West Virginia Public Energy Authority members got a high level of hydrogen-fueled optimism about a Pleasants County coal-fired plant’s future at their monthly meeting Thursday.
Simon Hodson, co-owner of a parent company of Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies, whose affiliate bought the Pleasants Power Station last month, promised the plant would prove to be a prime example of what he called the “new hydrogen economy.”
“It’s what I call a bipartisan technology,” Hodson told a receptive authority board.
Hodson estimated a company investment of $800 million to $1 billion to retrofit the four-decade-plus-old power plant and build a new hydrogen facility on adjacent property. Hodson indicated that Omnis is “in the process of buying” 30 acres next to the plant for the new hydrogen facility.
Omnis Fuel Technologies President Richard Hulme said in a phone interview last month that Omnis was talking with FirstEnergy subsidiary Mon Power and Solvay, a global chemical company, to acquire property adjacent to the power plant.
The Pleasants plant, which began operating in 1979, had been inactive in recent months as sale negotiations ramped up.
But Hodson noted the plant is generating coal-fired power, going back online in the PJM regional transmission grid late last month.
Hodson predicted Omnis would purchase nearly three times as much coal as has been previously procured for the plant once it begins running on hydrogen.
Omnis intends to have the Pleasants plant run coal-fired for the next 12 to 24 months while it’s retrofitted and a hydrogen production facility is constructed, Hulme said last month.
Hodson’s plan is to install technology to convert coal to hydrogen through an ultra-high-heat process that doesn’t burn the coal.
Instead, hydrogen produced by vaporizing coal particles at high heat — around 3,000 degrees Celsius — will be piped into the power plant, with electricity generated from burning the hydrogen.
Hulme projected a roughly 95% reduction in greenhouse gases at the site, with water vapor resulting from the use of hydrogen as burner and boiler fuel.
Hodson estimated his company will buy 8 million to 10 million tons of coal per year. The plan is for the coal mass to come out as graphite, a key material in battery production in short supply amid the rapid growth of the electric vehicle industry.
“This is a marvelous material that we’ve had all around us for centuries,” Hodson said, noting that being able to produce graphite in larger quantities would yield a wide variety of applications, including car parts.
Kearney, a global management consulting firm, predicted in May electric vehicle demand will absorb all graphite output by 2030.
Stories you might like
- PSC approves revised agreement for $27M WVAW acquisition of Jefferson County utility assets panned by ratepayer advocates
- Meeting to consider forgivable $62.5M loan for Mason County hydrogen production and carbon capture project canceled
- Mountaineer Gas rate hike request under fire
- DEP renews air quality permit for Union Carbide ethylene oxide distribution system in Institute driving health concerns
A 2021 International Monetary Fund report found graphite to be the metal with the greatest potential shortage in a net-zero emissions scenario among 15 metals modeled.
“We believe that the Pleasants Power Station is going to show that we can not only generate electricity, but we can now generate a source of another industrial material that can give rise to a complete change of society,” Hodson said.
Hodson predicted the Pleasants plant would produce 6 million tons of high-quality graphite per year. Hulme had estimated roughly 60% of the coal mass coming out as graphite would yield 3 million-3.5 million tons of graphite per year at the site.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a Pennsylvania-based pro-renewable energy nonprofit think tank, last month called even the latter estimate “one hell of a stretch,” citing a Canadian government estimate that global consumption of graphite only reached 3.5 million tons in 2021.
“Not plausible,” O’Leary said, adding that he has “significant questions” about Omnis’ planned project scope and business model.
The federal government has sought to scale up the production of hydrogen. Last year, Mitsubishi Power Americas and energy storage provider Magnum Development announced the closing of a $504.4 million loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop a facility in Utah that runs on renewable energy-powered hydrogen by 2045.
Hodson said graphite could provide better, more stable material for electric transmission lines than aluminum.
“Let’s reinvent that, and let’s use graphite to do a much better job,” Hodson said.
Hodson said the company plans to build 36 modules that will provide 120% of the hydrogen capacity needed to run the power plant. He wants to have one operating onsite in the next six months.
“We want to show people you can do it,” Hodson said. “We want to show people on a full commercial scale what they’re going to see.”
The plant was headed for a permanent shutdown when Omnis stepped in to buy it through Quantum Pleasants from an affiliate of Houston-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
O’Leary predicted the site could produce graphite cost-competitively and with a profit, but not hydrogen or hydrogen-generated electricity, which he anticipates would be sold at a loss to offset or recover as much of the manufacturing cost as possible. O’Leary cited hydrogen’s high energy cost.
Hodson said retrofitting the plant would create at least 100 jobs. Every employee that had been at the plant kept their jobs, Hodson said. The West Virginia Public Service Commission received a letter in January signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to buy the plant ahead of its looming closure.
The Pleasants site will be Omnis’ first electric production location.
“Your understanding of coal, your understanding of the challenges of coal and coal emissions is the best we’ve seen at any level, statewide or nationally at the federal level,” Hodson said of West Virginia. “And so we are encouraged, because it’s so much easier for us when we present the solution, the people involved know that it’s a real solution that will work in the best interest of energy generation and to the ratepayer.”
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive