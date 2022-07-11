A Kanawha County Circuit Court judge has determined that a class action is the best way to resolve a lawsuit alleging that West Virginia American Water neglected its infrastructure.
Circuit Judge Carrie Webster last week certified a class action for a class that she said in a court order likely will include roughly 120,000 customers and residents and 2,826 businesses.
The order came in response to a class-action complaint filed by plaintiffs Richard Jeffries and Colours Beauty Salon LLC in June 2017.
The plaintiffs said their claims stem from a break in a Dunbar water main discovered in June 2015 that they said serves Western Kanawha County, Eastern Putnam County, Eastern Mason County and Northern Lincoln County. The lawsuit alleges that the main break caused outages and insufficient water pressure to roughly 25,000 West Virginia American Water customers.
A boil-water advisory followed and service wasn’t restored until June 27, 2015, four days after the main break, according to Webster’s order. The plaintiffs contend that adequate pressure wasn’t restored to all customers until July 1, after a second boil-water advisory for customers in 14 communities who had low water pressure or no water because of main repairs.
The plaintiffs argue that West Virginia American knew of the potential for loss of water service in the affected area because it was overly reliant on a single, 36-inch main that had been prone to a disproportionately high number of breaks and leaks since its installation in 1971 or 1972.
The lawsuit asserts that West Virginia American aimed to use the possibility of extended outages as leverage to extract better rates and more favorable capital expense recovery terms from state regulators. The company violated state code requiring public utilities to “establish and maintain adequate and suitable facilities,” according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages, including out-of-pocket expenses and lost profits, plus punitive damages.
Dante’ diTrapano, a Charleston-based attorney for the plaintiffs, said notice of the lawsuit will be proposed as soon as there is a status conference with the court and then mailed to customers. DiTrapano declined further comment.
West Virginia American spokeswoman Megan Hannah said the company is reviewing the court’s order and “considering its options for further review.”
“We continue to believe that class action is not an appropriate procedure to deal with any portion of the claims related to the 2015 water transmission main break in Dunbar,” Hannah said in an email. “Regardless of the ultimate resolution of the class action questions, West Virginia American Water will continue to vigorously defend its actions in response to these allegations.”
Hannah declined further comment.
Webster ruled that whether West Virginia American knew that a serious break along its water main was likely and that the consequences of a service interruption were great are questions with common answers for all customers who may have been affected by the break.
Webster ruled that it is “incumbent” on the court to further consider the plaintiffs’ motion for class certification, in light of a West Virginia Supreme Court decision last month providing guidance to circuit courts regarding analysis that must be conducted in class certification orders.
The Supreme Court remanded the plaintiffs’ case against West Virginia American in January 2021. The company had asked the Supreme Court to weigh in after the Kanawha Circuit Court issued an order granting the plaintiffs’ class certification motion in part and denying it in part in July 2020.
West Virginia American asked state utility regulators last month to approve a 4.83% rate increase for customers in a surcharge for infrastructure improvements. The company said the rate increase, if approved by the West Virginia Public Service Commission, would allow it to recover $10.9 million through an infrastructure improvement surcharge.
The Public Service Commission, in 2016, approved an annual infrastructure replacement surcharge mechanism that commission staff said has allowed the company to make great strides in upgrading its infrastructure.
Monthly rates have nearly doubled in the past 15 years for West Virginia American customers using 4,500 gallons of water, from $40.27 in 2006 to $78.11 in 2021.