Sign of a new park

Welcome signage for the new Summersville Lake State Park was unveiled at a Friday ceremony at which Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation into law establishing the new park.

 Governor's Office | courtesy photo

Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill establishing a new state park at Summersville Lake.

Justice signed off on House Bill 124 at a ceremony on the site of the future park Friday, enacting a priority he had included in his call for a special legislative session five days earlier.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

