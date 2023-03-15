Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Looking to sell

Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, noted in a virtual administration update briefing Wednesday his family was looking to sell coal assets to reduce debt. 

 Governor's administration update briefing screenshot

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday his family is looking to sell coal assets to shed debt.

Justice’s update during a virtual administration briefing came nine months after a Swiss investment bank and financial services company noted that option upon announcing a nine-digit debt settlement agreement with the indebted Justice family coal business.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you