Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia officials already had found chemicals linked to cancer in raw water samples taken from public water systems throughout the state. Now, they’ve found those chemicals in drinking water samples taken from public water systems, many at levels beyond proposed federal standards.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and Department of Environmental Protection said 27 out of 37 public water systems sampled showed detectable levels of select PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), per results released by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you