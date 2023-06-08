Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Facing climate change impacts

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leads the Energy and Natural Resources Committee during its hearing on wildfire response Thursday morning. Witnesses flagged climate change's role in driving extreme weather patterns resulting in the spread of wildfires like those in Canada that have cast a smoky haze throughout the American Northeast.  

 U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee video screenshot

Breathtakingly poor air quality throughout the United States stemming from Canadian wildfires dominated a hearing led by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and a rally against a Manchin-backed fossil fuel project outside the White House Thursday.

Speakers at both events acknowledged climate change as a driving force behind the conditions that cause wildfires like those resulting in plummeting air quality levels in the Mid-Atlantic reflected in a smoky haze blanketing the Northeast.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment.

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

