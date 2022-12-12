Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Coal companies controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family were responsible for one-fifth of all federal mine safety fine debt as of October.

They’re lagging behind in paying it back.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

