Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill establishing a new state park at Summersville Lake.
Justice signed off on House Bill 124 at a ceremony on the site of the future park Friday, enacting a priority he had included in his call for a special legislative session five days earlier.
The state park will be West Virginia’s 36th, to be located on the northern shore of Summersville Lake. The park is to span 177 acres off US 19.
Private property being developed by the state Division of Natural Resources adjoins a little over a mile of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property boundary, according to Brian Maka, Corps Huntington District public affairs officer.
“This park, 177 acres, a mile of lake frontage, all the rock-climbing that could possibly ever go on, the development of all kinds of stuff here from splash parks to zip lines, and I’m not going to go through it all, but for God’s sake of living, it will be unbelievable,” Justice said.
Planned amenities include climbing and bouldering opportunities; hiking and biking trails; water activities; aerial camping; cabins and more, the Justice administration previously said.
Joining Justice during Friday’s ceremony were Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby, Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey and Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion.
“The climbers, the lake access will benefit tremendously, and that’s the goal from this particular area is to provide those additional opportunities that we didn’t have in this immediate area,” McMillion said. “That’s going to be the focus, not to mention just the adventure side and the unique lodging opportunities that we’re looking at.”
Bailey said the new park would feature cabins and campgrounds.
“However, what will make this place special will be the hiking opportunities, the world-class climbing opportunities,” Bailey said. “We’re going to work with the climbing groups, and this is going to be the place to be, not just on the East Coast but in the country.”
HB 124 passed through the Legislature without opposition or debate.
The planned Summersville Lake State Park would be developed through a public-private partnership, Justice declared. Last year, the Legislature approved HB 4408, which controversially allowed the Division of Natural Resources director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at all state forests and every state park but Watoga State Park, in Pocahontas County.
The Division of Natural Resources will host a meeting “in the near future” to receive input from the public, the administration announced. An event will be held in the near future to officially designate the park and open it to the public, per the administration.
McMillion said in a statement Sunday that officials were looking forward to spending “the next couple of months” gathering input from West Virginians about potential amenities to be added in Nicholas County.
Environmental and park advocates have been wary of plans to expand recreation at state parks and forests, fearing the state will compromise the natural character of the sites. Many advocates feared HB 4$08 would lead to casinos, racetracks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, narrowing their appeal.
Officials from Commerce and Tourism lobbied legislators to support the bill, contending it would encourage private investment.
Robert Beanblossom, who retired as a DNR district administrator in 2015 after 42 years in the agency, said he remains skeptical of any private investment in state parks.
Beanblossom has said the state has long failed to incorporate sufficient public input into park management. He said he would like to see comprehensive master plans for each state park and forest developed by qualified firms in a process that includes public hearings and input.
Jillian Welsh, communications coordinator for the West Virginia Environmental Council, said the range of activities state officials envision for the new park indicate a commitment to promoting outdoor recreation and tourism.
But Welsh added that the impact of park development on the environment must be studied, noting that more visitors and new facilities could disrupt the site’s natural balance.
“We must ensure that any changes consider the environment and keep the park’s beauty intact for the long term,” Welsh said in an email.
In March, the Legislature passed HB 3370, which allows up to $5 million from the State Parks and Recreation Endowment Fund to be used as loan insurance for any project under a newly established State Parks Enhancement Loan Insurance Program.
The program allows development projects pursued by a private entity partnering with the DNR to operate on Army Corps of Engineers property, state park and resort property, and any other property under DNR jurisdiction or “on a hybrid tourism destination.”
West Virginia Environmental Council lobbyist Lucia Valentine previously called HB 3370 an example of legislators “prioritizing the asks of private investors over the public good.”
“Most taxpayers likely do not want their tax dollars to go to state-funded loan insurance to a for-profit,” Valentine said in an email.
In its 2021-22 annual report, the DNR reported outstanding needs exceeding $147 million in estimated costs including infrastructure replacement, renovations, equipment purchases and improving “high-use revenue centers.”
But the DNR called fiscal year 2022 “an incredible one” for the state’s park system regarding self-generated revenue.
The DNR reported gross operating revenues exceeding $32.8 million, outperforming a record year in fiscal 2021 by over 18%. Gross operating revenues from retail sales surpassed $4.2 million, outperforming a record year in fiscal 2021 by more than 42%.
Ruby told lawmakers during last year’s regular legislative session that revenue from the state park system grew 52% from 2016 to 2021. Ruby said the state was eyeing more investments from private vendors, recalling a $500,000 private investment to add inflatables to the lake at Tygart Lake State Park she suggested resulted in increased park occupancy.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser has pointed to state-reported increases in state park visits in recent years to argue people are coming to West Virginia’s state parks for nature-centered recreation opportunities they already provide.
