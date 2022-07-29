Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

More carrots than sticks

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has backed a climate and clean energy package that prioritizes tax incentives over restrictions for industry.

 J. Scott Applewhite | AP file photo

The new budget bill championed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., containing $369 billion in climate and clean energy spending mentions the word “energy” 428 times across its 725 pages.

"Climate" is mentioned just 38 times.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you