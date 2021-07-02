The water was knee deep in Brian Farkas’s Kanawha County home near Little Sandy Creek after a flood ravaged it in 1998.
The water was hip deep in his home after the June 23, 2016, flood that wrecked wide swathes of southern West Virginia, claiming 23 lives and destroying more than 5,000 homes.
“It’s a pretty traumatic event to see things you have worked for wiped out because of a storm,” Farkas said.
Farkas has worked to turn down the trauma both as a floodplain property owner and as executive director of the West Virginia Conservation Agency that works with local, state and federal officials to assess flood-related damages and address stream blockages.
“About the only good thing you can say about a devastating flood is that if you have your health and you haven’t lost anybody, it gives you an opportunity to reassess and start anew,” Farkas said.
A reassessment Farkas and his wife made after the 1998 flood allowed them to start anew more easily after the flood that came 18 years later.
They got a U.S. Small Business Administration loan that allowed them to refinance their home and pay for house repairs.
And they complied with the condition that they get flood insurance.
“It was a very wise requirement,” Farkas said.
Flood insurance covered wall, floor and electric panel replacements after the 2016 deluge, and the house was renovated by the end of that year.
“I’m a firm believer in flood insurance,” Farkas said.
Farkas holds one of the roughly 13,000 flood insurance policies in West Virginia through the Federal Emergency Management Agency-managed National Flood Insurance Program available to property owners, renters and businesses.
West Virginia’s 741 National Flood Insurance Program policies per 100,000 people ranks 18th-highest among the 50 states, a greater rate than Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency data.
A comparatively high percentage of West Virginians will be affected by FEMA’s new flood insurance pricing methodology designed to better reflect a property’s flood risk.
Higher risk, higher premiums
The agency has called the new methodology Risk Rating 2.0 and said it will more equitably distribute premiums across the more than 5 million policyholders nationwide.
More equitable for the country means more expensive for West Virginia.
West Virginia will have the highest percentage of National Flood Insurance Program premium monthly increases of $10 or more in the country, according to a Gazette-Mail analysis of FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 data.
Among Mountain State policyholders, 23% will see monthly premium increases of $10 or more – six percentage points more than any other state.
“One of the main goals of Risk Rating 2.0 is to help make sure that each property’s insurance premium accurately reflects flood risk,” FEMA Region 3 spokesman Gabe Lugo said in an email. “West Virginia has a significant history of damaging floods and a high flood risk, so Risk Rating 2.0 reflects this reality.”
Forty-five percent of West Virginia structures insured by National Flood Insurance Program policies were built before the before the effective date of the first flood insurance rate map. That’s the highest share in the country.
It indicates West Virginia has a comparatively high percentage of buildings constructed before detailed flood hazard data and flood elevations were provided to the community and usually before the community enacted comprehensive regulations on floodplain regulation.
The average program claim payout in West Virginia in the past 10 years has been $15,500.
The maximum annual premium rate increase for any individual policy is 18%. The monthly premium will decrease for 17% of policies in West Virginia.
Premium hikes are a potential financial setback for policyholders in flood-prone, economically challenged West Virginia, which had the second-lowest median household income among all 50 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015-19 American Community Survey.
Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, an insurance agent, said flood insurance in high-risk flood zones can be “very expensive.”
“It can run higher than your traditional homeowner’s insurance,” Jeffries said. “So in some cases, that has been a deterrent for people when they’re shopping for homes.”
Homes and businesses in high-risk flood areas with government-backed mortgages, though, are required to have flood insurance.
ZIP code 25045 in Jeffries’s district, which consists of Clendenin and other northeastern Kanawha County communities hit especially hard by the June 2016 flood, will see 90% of its 132 National Flood Insurance Program policies increase.
The average annual premium for a program policy is about $700. The program is the largest provider of flood insurance in the United States.
Mapping out the future
FEMA’s new pricing methodology adds rebuilding costs, distance to a coast, ocean or river, ground elevation and first-floor height to the variables considered when assessing a property’s flood risk.
New policies beginning Oct. 1 will be subject to the new rating methodology. Existing policyholders eligible for renewal can take advantage of immediate decreases in their premiums starting the same day.
All remaining policies renewing on or after April 1 will be subject to the new rating methodology.
The new methodology comes four years after the Department of Homeland Security inspector general’s office found that FEMA needed to improve its management of flood map projects.
“Without accurate floodplain identification and mapping processes, management, and oversight, FEMA cannot provide members of the public with a reliable rendering of their true flood vulnerability or ensure that NFIP rates reflect the real risk of flooding,” the office warned.
The inspector general’s office found that only 42% of FEMA’s flood maps were assessed and up to date.
“They’re not forward-looking,” said Larry Wilson, Association of State Floodplain Managers director emeritus and senior policy advisor. “They look backwards.”
The floodplain managers association and the environmental nonprofit National Resources Defense Council have urged FEMA to develop maps that project future flood risks, calling on the agency to ensure all new and revised National Flood Insurance Program maps depict how floodplains will change over time.
“If the maps had that layer on them, [you] could say, well, we’re planning to build a hospital, we better make sure it’s not in what might be a future floodplain, because that hospital may be there a hundred years,” Larson said.
State Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, recalled that homes impacted by the June 2016 flood weren’t in a floodplain, according to FEMA.
“That has caused all sorts of red tape problems in the recovery process,” Baldwin said. “We absolutely need better maps.”
Lugo admitted FEMA flood insurance rate maps represent existing conditions but added that the agency is updating national guidelines and specifications for mapping to address future risk.
FEMA Region 3 has spent $25 million since 2001 in contracts and grants in West Virginia under the flood mapping program to develop mapping products that can help a community prepare for climate change impacts, Lugo said.
FEMA Region 3 is based in Philadelphia and covers West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
West Virginia receives mapping funds from FEMA as a partner in the agency’s cooperating technical partners program focused on maintaining up-to-date flood hazard maps and can help direct the development of its flood maps for communities who express interest in them, Lugo said.
National Resources Defense Council senior policy analyst Rob Moore suggested state and local officials seek flood maps from FEMA that project future flood risk like those the agency revised for New York City to account for climate change impacts like rising sea levels and escalating rainfall.
“Those maps are one of the first things that are referenced when somebody wants to build something somewhere or finance building something somewhere,” Moore said. “And they’re generally not in great shape. They can be 20, 30 years out of date when you reference them, and even if you’ve got a brand new, state-of-the-art flood map, it still doesn’t tell you anything, really, about the future.”
Doing the right thing — at a cost
West Virginia’s mountainous landscape is dotted with communities settled near streams and rivers in valleys where people are resigned to living with high flood risk.
But just 13 West Virginia communities participate in a program that reduces flood insurance premiums for property owners.
FEMA’s Community Rating System offers discounts on flood insurance premiums ranging from 5% to 45% to communities that go beyond minimum standards for floodplain management.
More than 1,500 communities participate in the system nationwide.
“Anything that rewards the community for doing the right thing to reduce risk is good,” Larson said.
Those who participate in West Virginia effective April 1 are Berkeley, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Kanawha, Morgan and Putnam counties, and the cities of Buckhannon, Charleston, Martinsburg, Parsons and Philippi.
Under the system, premiums are discounted in increments of 5% based on creditable activities. Jefferson County has the highest discounts – 20% in special flood hazard areas where flood insurance is mandatory and 10% outside those areas.
“It’s all saying, if you do the right things, you’ll reduce risk,” Larson said.
Discounts will be rolled out to all areas of participating communities under Risk Rating 2.0.
The new pricing methodology is in line with FEMA’s move toward risk-based policy pricing that Congress encouraged with a 2012 law that required FEMA to eliminate subsidies for some policyholders to help address the agency’s enormous debt accumulated largely from hurricanes Rita, Wilma and Katrina.
The National Flood Insurance Program was $20.5 billion in debt to the U.S. Treasury as of April 2018.
“For us, business continues. We have always been in the business of reducing risk,” said Nicole Lick, deputy director of FEMA Region 3’s Mitigation Division, noting a new FEMA pre-disaster hazard mitigation program whose first grant cycle offers $500 million for states and local communities.
Farkas said state and local communities will have to become more self-resilient as extreme weather patterns driven by climate change strain federal resources further.
West Virginia was affected by 11 billion-dollar flood disaster events that cost an estimated $110 billion from 2010 through 2020, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data. FEMA has awarded West Virginia $109 million in flood grants since 2007.
Farkas said he gets peace of mind from his flood insurance as he faces an ominous climate future living the length of a football field away from Little Sandy Creek. He pays more in premiums every year, but he said it’s worth it.
“It’s something that one should consider having just simply because of the weather patterns that we keep seeing,” Farkas said.
It’s about to come at a greater cost for most West Virginians rendered increasingly vulnerable by high waters and low incomes.
“Severe weather and flooding in West Virginia have been pretty expensive,” Moore said. “It’s a hard situation.”