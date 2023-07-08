It was the seventh final report a federal agency that investigates industrial chemical accidents had released on a West Virginia incident since 2008. Only Texas has had more.
But the word "accident" didn’t capture the fatal 2020 explosion at a Belle chemical facility for University of Rhode Island chemistry professor Jimmie Oxley after she read key details of the Chemical Safety Board’s final investigation report released Thursday.
“I don’t call this an accident,” Oxley said. “It’s called stupidity.”
Oxley recalled the Chemical Safety Board’s observation that two Kanawha County chemical companies “essentially conducted an experiment” on a new way to remove water from a sanitizing compound at full production scale.
The companies planned to convert four batches of the compound, whose trade name is CDB-56, into a crystalline isocyanurate that can be used as a disinfectant with the trade name CDB-63, according to the report. The CSB said each batch was expected to start with roughly 8,820 pounds of the original chlorinated compound.
“They should have done all the small-scale testing first,” Oxley said in a phone interview.
Instead, South Charleston-based specialty chemical manufacturer Clearon Corp. sought immediate full-scale production, the CSB found in its report. Neither Clearon nor Optima Belle LLC, the chemical company whose Belle facility was the site of the explosion, performed scale-up studies for dehydration of the chlorinated compound, against industry guidance, according to the CSB.
A Clearon leader told the CSB there was a “commercial need” for CDB-63 and disinfectant-type products during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. Another Clearon leader shared that CDB-63 was on an EPA list of COVID-19 disinfectants, stating, “[the company] had made it in the past and were looking to run trials and start up production again because of its potential as a disinfectant,” per the report.
Philip Price, a retired research scientist who worked 33 years for Union Carbide and Dow, concluded based on the report there had been a “rush to production.”
“The end result of this production-scale experiment was a catastrophic explosion,” noted the report.
The CSB said the explosion occurred on Dec. 8, 2020, at roughly 10 p.m., while Optima Belle was drying out the CDB-56 compound on behalf of Clearon. The blast killed John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane. Two other Optima Belle employees were evaluated for respiratory irritation and one Kanawha County resident reported a minor leg injury, according to the CSB.
A fire that resulted from metal debris and fragments of the dryer removing water from the sanitizing compound that exploded resulted in a fire that led to an estimated $33.1 million in property damage, per the CSB. Local authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for a 2-mile radius of the site for more than four hours.
“I will bet you somebody is saying, ‘Yeah, I should have known better,’” Oxley said.
Optima Belle has provided manufacturing equipment and services to other companies that provide raw materials or unfinished products, the CSB noted, observing that at the time of the incident, it was working on Clearon’s behalf through a contractual agreement with broker Richman Chemical Inc.
“Our investigation found considerable safety management gaps at Optima Belle and Clearon,” CSB Investigator-In-Charge Vincent Vonzella said in a news release.
But the CSB identified other safety management gaps that have lingered for much longer -- gaps not confined to the Kanawha Valley.
The CSB said federal regulations don’t adequately protect against hazards from reactive chemicals.
The board renewed a call for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency to expand their coverage of reactive chemicals.
Neither sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate (CDB-56) nor sodium dichloroisocyanurate (CDB-63) are covered under the EPA’s Risk Management Program rule, which provides a list of regulated substances under the Clean Air Act. Neither substance is covered under the OSHA’s Process Safety Management standard containing requirements for managing hazards linked to processes using highly hazardous chemicals.
The CSB, which began operating in 1998, has been urging the OSHA and EPA to strengthen the Process Safety Management standard and Risk Management Program rule for over 20 years.
But neither agency has implemented the CSB’s recommendations first issued in a 2002 reactive hazards study, the board lamented in its report.
Had CDB-56 and CDB-63 been covered by the OSHA and EPA regulations, Clearon, Optima Belle and Pennsylvania-based Richman Chemical would have been required to implement a safety management system that included provisions for process safety information containing reactivity data, the CSB found. That might have led Optima Belle and Clearon to better analyze reactivity hazards stemming from CDB-56, the CSB said.
“Stronger regulations addressing reactive hazards will help keep similar incidents from occurring in the future, prevent deaths, and help protect workers at these facilities and the families who live nearby,” CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said in a news release.
Since the CSB’s 2002 reactive hazards study that analyzed 167 known reactive chemical incidents occurring between 1980 and 2001, the agency has finished investigations of 11 incidents resulting in 29 deaths and at least 450 injuries, the board noted in its Optima Belle explosion report.
The CSB noted it has reiterated its 2002 recommendations for stronger EPA and OSHA regulations of reactive chemicals in reports since then.
Two of the 11 incidents highlighted by the CSB occurred in West Virginia prior to the Belle blast.
In 2008, two workers were fatally injured when a waste tank containing the reactive chemical and pesticide methomyl violently exploded, damaging a process unit at a Bayer CropScience chemical plant in Institute. Six volunteer firefighters who assisted in fire suppression and two contractors working at the facility were treated for possible toxic chemical exposure, according to the CSB’s incident report.
The CSB determined two fatal 2017 explosions killing three workers and severely injuring a fourth at Midland Resource Recovery’s Philippi facility likely were caused by reactive chemicals that exploded when workers attempted to drain chemically treated liquid from gas odorizer equipment.
The deadliest incident investigated by the CSB since 2002 involving reactive chemicals not covered by the OSHA’s Process Safety Management standard or the EPA’s Risk Management Program rule was a 2013 explosion at a Texas fertilizer storage and distribution site.
The detonation left 12 emergency responders and three members of the public dead, causing damage that led to demolition of an intermediate school, a two-story apartment complex where two people were fatally injured, and a 145-bed nursing home where many seriously injured civilians lived, according to the CSB. Local hospitals treated more than 260 people injured in the blast, per the CSB’s incident report.
The reactive chemical uncovered by the EPA’s Risk Management Program rule that drove the Texas explosion was ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound used as an explosive and in fertilizers that can trigger a blast when exposed to intense heat.
Nelson Brothers LLC reported average daily amounts of 210,000 pounds of ammonium nitrate in two silos and a rail car and 68,000 pounds of diesel fuel in two aboveground tanks at a South Charleston rail terminal just north of Interstate 64, according to the company's chemical inventory for 2021 federally required to be filed with emergency officials.
Nelson Brothers LLC is a subsidiary of Alabama-based commercial explosives manufacturer and distributor Nelson Brothers Inc.
The Kanawha Valley has been known as Chemical Valley long before the CSB came into existence given what still is a comparatively high concentration of chemical facilities. Residents have endured decades of chemical safety threats that have driven many residents to seek stronger regulations from federal authorities and the Department of Environmental Protection.
“This is why we push for excellence or above average safety controls from the moment permits to conduct business are presented to the DEP and equally so when it's time to renew them,” Institute resident and community activist Kathy Ferguson said in an email.
The DEP has signaled it will approve a permit modification for Optima Belle’s 901 West Dupont Avenue site that would enable a company return to full operational status with a new chemical process, new equipment and an increase in potential to emit hazardous air pollutants.
Meanwhile, the outlook for federal agencies to adopt the CSB’s longstanding recommendations is dim, with the EPA, the OSHA and West Virginia’s congressional delegation quiet on the issue.
“[T]he workers and people in closest proximity bear the brunt of living in a sacrifice zone,” Ferguson said.
Quiet on CSB recommendations
In its report on the Optima Belle explosion, the CSB recommended the OSHA broaden the application of its Process Safety Management standard to cover reactive hazards resulting from process-specific conditions and combinations of chemicals.
The CSB recommended that the OSHA require multiple sources of information be sufficiently consulted to understand and control potential reactive hazards. The agency said those sources may include chemical reactivity test data produced by employers or obtained from other sources.
Price believes consulting chemical reactivity test data would have prevented the explosion.
But occupational health and industrial hygiene expert Marissa Baker said it’s “extremely hard” to approve updated OSHA regulations, resulting in outdated labor law enforcement.
Baker said that given the deep political division in government at the federal level and the threat of legal challenges, safety standard revisions like those urged by the CSB would have to garner “universal support,” including industry backing.
“And often that’s just not the case when thinking about occupational exposures,” Baker, an assistant professor in the University of Washington Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, said in a phone interview.
The OSHA did not provide comment.
The CSB reiterated a 2002 recommendation that the EPA revise accidental release prevention requirements to explicitly cover catastrophic reactive hazards that could seriously impact the public.
Following the recommendation would be a “critically important” step toward protecting lower-wealth communities close to industrial companies that deal with hazardous chemicals, Ferguson said.
Living in Institute, Ferguson has voiced concern about the potential for catastrophe stemming from operations there that include ethylene oxide, a highly explosive and reactive gas. The unincorporated, historically Black community has been a pocket of chemical pollution since a plant was built there to produce materials for synthetic rubber during World War II.
The EPA did not respond to a request for comment.
The CSB said the EPA and OSHA haven’t sufficiently considered reactive chemical hazards when developing predefined chemical lists to identify processes subject to coverage under the Risk Management Program rule and the Process Safety Management standard.
“How many more workers have to die before EPA finally listens to independent federal agencies, community members, plant workers, health professionals, and elected officials, who are all calling for the Risk Management Program to expand to cover additional reactive chemicals?” former St. Albans resident Maya Nye, federal policy director for Coming Clean, a chemical industry-focused environmental health nonprofit, said in an email.
Seven West Virginia Democratic delegates were among 75 lawmakers to sign a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan last year that urged the agency to expand the scope of the Risk Management Program to cover ammonium nitrate and other chemicals.
But West Virginia’s congressional delegation had little to say about the CSB’s call for stronger EPA and OSHA regulations in response to the Belle explosion.
“Senator Manchin is aware of the recent report by the Chemical Safety Board and continues to monitor the situation in Belle,” a spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in an email.
“As we review the newly released report in depth, Senator Capito will continue working to help prevent a similar tragedy like the one at Optima Belle from occurring again,” Peter Hoffman, communications director for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said in an email.
Capito is the committee’s top-ranking Republican.
Spokespeople for Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., did not respond to a request for comment.
Ryan Kelly, spokesperson for Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., did not provide comment.
Optima Belle, Clearon and Richman Chemical did not respond to requests for comment.
Praying for change
The CSB determined Clearon lacked effective process knowledge management and didn’t give Optima Belle critical safety information as part of their tolling arrangement. The result was Optima Belle inadequately understanding process hazards, the CSB said.
The CSB found Clearon’s safety data sheet for CDB-56 was insufficient, not accurately showing the temperatures at which the compound could decompose. Safety data sheets communicate health hazards and safety measures for handling, storing and transporting a chemical.
Clearon knew the temperatures at which the compound could decompose to be far lower than the listed decomposition temperature of 240 to 250 degrees Celsius based on studies in the 1970s and 1980s, according to the CSB.
The safety data sheet stated that hazardous reactions “Will not occur” despite Clearon knowing the compound can undergo a hazardous decomposition reaction, the CSB said.
Price opined that “[s]omeone should go to jail” over a “bad” safety data sheet.
But Optima Belle also didn’t adequately seek additional information that could have led to an effective hazards assessment, the CSB found.
Optima Belle employees told the CSB they consulted chemical information databases before finishing a process hazard analysis or starting the first dehydration batch, according to the CSB.
One of the databases was PubChem, a freely accessible collection of information at the National Institutes of Health.
The CSB recommended the National Center for Biotechnology Information housed within a branch of the National Institutes of Health update safety information for sodium dichloroisocyanurate dihydrate to include publicly available reactivity and decomposition information.
The center did not respond to a request for comment.
Optima Belle’s pending air quality permit modification application identifies equipment damaged in the 2020 explosion that needs to be removed from the permit since it is no longer operable and has been removed from a processing area, according to a DEP engineering evaluation.
The new equipment will be used in the same fashion as the equipment that was removed, per the engineering evaluation. The equipment will allow the site to be more flexible in production. Optima is installing equipment that will be devoted to mostly production of Glypure, a material used in skin care products.
DEP Division of Air Quality Engineer Jonathan Carney signed off on a recommendation the agency approve the permit modification, determining it meets all state and federal requirements.
The site hasn’t been inspected since Dec. 11, 2020, three days after the fatal explosion, the DEP said in its engineering evaluation.
Optima has requested increases in the potential to emit volatile organic compounds of 820 pounds per year and hazardous air pollutants of 1.98 pounds per year.
The Division of Air Quality is taking public comment on the proposal through Monday.
A public meeting may be held if Division of Air Quality Director Laura Crowder determines the agency has received significant public interest in writing or otherwise deems it appropriate.
Comments may be sent to Jonathan Carney, WV Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Air Quality, 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV, 25304. Carney can also be reached at 304-926-0499 extension 41247 or Jonathan.W.Carney@wv.gov.
The draft permit, application and engineering evaluation are available through the DEP’s Application Xtender database accessible at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applications.aspx.
Clearon produced an updated safety data sheet for CDB-56 in June 2022 that removed language stating that hazardous reactions “will not occur,” the CSB noted.
But the CSB observed the safety data sheet leaves unclear to what temperature its warning against “excessive heat” applies and doesn’t state the compound can decompose if a storage temperature maximum is exceeded. The CSB concluded the safety data sheet still doesn’t clearly communicate known hazards of the material.
Price concluded Clearon has a “relative lack of ‘safety culture’” based on the CSB report.
Baker noted that companies can be more protective than federal chemical regulations require.
“[W]orkplaces can always do more,” Baker said.
But chemical safety advocates want workplaces to have no choice but to react -- so the wrong chemicals don’t.
“I pray the CSB recommendations are finally followed in West Virginia, for all of our sake,” Ferguson said.
