A federal judge has ordered a prominent coal company to pay $1,000 a day for a 51-day period after finding that the company has been unwilling to comply with court mandates to show how it will address pollution at two Mingo County mine sites.
In a ruling in the U.S. District for the Southern District of West Virginia Monday Judge Robert Chambers ordered that Lexington Coal Company pay the court for its failure to comply.
The order is the latest conclusion that Lexington has been environmentally irresponsible and legally unresponsive in the case brought by environmental groups against the company in 2019.
The court has found the Kentucky-based company liable for violating the conditions of its permit limiting discharges of selenium, a pollutant with toxic effects for West Virginia’s aquatic life.
Chambers criticized what he wrote was a “bare-bones plan” from Lexington to address selenium and ionic pollution at the Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine in the ruling. Both sites are in the Tug Fork River watershed.
In May, Chambers granted a request from the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club to hold Lexington in contempt of court for not submitting court-ordered cleanup plans for the sites.
Chambers ordered Lexington to submit a plan to comply with the federal Clean Water Act and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act within 30 days. Chambers reiterated mandates he included in two previous orders for the company to comply with selenium limits within a year of submitting the plan and state ionic pollution standards as soon as possible, with enforceable interim milestones no longer than one year apart.
In a subsequent court filing, company vice president of engineering Kermit Fincham pledged that the company would comply with selenium limits within a year through the installation of biochemical reactor systems.
Fincham promised that Lexington Coal would comply with state ionic pollution standards as soon as possible through his professional judgment and using unnamed third-party environmental consultants.
Fincham indicated that seven outlets were in compliance with modified state permit limits and that the company would use a biochemical reactor system to address two other outlets not in compliance.
But Chambers noted in his Monday ruling that the company failed to include the court-ordered interim milestones. Chambers observed that Fincham hadn’t outlined ”actionable steps” on how Lexington would address ionic pollution or explained how it would comply with selenium pollution limits within a year.
Since Chambers had mandated in a May 18 order that Lexington pay a $1,000 daily fine if it didn’t comply with the court’s previous orders within 10 days, Chambers imposed a $1,000-per-day fine starting May 29 through July 18 in his latest ruling. The company must pay the fine by July 25 and keep paying the accrued fine every two weeks until it submits a “full and complete plan.”
The daily fine will rise to $1,500 if Lexington fails to submit such a plan by Aug. 1, Chambers decreed.
Sierra Club senior attorney Peter Morgan cheered Chambers’ ruling but noted that Lexington may not meet its court-ordered obligations.
“It remains to be seen whether Lexington has the willingness or the ability to comply with the court’s order,” Morgan said.
It would fall on state environmental regulators to ensure that the sites are remediated if Lexington fails to address them.
“[T]hat’s what we’re going to be keeping an eye on,” Morgan said.
An attorney for Lexington did not respond to a request for comment. Lexington could not be reached for comment.
Selenium is especially costly to treat in industrial wastewater.
Treating selenium in industrial wastewater can be challenging for engineers and plant operators because of low concentrations and discharge limits, and the element’s complex chemical nature, according to a 2018 study published in Journal of Water Supply: Research and Technology-Aqua.
As more coal operators near bankruptcy with their industry in decline, the high costs of selenium cleanup could fall onto taxpayers. A June 2021 audit report warned that West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection mine cleanup funds are at risk of insolvency.
West Virginia is home to the highest industrial selenium pollution levels in the country.
A Gazette-Mail review of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data found in November 2021 that 41 of the 50 industrial point sources with effluent limit exceedances that discharged the most selenium that year were in West Virginia.
One of the highest selenium-discharging industrial point sources was the No. 10 Mine.
In his December order, Chambers noted that expert reports from the environmental groups showed the streams below Lexington Coal’s mines are still biologically impaired and that the degradation is “causally related” to the company’s discharges of ionic pollutants. The judge cited conductivity and sulfate reports from spring 2021 in his order showing high pollutant levels.
Selenium accumulation in larval aquatic insects and fish from mine-affected streams has long eaten away at the biodiversity of central Appalachian waters.
Selenium is an essential mineral that is critical to human health in small amounts. At high concentrations, though, it can cause nausea, hair and nail loss, skin rashes, fatigue and nervous system abnormalities.
There’s only a “modest difference” between selenium consumption levels thought to promote human health and those linked to acute or chronic effects, according to a 2020 International Joint Commission report.
Toxic human exposure might occur when selenium levels build up in ecosystems via leaching from mining waste into aquatic systems and emissions from burning coal or other industrial activities, the report observed.