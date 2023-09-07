Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hydrogen future

The Pleasants Power Station has hydrogen production in its future under the direction of new ownership.

 Omnis Fuel Technologies | Courtesy photo

West Virginia Public Energy Authority members got a high level of hydrogen-fueled optimism about a Pleasants County coal-fired plant’s future at their monthly meeting Thursday.

Simon Hodson, co-owner of a parent company of Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies, whose affiliate bought the Pleasants Power Station last month, promised the plant would prove to be a prime example of what he called the “new hydrogen economy.”

