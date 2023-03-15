West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday his family is looking to sell coal assets to shed debt.
Justice’s update during a virtual administration briefing came nine months after a Swiss investment bank and financial services company noted that option upon announcing a nine-digit debt settlement agreement with the indebted Justice family coal business.
Justice said Bluestone coal assets, though not the entire company, were being prepared for sale.
“It’s still in the infancy stages and everything,” Justice said. “I think if that were all put together, it would be put together in the months ahead.”
The governor’s coal companies have a long history of not meeting financial and work safety obligations.
Justice’s comments came a day after the Wall Street Journal reported Justice wanted to sell his family coal business with the intent of freeing the company of debt. The Justice family retained Perella Weinberg Partners, a global financial services firm, to advise it on strategic options for Bluestone Resources Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal report.
An attorney for the Justice coal companies did not respond to a request for comment. Perella Weinberg Partners and the Governor’s Office declined comment Wednesday.
Last year, Bluestone Resources agreed to pay up to $320 million in recurring payments starting in June 2022 to lenders. At that time, $850 million was outstanding after Credit Suisse Asset Management, the Swiss company, backed a United Kingdom-based finance group, Greensill Capital, that loaned the governor’s companies that amount in 2018. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
Justice has said that he personally guaranteed the $850 million in loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Of that $850 million, $690 million was due to two Credit Suisse funds.
The Wall Street Journal report raised the possibility of a U.S. Senate run for Justice, a possibility he said had nothing to do with the asset sale exploration.
“To tie it to a Senate run, give me a blooming break,” Justice said.
Bluestone and its subsidiaries own or control over 1 billion tons of metallurgical coking coal in the United States, the company said last year. Bluestone’s primary mining operations are in McDowell and Wyoming counties, but Justice noted during Wednesday’s briefing the company’s portfolio includes assets in other states, including Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.
Credit Suisse said last year it planned to recover any outstanding balance following any sale of Bluestone entities “through enforcement of its rights,” including under insurance coverage.
Upon taking office in 2017, Justice said he would put his children — James “Jay” Justice III and Jillean Justice — in charge of his family’s business operations. But the governor has suggested in court proceedings and interviews since taking office that he remains familiar with his coal companies’ operations.
"What I think that they are doing is they are carving out some specific assets and everything, and trying to get those specific assets running in a real prudent way to be able to market those at a time when the market is really good," Justice said during Wednesday's briefing.
Coal companies controlled by Justice and his two adult children were responsible for $3.14 million in federal mine safety debt — one-fifth of all that debt nationwide — as of October, according to data obtained by the Gazette-Mail in a Freedom of Information Act request.
Retirees of his coal companies have decried dangerous interruptions in their prescription drug coverage promised, but routinely not provided, by Justice’s coal companies in recent years.
Four retired miners and the United Mine Workers union say in an unresolved federal lawsuit filed in the District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia in 2019 that five of Justice’s coal companies have endangered the health of retirees and their dependents in recent years by regularly allowing lapses in drug coverage.
The Virginia Western District has been the site of other recent lawsuits against one of Justice’s coal companies looking to recover more than $1 million.
The court enforced an arbitration order against Bluestone Coal Sales that found the company liable for $1.5 million plus interest and arbitration costs in November.
The court awarded that amount to VISA Commodities, a Swiss raw materials trader, after that company said Bluestone Coal Sales failed to honor a coal supply agreement and subsequent settlement accord.
Also in November, Cyprus-based Dh-Dhekelia Ship Management Limited asked the court to enforce a September arbitration award of $1.06 million, plus interest and arbitration costs, entered against Bluestone Coal Sales Corp.
A London tribunal awarded Dh-Dhekelia $1.06 million plus interest after a cargo loading dispute.
The Justice family’s Bluestone Coke LLC agreed to pay $925,000, submit a corrective action plan and conduct air monitoring for at least five years in a December consent decree to address years of air quality concerns for largely Black neighborhoods around a company coke plant in Alabama.
Business magazine Forbes removed the governor from its list of billionaires in 2021 because of his debt.