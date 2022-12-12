Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family were responsible for one-fifth of all federal mine safety fine debt as of October.
They’re lagging behind in paying it back.
The Justice coal companies are three months in arrears in a payment plan under an April 2020 agreement in which they agreed with the feds to pay $5.13 million to cover mine safety fine delinquencies. The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia found that the companies failed to pay or contest penalties for nearly 2,300 citations issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration from May 2014 to May 2019.
The companies’ payments for October, November and December 2022 are all outstanding, a U.S. Attorney’s Office Virginia Western District spokesman said Monday.
Monthly payments of $102,442 are due on the first day of each month until the debt is paid in full.
The companies started out paying on time but began sending payments later in the month they were due, spokesman Brian McGinn said Monday. The companies skipped November and December 2021 and started paying two months behind, McGinn said.
The companies’ last payment was received on Nov. 7 and applied to the payment due Sept. 1, 2022, according to McGinn.
Gov. Jim Justice, his son James C. “Jay” Justice III and daughter Jillean Justice were listed by MSHA as the controllers of mines owing $3.14 million in federal mine safety fine debt as of October — one-fifth of all fine debt owed nationwide, according to MSHA data uncovered by the Gazette-Mail via a Freedom of Information Act request.
More than $9.7 million of that mine safety debt was more than a year old, and roughly $2.64 million in debt was more than six years old.
Steve Ruby, attorney for the Justice coal companies, said in an email they made required monthly payments through the first 11 months of 2022 after “some financial challenges” last year.
“[The companies] appreciate their continued cooperative relationship with MSHA and the government in this matter,” Ruby said, adding they aren't disputing the arrearage.
In March, attorneys from the federal Justice and Labor departments asked a Virginia Western District Court judge to order nearly two dozen coal companies controlled by the governor’s family to comply with the April 2020 court order requiring them to pay $5.13 million in mine safety fine debt.
“If Defendants are allowed to ignore their obligations, it undermines the authority of this Court and removes the incentive of these defendants — and other mining companies — from complying with MSHA’s health and safety standards designed to protect the nations’ miners,” the attorneys wrote in the filing.
U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski denied the attorneys’ motion after the defendants reported making their March installment payment.
Business magazine Forbes removed the governor from its list of billionaires last year because of his debt.
Gov. Justice-controlled mines owed $1.7 million in fines as of October, many of which have been delinquent since before Justice became governor in 2017. Mines controlled by his son and daughter owe the other $1.44 million. The governor pledged to put his adult children in charge of his family’s business operations after taking office.
The governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
The Justice family’s financial troubles spilled over into court last year.
In September 2021, the governor said Bluestone Resources, another one of his coal companies, had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half the value of the Justices’ coal firms to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the family companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance.
Earlier this year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June to lenders.
Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
The Virginia Western District has been the site of other recent lawsuits against one of Justice’s coal companies looking to recover over $1 million.
The court enforced an arbitration order against Bluestone Coal Sales that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs last month.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Also last month, Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited asked the court to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales Corp.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.
Retirees of his coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised, but routinely not provided, by Justice’s coal companies in recent years.
Four retired miners and the United Mine Workers union say in an unresolved federal lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in 2019 that five of Justice’s coal companies have endangered the health of retirees and their dependents in recent years by regularly allowing lapses in drug coverage.