West Virginia’s mine inspection office has a new director — one who has defended a former coal executive found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at the Upper Big Branch mine before a 2010 explosion killed 29 men there.

Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Frank Foster as the new director of the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

