chemical dry-out process, instructing Optima Chemical during the process and supervising the dry-out.
The federal Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has said Optima was performing a process to remove water from the chemical as part of a trial batch process operation for Clearon at Optima’s chemical facility.
Clearon is a water treatment chemical manufacturer and distributor.
The explosion federal regulators say occurred amid that process in an industrial dryer unit at the facility at 901 West Dupont Ave. on the Chemours site on the night of Dec. 8, 2020, killed one chemical plant worker and injured two others.
John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, was the chemical plant worker killed by the Dec. 8 explosion.
The chlorinated dry bleach product overheated and reached a combustible temperature due to Clearon's negligence, resulting in the explosion and fire, Starr Technical Risks Agency's lawsuit alleges.
The explosion resulted in a fire that burned for two hours and prompted an hourslong shelter-in-place for areas within a 2-mile radius of the plant.
Starr Technical Risks Agency said in its complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia that Optima suffered damages totaling roughly $12.8 million as a result of the explosion.
Starr Technical Risks Agency alleges Clearon supplied a chemical called CDB-56 to Optima to be dried, approved it to be used in a dry-out process, developed the protocol for the dry-out process and supplied Optima with a safety data sheet related to the chemical as well as the final chemical dry-out protocol.
Clearon instructed Optima to continue with the drying-out process after samples of the chemical came back off-colored the night of the explosion, according to the lawsuit.
The entire drying unit exploded soon afterward, per the lawsuit.
Optima made an insurance claim after suffering the $12.8 million damages, said Starr Technical Risks Agency, which added it has or will issue payment.
The lawsuit, submitted by attorney Andrew N. Frye III of the Morgantown office of law firm Noonan Willetts, seeks a judgment for damages and a jury trial.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a $12,288 fine for Optima for violating federal code that requires employers to provide a workplace “free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.”
OSHA found that Optima left employees exposed to overpressurization and explosion hazards while operating the chemical drying process.
The Chemical Safety Board is still investigating the incident.
The board released a brief investigative update in March, noting dark specks were observed in the chlorinated dry bleach powder shortly before the incident, causing the powder samples to fail visual inspection multiple times before the explosion.
CDB-56 is the product name for sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate. Optima has said the day of the explosion was the first time it processed sodium dichlorocyanurate dihydrate at the Belle facility.
Kanawha County Director of Emergency Management C.W. Sigman said in December 2020 that in a meeting with Optima Chemical and Chemours representatives in the hours after the explosion, he was handed a safety data sheet that identified the chemical as CDB-63. CDB-63 is a different but similar chlorinated dry bleach product made by Clearon.
Frye, Clearon and Optima could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.