One of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s coal companies fell behind in paying attorney and expert fees that a federal court ordered it to pay after finding it liable for water pollution near a McDowell County surface mine.
Bluestone Coal Corporation failed to pay most of a $165,274 award that the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia ruled the company must pay to environmental groups that sued the company in 2019 under citizen lawsuit provisions of the Clean Water Act and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.
Bluestone Coal failed to pay half that amount on Oct. 1 as the parties had agreed and then failed to pay $115,274 by Oct. 21 — when the full balance was due, according to court filings. Bluestone delivered a cashier’s check of $50,000 on Oct. 22, leaving $115,274 unpaid, per the filings.
An agreement between Bluestone and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club approved by Senior U.S. District Judge David Faber Friday required Bluestone to pay an additional $5,000 to the environmental groups for attorney fees and costs in addition to the $115,274 owed before 3 p.m. Friday.
Attorneys for the parties did not respond to requests for comment.
A February agreement between the parties approved by Faber required that Bluestone pay in full any fee and cost award in equal monthly installments starting on the first day of the month following an order on the environmental groups’ motion for fees and ending on Nov. 1.
That meant that following a Sept. 29 court order granting the groups’ motion for fees and costs, Bluestone was required to pay half the $165,274 on Oct. 1 and half on Nov. 1. The groups had agreed not to enforce fee award provisions until after Oct. 21 as long as Bluestone paid their counsel $50,000 by Oct. 15 and the remaining $115,274 by Oct. 21, according to court filings.
The February agreement between the parties ordered Bluestone to comply with selenium discharge limits and pay $270,000 to the West Virginia Land Trust.
That agreement came four months after Faber found the company liable for selenium pollution discharged into waters near the Red Fox Surface Mine in McDowell County.
The agreement required Bluestone to provide the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club with quarterly progress reports monitoring pollutant discharge permit compliance. Bluestone also is required to pay a $30,000 civil penalty to the U.S. Treasury and pay $270,000 to the West Virginia Land Trust, a statewide conservationist nonprofit, to help fund development of a new water trail along the Tug River.
The company was also ordered to comply with selenium effluent limits at an outlet that had been out of compliance within 12 months of the agreement’s approval.
Faber found Bluestone liable for 60 violations of its monthly average limit for selenium and 78 violations of its daily maximum limit for selenium in a July 2020 ruling.
The agreement indicated that Bluestone already had paid $414,500 for selenium effluent violations from June 2018 through June 2020. In September 2020, Bluestone and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection signed an administrative consent order requiring the company to pay $125,000 for permit violations, including selenium effluent exceedance.
But the department actually had calculated a total base penalty of $1,307,900 for Bluestone before listing the final penalty total of $125,000, citing that as the maximum for any civil administrative penalty per state code.
Faber had rejected a request from Bluestone to dismiss the lawsuit. The company unsuccessfully argued that a 2016 agreement that Southern Coal Corp. reached with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency precluded environmental groups from filing the lawsuit over selenium pollution. Southern Coal also is owned by the Justice family.
That 2016 agreement required Southern Coal to take about $5 million in pollution control measures after more than 23,000 violations between 2009 and 2014 in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. But the mines targeted by the consent decree have violated effluent limits for selenium, aluminum and other effluents several hundred times since then, according to company records.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office website lists Justice’s son, James C. Justice III, as director and president of Bluestone Coal Corp. The younger Justice signed the February agreement on the company’s behalf. Gov. Justice took over the company upon the death of his father in 1993 and bought the company back in 2015, after having sold it to Mechel, a Russian mining and steel company, in 2009.
The Justice family’s financial troubles have spilled over into court repeatedly in recent months.
In September, Justice said Bluestone Resources, one of his family-controlled coal companies, had offered Credit Suisse $300 million, and half of the value of the Justices’ coal companies, to settle about $740 million in outstanding loans with the company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse at least since May, after the downfall of British-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the Justice family companies $850 million in May 2018.
Forbes removed Justice from its list of billionaires earlier this year because of his debt.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children in charge of his family’s business operations.
Bluestone is one of five Justice coal companies that the United Mine Workers of America and retired miners say have allowed lapses in prescription drug coverage that have threatened the health of retirees and their dependents.
The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition was a plaintiff in the 2019 lawsuit but withdrew from the lawsuit in September. In its withdrawal filing, the group cited “internal challenges” that prompted its board of directors to adopt a resolution directing its counsel to withdraw.