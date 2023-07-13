Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

New Office of Energy director
Nicholas Preservati speaks at a March meeting of the West Virginia Public Energy Authority, which he vice chaired upon his appointment by Gov. Jim Justice as director of the state Office of Energy. Justice announced the appointment Wednesday.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

A member of the West Virginia Public Energy Authority is taking over as the new head of the state Office of Energy.

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced he had appointed now-former Public Energy Authority Vice Chair Nick Preservati director of the Office of Energy. Preservati's start date was July 5, according to the Governor's Office.

