Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Renee Larrick to a second six-year term on the West Virginia Public Service Commission, the agency announced Monday.
Larrick, a resident of Daniels in Raleigh County, continued to serve after her first term on the three-member panel expired June 30.
Larrick has presided quietly over PSC evidentiary hearings in rate cases, generally not asking witnesses questions, unlike fellow commissioners Charlotte Lane, the panel’s chair, and Bill Raney, former longtime West Virginia Coal Association president.
“Renee has proven to be an important part of the Commission leadership,” Lane said in a PSC news release. “We rely on her good judgment in deciding cases.”
Larrick had been business manager for her husband Alan Larrick’s private law practice specializing in real estate law for 21 years before Justice appointed her to the PSC effective July 1, 2017. Justice had named Alan Larrick director of the Lottery Commission in January 2017. He stepped down from the Lottery Commission effective Sept. 1, 2018.
“It is a great honor that Governor Justice has shown such confidence to appoint me to another term,” Renee Larrick said in the release.
Larrick has also taught at the college and high school levels in Raleigh County.
She is a member of the Water Committee of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that represents state public service commissions that regulate utilities. The Water Committee works to increase awareness of water and wastewater use issues.
Larrick and her fellow commissioners are slated to collect citizen input at a public comment hearing in Charleston on a pending $641.7 million rate hike request from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power next week.
The PSC will take public comment at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the main hearing room at the PSC’s headquarters at 201 Brooks Street. The hearing will be livestreamed through the PSC's website at http://www.psc.state.wv.us/webcast/default.htm.
The PSC also will take public comment on an independent review it ordered finding Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power showed imprudent fuel procurement oversight that warrants them being disallowed over $200 million in cost recovery.
The utilities “did not appear to exercise common sense” in their coal-fired plant use in recent years, according to the review by Critical Technological Consulting, a Mesa, Arizona-based power industry-focused consulting firm better known as CTC.
The review suggested the PSC accordingly disallow $202.7 million in cost under-recovery.
The utilities failed to pursue longer-term or creative approaches to obtain fuel needed for higher use rates, or capacity factors, required by the PSC, according to the review.
The PSC denied an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $297 million fuel cost rate hike request in February pending its staff’s review of whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent.
The PSC has approved over $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020.
The report aligns with the PSC’s view opposed by some ratepayer and environmental advocates that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power should be running its coal-fired plants at higher capacity factors. Capacity factor is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Capacity factors have been falling nationwide amid the decline of coal as an electric generation source throughout most of the country outside West Virginia in recent years.
The capacity factor for coal-fired utility-scale generators declined from 67.1% in 2010 to 40.5% in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
But in September 2021, the PSC set a capacity factor standard of 69% at which Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power coal-fired plants. The PSC had been alarmed by rising fuel costs and persistently low capacity factors reported by those utilities. The panel has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power.
PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
CTC computed the aggregate capacity factor for Appalachian Power’s John Amos and Mountaineer plants in Putnam and Mason counties and Wheeling Power’s Mitchell plant in Marshall County to be 32.5% on an annualized basis from September 2021 to September 2022.
Appalachian Power requested the PSC clarify whether its requirement that plants must operate at or above 69% should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch” in a filing last year.
Prompting the filing was testimony submitted to Virginia regulators by their staff utilities analyst leaving a door open to Virginia approval of federally required environmental upgrades at the Amos and Mountaineer plants that Virginia previously rejected.
The Virginia State Corporation Commission last year reversed its denial of those upgrades on the condition that Appalachian Power not seek from Virginia any costs of “uneconomic regulatory dispatch” that is required by the PSC.
Virginia regulators based their reversal on a report from State Corporation Commission hearing examiner D. Mathias Roussy Jr. Roussy said the PSC’s requirement that Appalachian Power’s plants operate at a capacity factor of 69% or higher posed “potential risk” to Virginia of uneconomic dispatch.
West Virginia electric bills have ballooned as the state has clung to coal for the vast majority of its electricity, even as other states increasingly embrace alternatives.
West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, was easily the highest in the country in 2021, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
More information on the fuel cost cases the PSC is taking public comment on can be found at the agency’s website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access case numbers 21-0339-E-ENEC, 22-0393-E-ENEC, and 23-0377-E-ENEC.
The PSC also takes written public comments on cases through the “Submit A Comment” link on the agency’s website homepage.
An evidentiary hearing on the Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $641.7 million rate increase request is scheduled for Sept. 5 in Charleston.
The PSC held public comment hearings on the $641.7 million rate hike request and prudency review in Huntington and Princeton last week. Another public comment hearing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling.
