Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Renee Larrick to a second six-year term on the West Virginia Public Service Commission, the agency announced Monday.

Larrick, a resident of Daniels in Raleigh County, continued to serve after her first term on the three-member panel expired June 30.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

