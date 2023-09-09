The West Virginia Coal Association offered what it called “unconditional support” for Gov. Jim Justice in his bid for the United States Senate.
Just before the start of Labor Day weekend, the coal magnate governor welcomed the industry’s endorsement.
“I’ll always fight for coal,” Justice said in a statement.
Justice also fights paying fines for mine safety and health failures that put his workers in harm’s way, records show.
Mines controlled by Justice and his two adult children owed $3.09 million in delinquent federal mine safety fines as of July, according to data uncovered by a Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request. The Justices’ mine safety debt comprised nearly a fifth of total debt nationwide, according to Mine Safety and Health Administration data.
Gov. Justice is listed as controller of mines that owed $1.55 million across 156 cases as of July. His children, James “Jay” Justice III and Jillean Justice, are listed as controllers of mines owing another $1.53 million across 218 cases. Most of the mines aren’t active.
The lingering mine safety debt is one of many liabilities dogging the Justice business empire.
In September 2021, the governor said his Bluestone Resources company had offered Swiss investment bank and financial services company Credit Suisse $300 million and half of the value of the family’s coal firms to settle around $740 million in outstanding loans with the Swiss company.
The Justice family’s companies had been in talks with Credit Suisse after the downfall of London-based Greensill Capital, which loaned the companies $850 million in May 2018. Justice said he personally guaranteed the loans, putting him on the hook for paying back the remaining balance. Greensill filed for bankruptcy in March 2021.
In April, Justice and his wife, Cathy, acknowledged debt exceeding $305 million in principal, interest, late charges and attorney’s fees to Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust in a Virginia circuit court.
“Justice’s operations, I’m surprised they’re not in bankruptcy already,” United Mine Workers of America International Secretary-Treasurer Brian Sanson said in an interview at the union’s annual Labor Day celebration in Racine Monday. “But yeah, what’s the incentive to comply with the law when you may or may not ever pay the fine?”
Federal mine safety debt totaled $16.5 million as of July, a 4.7% increase from its October total of $15.7 million, according to agency data revealed through a previous Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request.
“Unpaid mine safety fines are the equivalent of a rude gesture from mine operators to Congress and MSHA,” UMW spokeswoman Erin Bates said in an email. “It leads to a lack of accountability and compromises the safety of miners.”
Safety issues persist at some of the active Justice-controlled mines with unpaid penalties.
In June, the Jay Justice-controlled WV-3 Surface Mine in Logan County drew an MSHA impact inspection. The agency performs impact inspections at mines it finds merit greater enforcement due to poor compliance history, accidents or injuries.
MSHA has found 25 violations designated “Significant and Substantial” resulting in $41,292 in unpaid penalties at the WV-3 Surface Mine since Aug. 2022. The agency reserves that designation for violations reasonably likely to result in serious injury.
Those WV-3 Surface Mine offenses have included violations of statutes requiring travelways and platforms be clear of stumbling or slipping hazards, mobile equipment with audible warning devices and not allowing combustible materials to accumulate where they can create a fire hazard.
More violations were issued resulting from the WV-3 Surface Mine impact inspection — 42 — than any other mine in the country in June, according to MSHA data. Of those 42 violations, a nation-highest 17 were deemed “Significant and Substantial.”
MSHA issued WV-3 Surface Mine operator Kentucky Fuel Corp. an “unwarrantable failure” order for failing to maintain effective dust control measures at a drill.
Drill operators face elevated risk of exposure to carcinogenic silica dust, which is substantially more toxic than coal dust alone, according to MSHA.
Neither the Governor’s Office nor an attorney for the Justice coal companies responded to requests for comment.
The Justices aren’t the only mine controllers with heavy West Virginia footprints on the hook for significant delinquent mine safety fines.
MSHA listed Lexington Coal Co. LLC, a prominent coal operator in West Virginia with an office registered in Milton, as the offender for violations in 126 cases totaling $204,657 in delinquent fines, most of them at least a year old.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office lists Lexington’s manager as Jeremy Hoops, son of Jeff Hoops, who stepped down as CEO of mining companies Blackjewel and Revelation Energy as part of a 2019 bankruptcy deal.
MSHA listed Ramaco Resources Inc., a Lexington, Kentucky-based metallurgical coal producer, as the controller of mines with 19 cases totaling $210,617 in delinquent mine safety debt. Most of the cases are less than a year old.
MSHA investigators found a large drill that crushed the life out of Steven Hively’s body last year at Ramaco subsidiary Ramaco Resources LLC’s Berwind Deep Mine, in McDowell County, had been unexamined for weeks. Hively, 52, of Philippi, died after an out-of-adjustment lever caused the drill to tram toward a coal rib pillar, according to a final report on the Feb. 28, 2022, incident.
Hively was crushed between the coal rib and the drill, per the report. Investigators determined that Ramaco never had the drill examined before placing it back in service six days before it killed Hively, a miner with GMS, a contractor that Ramaco hired to move the drill from underground to the surface.
Miner allies are troubled by operations continuing at mines with a long string of safety violations.
“He [Justice] needs to be shut down, and all these mine operators who are not protecting their workers,” said Wes Holden, who helped miners obtain black lung benefits as deputy state director for former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va. “And that’s the point, these people depend on coal and coal jobs, but the coal operators are not protecting the miners.”
“Congress must not only pass legislation that significantly enhances penalties for these scofflaws, but give MSHA the tools it needs to increase compliance, up to and including the ability to close mines that are serial deadbeats,” Bates said.
But the outlook for shutting down mines that triggered delinquent penalties and other reforms aimed at strengthening MSHA’s hand is dim given past failures in Congress to approve such measures.
Delving into delinquency
Mine operators have 30 days to pay or contest federal mine safety citations or penalties to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission. If a penalty becomes 120 days’ delinquent, it’s referred to the Department of the Treasury for collection.
Roughly 46% of delinquent federal mine safety debt had been sent to the Department of the Treasury as of July, according to MSHA data. The Treasury did not respond to a request for comment.
Another $3.09 million was sent to the Department of Justice, to which the Treasury Department may refer debt for court enforcement. The Department of Labor also may coordinate directly with the Justice Department to prompt payment enforcement actions in federal district court.
Bankruptcy filings, violators entering into installment payment agreements, and debts too low to refer are reasons a debt wouldn’t be forwarded to the Treasury Department for collection, according to the Department of Labor.
The Department of Labor has estimated that MSHA collects roughly 88% of penalties.
MSHA has collected $1.4 million in final order debt under a program aimed at gathering unpaid fines from delinquent mine operators since August 2022, per agency spokesperson Victoria Godinez.
Under the Scofflaw Program, MSHA works with the Department of Labor Office of the Solicitor to identify appropriate enforcement options against delinquent operators.
But an MSHA spokesperson said in December the agency had closed out $62 million in mine safety fine debt as uncollectible after that debt exceeded $67 million.
Proposed solution spurned
An explosion at the Massey Energy-controlled Upper Big Branch Mine, in Raleigh County, killed 29 men in April 2010.
From the start of 2006 to April 5, 2010 — the day of the Upper Big Branch disaster — Massey Energy was issued $43.5 million in proposed civil penalties, according to MSHA data. The company contested $32.9 million of that total, and had paid just $11.9 million at the time of the Upper Big Branch blast.
A federal jury convicted former Massey CEO Don Blankenship of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards, a misdemeanor. Blankenship later served a year in federal prison and at a halfway house.
The Robert C. Byrd Mine Safety Protection Act, introduced in Congress in 2010 after the Upper Big Branch disaster, would have given mine operators 180 days after an assessment becomes final to pay its penalty or enter into a payment plan. After 180 days, the mine would be shut down until the operator pays the assessment plus interest and administrative costs in full or enters into a payment plan.
“What was in the Byrd bill completely changes the game,” Richard Miller, former U.S. House Education and Labor Committee labor policy director, said in an interview last year. “What you’re saying is, after 180 days after the final order, pony up. It’s about as clear as can be.”
But the Byrd Mine Safety Protection Act has languished in sessions of Congress over the past decade despite consistent support from Democratic senators representing mining-heavy states such as Joe Manchin in West Virginia and Bob Casey in Pennsylvania.
Republican control of the House of Representatives bodes poorly for such measures given the GOP’s longstanding alignment with industry over labor protections.
UMW officials say protection is critical given an influx of new miners in recent years.
“There’s a whole new generation of younger miners coming into the mines that need to be trained properly, and we are doing everything we can to hold trainings for them,” Sanson said.
Bates said the UMW conducts regular training and safety meetings with its local unions and can address lapses in training. But Bates noted nonunion miners work at the whim of the operator and often aren’t aware their training is insufficient because they’re inexperienced.
Roughly 19% of employees at underground and surface mines belonged to a union as of 2021, according to federal Energy Information Administration data. That clip was just under 21% in West Virginia.
Fatalities up, staffing down
The 29 fatal mine incidents recorded by MSHA through the first eight months of 2023 matches the total it reported for all of 2022 in its congressional budget justification for fiscal year 2024.
In the document, MSHA asks for roughly $438 million and 1,888 full-time equivalent employees for enforcement and other support functions. Those would be increases of $50.2 million and 141 full-time equivalent employees over its fiscal year 2023 levels.
MSHA is seeking an increase of approximately $27.8 million in its enforcement budget activity for an increase in personnel. The agency says the increase would support a greater number of inspectors to support completion of mandatory inspections, accident investigations and hazard condition complaint investigations.
MSHA said in its budget request the agency’s workload is increasing due to impacts of higher production in the nation’s mines, including production related to infrastructure investments spurred by the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. MSHA cited projected increases in mining activities due to implementation of the latter law and increased demand for critical minerals.
MSHA also reported receiving additional complaints about mining workplace hazards due to increased outreach activities.
At an MSHA public hearing last month, American Thoracic Society representative Matt Ewart urged Congress to provide MSHA resources to properly enforce a more stringent limit on exposure to toxic silica dust the agency has proposed. The proposal comes amid a sharp rise in black lung disease among increasingly younger central Appalachian miners.
MSHA’s number of full-time equivalent employees have fallen 26% since 2009, from 2,361 to 1,747.
The Republican-controlled House Appropriations Committee in July proposed a fiscal year 2024 budget bill that would lower the MSHA budget 6.3% below what it was in fiscal year 2009.
“It is worrisome to think what will happen to mine safety under the current regime in the House which is calling for deep budget cuts,” Miller said.
It often has taken catastrophe to move Congress to strengthen protections for miners.
Following mine incidents at the Sago Mine in Upshur County and Aracoma Alma Mine No. 1 that left a combined 14 dead in January 2006, the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response (MINER) Act of 2006 mandated mine operator emergency response plans and established mine rescue team standards.
Following a 1968 underground blast that killed 78 coal miners in Farmington, the Federal Coal Mine Health and Safety Act of 1969 required federal inspections of all coal mines and set fines for violations.
With mine fatalities on an upswing and black lung looming large over mine operations throughout the region, miner advocates want operators like West Virginia’s governor to be held more accountable.
“All it takes is another disaster,” Holden said, “and we cannot have that.”
