West Virginia American Water’s request for water and wastewater rate increases has drawn the ire of local residents and officials.
The Kanawha County Commission and members of Charleston City Council are among those objecting to West Virginia American’s rate-hike requests filed April 30 with state utility regulators. The company is seeking an additional $40.8 million in annual revenue for water and wastewater operations combined, 26.1% more than the company’s current rates.
County Commission President Kent Carper weighed in on West Virginia American’s request for the rate hike during the commission’s meeting Thursday.
“It is easy to sit here and complain as utility companies just recklessly, unfairly raise people’s rates,” Carper said. “But in this case, it’s just true.”
At Carper’s request, the commission voted to intervene in the water rate case before the West Virginia Public Service Commission.
“[Let’s] try to develop proof before the Public Service Commission that people just can’t afford this, point out the fact that this is in the middle of a pandemic, the pandemic’s not over, and it’s just too much, too soon,” Carper said. “At the very least, we can try to get the Public Service Commission to try to do some form of a moratorium [on future rate increases].”
Carper called on the Legislature to hold hearings to exercise oversight over water and electric rate increase requests, bemoaning a request that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power made in December to recover costs associated with infrastructure investments that would raise customer rates 3.5%.
“Maybe it’s time [legislators] consider having a meaningful public hearing about whether or not a utility company can come in and get serial, systemic, back-to-back-to-back rate increases,” Carper said.
Nineteen Charleston City Council members signed a letter filed with the Public Service Commission on Monday in which they argued against West Virginia American’s proposal. The council members estimate the proposed $11 increase for the average household would cost Charleston households $2.9 million annually.
“That is $2.9 million dollars that would not be spent at our local restaurants, hardware stores, and movie theaters,” council members wrote. “It would mean residents would have less expendable income and could put more people at risk of being unable to pay other bills.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin urged the Public Service Commission, in a letter filed Friday, to reject the proposed water rate increase.
“As we are attempting to emerge from the pandemic as a community, another financial strain on our residents is simply too much,” Goodwin wrote.
City Council members also noted that Susan Story, who retired as CEO of West Virginia American’s parent company, American Water, last year, had a $5.9 million salary for 2019, according to a company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Maxine Adkins, 94, of Huntington, told the Public Service Commission in a letter filed Friday that, if utility rates rose any higher, she would have to quit eating.
“I am just one person but I am willing to walk a picket line along with others if it would help,” Adkins wrote. “How would the people in your office like to make ends meet on $1,044 a month?”
“West Virginia American Water understands and expects that customers, businesses and civic organizations may submit letters of concern regarding its rate request as a means of expressing their own views and those of their constituents,” company spokeswoman Megan Hannah said in an emailed statement Monday.
The average monthly bill for West Virginia American residential customers using 3,100 gallons per month escalated from $39.67 at the start of 2015 to $57.30 at the beginning of 2021, a 44% climb.
The Consumer Advocate Division of the Public Service Commission, an independent arm of the commission that represents the interests of utility customers, has filed to intervene in the case.
West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton defended the rate-hike requests in the news release that announced them, reporting that the American Water subsidiary will have invested $252 million since its last rate increase in 2019 in statewide system improvements, including 48 miles of water-main replacement, pumping station improvements and improved treatment processes regulated at the federal and state levels.
But Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams has criticized West Virginia American for requesting a rate increase even after recovering infrastructure replacement costs from a surcharge mechanism created for that purpose that the commission approved in 2016.
The surcharge mechanism, called a Distribution System Improvement Charge, has resulted in a $4.99 monthly increase for the average residential customer using 3,100 gallons per month since then. Of the $252 million that West Virginia American reported investing in system improvements since its last rate increase, the Distribution System Improvement Charge has covered $79 million, according to the company.
Any new rates ordered at the Public Service Commission’s determination would be implemented no earlier than Feb. 25, 2022.