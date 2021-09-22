A federal judge has dismissed most of two former Chemours Company employees’ claims alleging that the company fired them for reporting pollution and work safety violations.
Southern District of West Virginia Judge Irene C. Berger on Tuesday dismissed the employees’ allegations that Chemours fired them for reporting violations of federal Department of Transportation hazardous material, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Clean Water Act regulations.
Donnie Ennis, of Putnam County, and Paul Griffith, of Boone County, contend they were fired in September 2019 in retaliation for previously reporting the illegal discharge of pollutants into the Kanawha River and unmaintained fire and gas detection systems at Chemours’s chemical manufacturing plant in Belle.
But Berger deemed invalid their arguments that being fired for alleged violations of Department of Transportation hazardous material, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Clean Water Act regulations exempt workers from an employer’s right to fire at-will employees.
The West Virginia Supreme Court ruled in a 1978 case that employers may be liable to an employee for damages from termination when they fire an employee for violating a “substantial public policy principle.”
Berger found that Department of Transportation hazardous material, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Clean Water Act regulations do not constitute “substantial public policy.”
But Berger ruled that the West Virginia Water Pollution Control Act -- another regulation that the former Chemours employees alleged they were fired for reporting violations of -- is a valid basis for claims under the “substantial public policy” exception. So the judge denied a Chemours motion to dismiss the complaint regarding that allegation.
"We are glad to see this case moving forward and hopefully having our names cleared and to finally get justice," Griffith said in a statement provided by attorney Laura Davidson of the Morgantown-based nonprofit Mountain State Justice. "Hopefully our case will help make other employees’ jobs safer and make Chemours responsible for keeping the community safe, our environment clean, and keep them from hurting anyone else physically, emotionally or financially."
"Chemours’ decision to terminate us ruined our lives," Ennis said in a statement provided by Davidson. "It hurt our spouses, kids, and our grandkids. We are seeking justice and this decision brings us one step closer to that goal."
Davidson said the law firm is pleased the case is moving forward.
Attorneys representing Chemours did not respond to a request for comment.
Ennis and Griffith are seeking injunctive relief to stop what they say are unlawful employment practices, as well as compensatory and punitive damages and attorney fees.
Lawsuits from Ennis and Griffith landed in federal court in June after they were originally filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court in April. Berger consolidated their lawsuits in July at their request.
Ennis and Griffith allege Chemours committed federal and state water pollution violations resulting from a pipe discharging water ending in an unpermitted outfall into the Kanawha River.
They say they first became aware of water seeping out of the ground next to an acid tank, about 100 yards from the Kanawha River, in 2017 and left it alone until June 2019, when they further excavated it and realized the pipe ended in the unpermitted outfall.
Ennis and Griffith allege a plant manager instructed employees to stop excavating instead of rectifying the situation, and that a unit manager told them the problem was resolved even when a hole in the pipe was still visible.
West Virginia American Water’s Kanawha Valley intake is located on the Elk River, not the Kanawha River, thus protecting it from the alleged discharges at the Chemours Belle site, said West Virginia American Water spokeswoman Megan Hannah.
The plaintiffs say Chemours failed to repair a load shack in violation of federal hazardous material regulations despite their regularly reporting the violations to the company from 2016 to 2019. The load shack provided no line of sight for the loading and unloading of hazardous materials into cargo tanks, and was dilapidated with rusted walls and no video monitoring system or windows, according to Griffith and Ennis.
Ennis and Griffith say Chemours also failed to maintain a video monitoring system, even after they reported the system wasn’t working to at least three company personnel members.
The company also failed to maintain a fire and gas detection system which had been sounding an alarm when there was no fire or gas leak for about six months, Ennis and Griffith allege.
Ennis and Griffith say the company purportedly fired them for not pulling a fire alarm after testing determined that dimethyl sulfate, a highly toxic and carcinogenic chemical commonly used in manufacturing dyes and perfumes and separating mineral oils, had leaked into a dike.
The plaintiffs contend they assumed the liquid in the dike was rainwater, but had reported to the company that what they thought was rainwater might have mixed with a tub of caustic chemicals that the dike contained. They say they also told workers on the next shift to see what needed to happen to get the dike pumped out because the pump was broken.
Another employee was not fired even after leaving a valve open that caused 45,000 pounds of the toxic, flammable chemical dimethylacetamide to be pumped into the ground, according to the lawsuits.
Ennis and Griffith allege no other employees were terminated or reprimanded as a result of a Chemours investigation to determine who was at fault for the dimethyl sulfate leak.
Ennis, 46, had worked at the Belle site for 26 years and was never written up, while Griffith, 47, began working at the site in 2012, according to the lawsuits, which note they began working as a two-person team in 2016.
Chemours, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was founded as a spinoff in 2015 from DuPont, the former longtime site owner. Ownership of the Belle plant site was transferred to Chemours that year.