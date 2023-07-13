A member of the West Virginia Public Energy Authority is taking over as the new head of the state Office of Energy.
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced he had appointed now-former Public Energy Authority Vice Chair Nick Preservati director of the Office of Energy. Preservati's start date was July 5, according to the Governor's Office.
Preservati resigned as a member of the Public Energy Authority effective July 1 to assume his new position.
The Office of Energy has led energy efficiency projects in recent years and been responsible for forming fossil fuel and renewable energy initiatives. The office is housed under the Department of Economic Development. The position previously had been staffed on an interim basis by state economic development leadership.
Preservati has an extensive energy law background, most recently co-chairing the energy and environmental group at the Charleston law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle. For more than a decade, Preservati was a managing member and general counsel for mining companies that included CNP Properties LLC, Met Resources LLC and Onyx Energy LLC.
Preservati’s family controlled the mining company Met Resources LLC. Preservati said the family sold its mining operations in 2018.
The new Office of Energy director served as an attorney for American Electric Power after working for a Chicago law firm. He later started his own law firm in Charleston focusing on energy litigation.
Preservati has drafted West Virginia statutes and regulations regarding the drilling and operations of oil and gas wells, and gas pipeline safety, according to Spilman Thomas & Battle’s website.
The Public Energy Authority has taken little formal action since Justice reactivated it in 2021. But since Justice appointed Preservati to the board in March 2022, Preservati has taken an active role in board meetings, asking questions and making suggestions regarding further consideration of a wide variety of energy resources and applications.
Preservati did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Preservati thanked Justice for the appointment during the governor’s administration briefing Wednesday.
The Justice administration has tasked the Office of Energy with taking into account all state energy resources to ensure West Virginia “meets its destiny as a global energy power,” Preservati added.
“I’m honored to serve and look forward to doing so,” Preservati said.
Justice, a coal magnate, said during Wednesday’s briefing he has known Preservati’s family “forever.”
“Stepping up in this position is really, really important,” Justice told Preservati.
Justice indicated West Virginia should “embrace alternatives” like wind energy.
“But first and foremost, our natural resources are phenomenal,” Justice said.
Justice said in an August 2021 statement that the Public Energy Authority would aid in “developing the next generation of coal plants.” He announced his reactivation of the body at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
“In this country today, whether it be coal or gas, our energy industry has been under attack like you can’t imagine,” Justice said.
The board became dormant in the 2010s.
"I am hopeful that he’ll lead the agency through implementation of whatever renewable energy projects might come this way and that he’ll take advantage of all the provisions in the IRA that might benefit West Virginia,” said Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club.
May was referring to the Inflation Reduction Act, the massive climate and renewable energy spending package passed by Congress last year. State energy offices are expected to be a key conduit for federal support coming from the law, including $88.2 million for two consumer rebate programs.
The state is to receive $44.2 million for home energy performance-based, whole-house rebates. That funding will cover rebates for energy efficiency retrofits ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for individual households and up to $400,000 for multifamily buildings. The $44.2 million also will cover grants to provide rebates for home retrofits of up to $2,000 for retrofits cutting energy use by 20% or more and up to $4,000 for retrofits for saving 35% or more.
West Virginia will get another $44 million to develop a high-efficiency home rebate program that includes a $14,000 cap per household. Caps under that program will be $8,000 for heat pump costs, $1,750 for a heat pump water heater, and $4,000 for panel and service upgrades. Other rebates will cover electric stoves and clothes dryers, as well as insulation and air-sealing measures.
Preservati’s departure from the Public Energy Authority board creates a vacancy that environmental advocates hope will be filled with someone who has been one of them.
Justice has faced criticism that he has failed to meet an obligation under state code to appoint at least one board member with significant environmental protection advocacy experience.
“I hope it opens up a spot for the governor to appoint a true environmental advocate to the PEA,” May said.
Governor’s Office spokesman Jordan Damron has said the Public Energy Authority’s environmental protection appointee is Jeff Herholdt, citing his background as retired director of the West Virginia Division of Energy and manager of a state energy efficiency program.
Herholdt emailed a letter of resignation to former board chairman and state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch in February 2022, writing that he had “assumed incorrectly that the focus on renewables would remain the same” as when he previously served on the authority board during former Gov. Joe Manchin’s administration, according to correspondence provided by the Governor’s Office.
But Herholdt stayed on the board and later said he was encouraged by the board’s direction.
