A coal company with one of the largest mining footprints in Southern West Virginia is moving forward with a renewed mining permit despite a plethora of recent environmentally damaging permit violations and delinquency in civil penalty payments.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on April 1 approved renewing a mine permit for the Lexington Coal Co.’s Twilight III-A Surface Mine in Boone County after it found more than 40 violations across four of the company’s permits for active mine sites in the watershed since the start of last year.
Just three days earlier, the DEP had issued letters to Lexington Coal notifying the company that it was delinquent in paying two $22,500 penalties and was prohibited by a state legislative rule from issuing any permit or permit revision to the company as long as the civil penalties remain delinquent.
The penalties were attached to cessation orders the agency handed down in January after it found that Lexington Coal had failed to backfill and rough-grade mining-affected areas and take other remedial measures at the Twilight III-A and Twilight II surface mines.
“In spite of all the good reasons to deny, WVDEP renews another permit to a chronic violat[or] who is unable or unwilling to comply with laws and regulations,” Vernon Haltom, executive director of Raleigh County-based environmental nonprofit Coal River Mountain Watch, said in an email.
The DEP had cited the Twilight III-A Surface Mine for eight violations since the beginning of 2021. Violations have included failure to reclaim sections of highwall (the unexcavated face of coal and earth between topsoil and the coal seam) created by mining in drainage areas in timely fashion and not responding to requests for corrections stemming from past violations.
The DEP received more than a dozen comments urging rejection of Lexington’s permit renewal request.
“[T]hey’ve run up multiple patterns of violation,” Haltom said. “It’s almost as if Lexington Coal Company is daring the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to withdraw their permits.”
But the DEP ruled that Lexington Coal’s application, submitted in November, met requirements in state code setting environmental protection standards for mining.
DEP chief spokesman Terry Fletcher said in an email that permittees have a “successive right to the renewal of a permit,” provided that certain conditions are met, citing Chapter 22, Article 3, Section 19 of state code. That code provision grants valid permits “the right of successive renewal upon expiration,” unless the terms and conditions of an existing permit are not satisfactorily met.
“We believe that those permits should be withdrawn,” Haltom said.
Fletcher said Lexington Coal is in the process of abating all outstanding violations and that the DEP lacks statutory authority to require that civil penalties be paid in timely fashion prior to approving an application for permit renewal.
Cessation orders — an agency act ordering a mine operation or portion of an operation to cease — and delinquent civil penalties on one permittee’s permit don’t have a regulatory connection to the renewal of another permit sought by the same permittee, Fletcher contended.
Another state legislative rule cited by Fletcher — West Virginia Code Title 38, Section 2-3.32, lists unabated cessation orders, bond forfeitures and delinquency in paying civil penalties and reclamation fees as grounds for withholding approval of a permit application.
That’s the rule the DEP cited in letters to Lexington Coal stating that the agency was prohibited from issuing any permit or permit revision to the company, as long as the civil penalties remain delinquent
But Fletcher said those violations only block issuance of new permits, permit transfers or significant permit revisions, not permit renewals.
Section 2-3.32 begins by referring to permits, permit revisions and permit renewals but refers only to “permit issuance” in a later paragraph requiring the agency to withhold approval of an application until outstanding violations are abated or otherwise resolved under the rule.
The DEP has found Lexington Coal to be falling short of environmental standards on a regular basis in the Coal River watershed, already ravaged by years of mountaintop removal mining.
At the Crescent No. 2 Surface Mine in the same watershed, Lexington Coal has committed 20 permit violations for which the DEP assessed penalties totaling more than $28,000 since the start of last year, according to agency records.
The DEP on March 31 issued a show-cause order to Lexington Coal requiring the company to explain within 30 days why its permit for the Crescent No. 2 Surface Mine should not be revoked. The agency cited the company’s failure to maintain sediment control structures, prevent sediment from collecting heavily at the bottom of a hill and in Matts Creek and keep large rocks from rolling down a hill, damaging trees and settling in a stream bed.
“Due to causation of more environmental damage, there are no remedial measures to resolve this violation,” the agency noted in response to the latter violation in the DEP’s permit database.
Lexington Coal also has allowed areas of hillside to slide in the permit area, resulting in mud and sediment depositing into a stream channel bed of Matts Creek for about 300 feet, according to the DEP.
Other violations of the same permit in 2022 have included unlawful blasting and failing to provide proper notice of blasting in a newspaper of record.
The DEP issued Lexington Coal a cessation order last month for “willfully” putting off a blast shot on the Crescent No. 2 permit on March 21 after all blasting activities were to end following a violation notice the agency had issued six days earlier for the company failing to provide proper public notice of planned blasting.
The company eventually met all blasting notice requirements, the agency said.
Haltom criticized Lexington Coal for failing to comply with reclamation obligations while blasting when it had been ordered not to.
“They don’t even try to meet the most basic requirements, like publishing a blasting notice in the newspaper,” Haltom said.
Lexington Coal could not be reached for comment for this report.
Company engineering executive Kermit Fincham Jr. said in a February letter responding to Haltom’s opposition to renewing the Twilight III-A Surface Mine that it “believes environmental stewardship is integral to safe, productive and cost-effective mining operation” and that the majority of its work is reclamation. The Twilight III-A site is one of two that help fund Lexington Coal reclamation activities, the company said.
The DEP has found seven violations at the Twilight MTR Surface Mine in the Coal River watershed, including allowing surface runoff to collect in a drainage area and cause erosion, and leaving spilled petroleum to saturate and pool.
“Lexington is a bad actor,” Haltom said.