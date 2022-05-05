Kentucky state utility regulators have issued key approvals of American Electric Power proposals for the future of the Mitchell Power Plant — with certain conditions.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission late Wednesday approved the proposed sale of AEP subsidiary Kentucky Power Company, which owns half the 1,560-megawatt Mitchell plant along with Wheeling Power, to Liberty Utility Company for $2.846 billion.
Wednesday’s ruling followed the commission’s approval a day earlier of proposed ownership and operating agreements for the 51-year-old Mitchell plant, nearly 10 months after the panel rejected Kentucky Power’s request for a certificate to implement and recover costs for federally required wastewater treatment upgrades at the plant as uneconomic.
AEP’s deal to sell Kentucky Power to Liberty requires Kentucky and West Virginia utility regulators and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission all to approve the Mitchell ownership and operating agreements.
The $2.846 billion purchase price for Liberty, a subsidiary of Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., includes $1.2 billion in debt. Liberty will retain all current employees with the same or similar compensation and benefits, per the deal.
The purchase agreement requires the transaction to close by Oct. 26, but AEP has planned to finalize the sale in the second quarter of 2022.
“This is a significant step in completing the transaction by second quarter 2022 to ensure that customer benefits associated with Liberty’s commitments to customers and supporting economic growth in eastern Kentucky are realized,” AEP spokesperson Scott Blake said in an email.
Kentucky Power deferred comment to AEP.
“We continue to believe we are the best choice to provide safe, cost-effective energy services to the people of eastern Kentucky, and to bring value to the communities in this important part of the country,” Liberty Utilities spokesperson Kelli Price said in an email.
Price declined further comment, saying the company is still working through the order’s implications.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission required that Kentucky Power ratepayers receive a $30 million payment to subsidize transmission investments of other AEP entities.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kentucky Industrial Utility Customers, an industrial customer advocacy group, urged the Kentucky Public Service Commission to reject the plan. They accused AEP and Liberty of leveraging the Mitchell plant to their advantage and predicted at least $578 million in increased costs to Kentucky Power customers resulting from the proposed acquisition.
Liberty pledged that Kentucky Power and its ratepayers would not incur any additional costs or liabilities from the proposed transaction.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission’s approval of the Mitchell ownership and operating agreements was conditioned in part on removing buyout provisions and adding clarification that the commission has jurisdiction in regulatory approvals needed in the future under the ownership agreement.
The commission found that a buyout provision in the Mitchell ownership agreement that Kentucky Power requested approval of was “not reasonable” in part because buyout terms were not negotiated as an arm length’s transaction.
In an arm’s length transaction, unaffiliated parties do business, acting independently.
Under the proposed agreement, Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power could enter into a buyout transaction by which Kentucky Power would transfer its 50% ownership interest in Mitchell to Wheeling Power by the end of 2028. The two companies could divide their plant interests by unit if they couldn’t agree on a purchase price or if a mutual agreement failed to gain regulatory approvals.
If Kentucky Power’s Mitchell interest is sold to Wheeling Power when both entities are affiliates, then the sale must be priced at net book value (how much shareholders would get if assets were liquidated and liabilities were paid) or market value (how much a company’s stock is worth in the marketplace), whichever is greater, per the order.
The commission said Kentucky Power customers should pay what the agency said is their fair share of capital costs until 2029 based on an expectation that Wheeling Power will buy Kentucky Power’s interest in Mitchell at its remaining net book value post-2028.
The Kentucky Power sale and the Mitchell owning and operating agreements still require approval from the West Virginia Public Service Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Blake noted that AEP will complete the Mitchell agreement filings with the latter after approval is granted in West Virginia.
Agency approvals would allow Wheeling Power to take over operating Mitchell and allow environmental compliance upgrades in time to abide by federal regulations, Blake indicated.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission drew heavy criticism for an October ruling backing long-term operations of the Mitchell plant past 2028 as part of an order granting approval for environmental upgrades federally required to keep Mitchell and two other in-state coal-fired AEP-controlled plants operating past that date.
The commission’s order approved West Virginia ratepayers picking up a burden of nearly $22 million per year from Kentucky and Virginia customers to pay for wastewater treatment upgrades deemed uneconomic by those states’ utility regulators.
The commission’s original order in the case resulted in a rate increase that would add roughly 38 cents per month to the current bill of a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.
Ratepayer and clean energy advocates cited an Appalachian Power estimate that retiring Mitchell could net West Virginia customers savings of $27 million annually from 2029 to 2040.
Marshall County residents and government officials pleaded with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to keep Mitchell operating until the end of its planned lifespan in 2040, touting its importance as a much-needed job provider and tax income generator.
Mitchell’s 214 employees were compensated a combined $26.8 million in wages in 2020, according to Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power.
The plant was also responsible for more than 5.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2019, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group.
AEP can’t guarantee how long Mitchell’s status quo would last even if state and federal regulators approve the deal.
Critics have envisioned difficulty in addressing disputes if AEP and Liberty have different long-term objectives for the plant’s units.
Algonquin president and CEO Arun Banskota said in an October press release that acquiring Kentucky Power and AEP Kentucky Transmission Company would create an opportunity to replace more than 1 gigawatt of rate-based fossil fuel generation with renewable energy.