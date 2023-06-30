Finally.
That’s the operative word summing up miner advocates’ reaction to a federal Mine Safety and Health Administration proposal announced Friday lowering the agency’s legal limit on exposure to toxic silica dust.
“It was kind of the easy, obvious step that was long overdue, and I really appreciate that that’s the direction MSHA is going,” Willie Dodson, Central Appalachian field coordinator for Appalachian Voices, an environmental group that has pushed for stronger black lung protections, said in a phone interview Thursday.
But as Dodson acknowledged, there was nothing easy about the path to Friday’s draft proposal, which has yet to be published as a proposed rule in the Federal Register, the federal government’s official rules publication.
MSHA’s draft proposal follows years of miner advocates pressuring the agency for a stronger rule amid a sharp escalation in black lung cases in Central Appalachia. The draft of the proposed rule, which would reduce the exposure limit to the same level allowed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulating non-mining industries, comes after decades of shelved MSHA silica rulemaking efforts.
“I want to thank MSHA for what they are doing for the miners who have black lung by proposing this new standard,” National Black Lung Association President Gary Hairston, a Beckley resident who was 48 when he had to quit mining coal because of black lung disease in 2002, said in a statement.
The MSHA proposal would lower the permissible exposure limit for respirable crystalline silica from 100 to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air — the limit the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended in 1974.
Silica dust is composed of small particles that become airborne during drilling, chipping, cutting, grinding and other work activities.
As coal seams have thinned, exposure to silica dust has increased, with miners cutting into more surrounding rock.
Dr. Robert Cohen, an environmental and occupational health researcher, testified in 2019 before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections that freshly fractured respirable silica is highly toxic and causes significantly more lung scarring than coal dust.
A 2018 report on underground miners working from 1970 to 2017 found that severe black lung in Central Appalachia had reached its highest level since record-keeping began in the 1970s.
Studies indicate silica dust exposure has been a key driver in a rise in severe black lung cases among younger miners.
“We’re grateful that the Biden administration listened to the voices of coal miners to propose this rule that finally begins to address the scale of the black lung crisis by establishing science-based standards and a strong enforcement structure,” Wes Addington, executive director of the Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, a Whitesburg, Kentucky-based black lung advocacy group, said in a statement.
“Miners like a crusher operator at a California sand and gravel mine or a roof bolter in a West Virginia coal mine should never be forced to choose between preserving their health and providing for themselves and their families,” MSHA Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health Chris Williamson said in a statement.
The MSHA estimates its planned proposal would result in 799 lifetime avoided deaths and 2,809 lifetime avoided illness cases over 60 years for miners working under the proposed exposure limit. The agency expects full implementation and compliance to lower lifetime mortality risk due to silica exposure by 9.5% and reduce silicosis illness risk by 41.9%.
“I commend all those who have been fighting so long to see this day come; most especially the miners who contracted this insidious and always-fatal disease, their spouses and children,” United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts said in a statement. “While they have borne the brunt of this disease, they have never lost their will to fight to see that no one else ever gets it.”
The MSHA’s draft proposal would require mine operators to take immediate corrective action to achieve compliance if a miner’s exposure exceeds the limit of 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air for a full shift exposure, calculated as an eight-hour time-weighted average.
Under the draft proposal, the MSHA would require mine operators to collect a silica sample for a miner’s regular full shift during typical mining activities.
The draft proposal includes a requirement that mine operators perform baseline sampling within 180 days after the rule takes effect to assess the respirable crystalline silica exposure of miners who may reasonably be expected to be exposed to silica.
The MSHA would require medical surveillance for metal and nonmetal miners, something that’s already required for coal miners, under the draft proposal. Nonmetal mining operations include mining of barite, clay, gypsum and talc. Metal and nonmetal miners totaled just shy of 200,000 in 2021 — nearly quadruple the number of coal miners.
The draft proposal requires metal and nonmetal mine operators to provide each miner new to the mining industry with an initial medical examination and a follow-up examination up to three years after the initial examination, at no cost to the miner.
The MSHA plans to propose allowing mine operators to sample a representative fraction of miners to meet planned exposure monitoring requirements where miners perform the same task on the same shift and in the same work area.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton did not respond to a request for comment.
“We must get this rule finalized as soon as possible,” Roberts said of the draft proposal.
MSHA spokesperson Victoria Godinez said there is no planned Federal Register publication date yet for the rule proposal. The agency said there could be “discrepancy” between the draft rule proposal, available at https://www.msha.gov/sites/default/files/Regulations/Proposed%20Rule.pdf, and the document published in the Federal Register, though it’s not intended or expected.
Comments identified by RIN 1219- AB36 or Docket Id. No. MSHA–2023–0001 may be submitted through the federal e-rulemaking portal at https://www.regulations.gov, via email at zzMSHA-comments@dol.gov with “RIN-AB36” in the subject line of the message or by regular mail at MSHA, Office of Standards, Regulations, and Variances, 201 12th Street South, Suite 4E401, Arlington, Virginia 22202-5450.
The MSHA plans two public hearings — one in Arlington, Virginia, 21 days after Federal Register publication, and one in Denver, 37 days after publication. The agency said the hearings will be open for in-person or online participation. Information on how to access the public hearings will be posted when available at www.msha.gov/regulations/rulemaking.
Central Appalachian miner allies questioned the planned hearing locations.
“We'll certainly be giving some feedback and asking MSHA to hold at least a hearing in the Central Appalachian coalfields,” Dodson said.
The MSHA’s announcement Friday comes a day after 30 organizations, many West Virginia-based, urged the federal Office of Management and Budget to release the silica draft rule which had been under the office’s review for months.
Last week, six Democratic senators, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wrote a letter to the Office of Management and Budget asking for an update on the status of the review of MSHA’s silica rulemaking.
Godinez noted Friday the Office of Management and Budget had finished its review.
The MSHA made silica rulemaking efforts in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014. The agency is signaling that it intends to see the planned exposure limit reduction announced Friday through to enactment.
“This is a good day for miners,” Roberts said, “although it has been a long time coming.”
