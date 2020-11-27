Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was one of five senators -- all Democrats -- to urge the Mine Safety & Health Administration to do more to protect coal miners from a potentially life-threatening carcinogen and contributing cause of black lung disease.
Manchin, along with Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Tim Kaine of Virginia and Mark Warner of Virginia, said in a news release Monday that a report stating the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General found the Mine Safety and Health Administration has not sufficiently protected coal miners from exposure to respirable crystalline silica exposure was cause for “urgent action.”
The OIG report found that MSHA’s silica exposure limit is out of date, as the agency has maintained essentially the same silica limit established in the 1960s.
Issued Nov. 12, the report recommended that Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health David Zatezalo adopt a lower legal exposure limit for silica in coal mines based on recent scientific evidence, establish a separate standard for silica that allows MSHA to issue a citation and monetary penalty when violations of its silica exposure limit occur, and enhance its sampling program to increase the frequency of inspector samples where needed.
“These findings are extremely troubling -- especially now, as our nation continues to grapple with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and your agency has repeatedly refused to issue emergency standards for these essential workers,” the senators wrote to Zatezalo in a letter addressed Friday.
But Zatezalo replied that MSHA could not yet agree with the OIG’s recommendations to adopt a lower legal exposure limit for silica or establish a separate standard for silica that allows MSHA to issue a citation and monetary penalty for limit violation. He added that MSHA would issue proposed rules to address those recommendations but could not “presume the substance” of a proposed or final rule pending comments and testimony received during the rulemaking process.
That didn’t satisfy the OIG, which noted MSHA’s quarter-century history of starting and restarting silica regulation rulemaking efforts.
The OIG observed that MSHA has spent more than two decades in rulemaking without changing its silica exposure limit, starting and restarting rulemaking efforts for silica regulations at least five times (1996, 1998, 2003, 2010 and 2014), taking far longer than the four-year average for rulemaking among federal agencies per a Government Accountability Office study.
MSHA’s coal mine silica exposure limit of 100 micrograms per cubic meter of air remains double the limit of 50 that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommended the Department of Labor adopt in 1974. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, MSHA’s sibling agency that oversees compliance for nonmine workplace toxin exposure, lowered its silica exposure limit to 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air in 2016.
MSHA will study the OIG’s recommendation to increase the frequency of inspector samples where needed, Zatezalo said.
“The time to tackle this issue is long overdue,” the senators wrote.
The senators asked that Zatezalo provide them a “thorough description of the measures currently being conducted by the agency to ensure that our brave and patriotic coal miners are shielded from excess exposure to silica dust on the job site.”
The OIG report noted recent studies that found large clusters of miners with less than 20 years of mining tenure in West Virginia, Kentucky and Virginia with progressive massive fibrosis, the most severe form of black lung disease. A 2018 NIOSH report based on X-ray data collected by the agency’s Coal Workers Health Surveillance Program from working underground miners from 1970 to 2017 found that the prevalence of severe black lung in central Appalachia was as high as it’s been (5%) since record-keeping began in the early 1970s.
“Our nation’s coal miners have done their jobs, working tirelessly to help win wars, power the nation, and keep the lights on,” the senators wrote. “It’s time for MSHA to do its job and update its regulations to ensure our coal miners have a safe working environment.”