The West Virginia Coal Association offered what it called “unconditional support” for Gov. Jim Justice in his bid for the United States Senate.

Just before the start of Labor Day weekend, the coal magnate governor welcomed the industry’s endorsement.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

