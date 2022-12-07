Energy permitting reform measures proposed by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., embraced by Mountain Valley Pipeline proponents and opposed by environmental justice advocates again have been excluded from a larger legislative package.
Manchin had tried to push through provisions that would mandate expedited approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and shorten environmental review timelines for project approvals.
West Virginia’s senior senator hoped to attach the measures to the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 that authorizes funding levels for the U.S. military.
But the text of the National Defense Authorization Act released Tuesday night didn’t include energy permitting reform, which drew opposition from progressives and some Republicans.
The failure of the reform framework prompted a rebuke from Manchin, who has long supported fast-tracking energy infrastructure construction.
“Our energy infrastructure is under attack and America’s energy security has never been more threatened,” Manchin said in a statement Tuesday night. “The American people will pay the steepest price for Washington once again failing to put common sense policy ahead of toxic tribal politics.”
A Manchin energy permitting reform proposal also was excluded from a stopgap funding bill in September.
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and other fossil fuel projects cheered the latest failure of Manchin’s energy permitting reform efforts.
“Frontline communities from across the country have risen to voice their objection to becoming sacrificed so that another horrible fossil fuel project can make another millionaire a few more dollars,” Maury Johnson, a Greenville landowner afffected by the Mountain Valley Pipeline who has been one of the most vocal opponents of the project, said in a statement. “This should be a wake-up call to all of America that we are not going to ever relent again.”
Johnson is co-chairman of Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights, a coalition of West Virginia and Virginia conservation groups against fossil fuel infrastructure expansion.
Manchin also has proposed expanding federal permitting authority for transmission lines, a move that clean energy advocates say is key to accelerating decarbonization and slowing climate change.
But Manchin’s proposal met resistance from opponents who saw it as a giveaway to Mountain Valley Pipeline developers that would unacceptably weaken environmental review protection for communities most vulnerable to polluting manufacturing and energy projects.
Nearly a third of House Democrats signed a letter to House leaders in September signaling opposition to permitting reforms ultimately included in Manchin’s proposal.
“For these communities in places like Appalachia and the Gulf South that have already been treated as fossil fuel sacrifice zones for far too long, we will continue to fight back against any proposed legislation that would rubber-stamp the disastrous Mountain Valley Pipeline and other fossil fuel proposals,” Sierra Club deputy legislative director Mahyar Sorour said in a statement.
Manchin responded to the rejection of his permitting reform proposal Wednesday by releasing the text of the proposal, called the Building American Energy Security Act of 2022. Manchin called on his colleagues to support amending the National Defense Authorization Act to include his proposal and finish what he called the critical Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Just like Manchin’s September proposal, his new measure directs the Interior, Agriculture and Transportation departments, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue all biological opinions, rights-of-way, project amendments, permits, leases and other authorizations for constructing and operating the pipeline within 30 days. Those approvals would have to be “substantially in the form of” past project approvals from those agencies, including those invalidated in court since then.
If passed, the proposal would prohibit judicial review of all those directives, shielding the 303-mile, 42-inch-diameter pipeline long held up by court challenges.
Manchin’s plan would set a two-year deadline for reviews of projects that require a full environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act, a 52-year-old law better known as NEPA that requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of proposed major actions before making decisions.
Manchin’s September proposal also contained that provision and would have required issuance of all permits within 180 days of completing the NEPA process. His latest proposal builds on that by slashing that period to 150 days.
The new proposal would allow the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to issue a construction permit for any proposed electric transmission facility found to be “necessary in the national interest” after notice and hearing opportunity.
The proposal also would require the commission to ensure that project costs are allocated to customers that benefit from added transmission. Proponents predict those provisions would result in a more robust transmission system that reduces fossil fuel dependence, lowers consumer bills and enhances electric reliability, a key goal with extreme weather events rising as climate change worsens.
Environmental justice advocates slammed Manchin’s latest proposal as another unwelcome attempt to force the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s completion.
“As a working-class, single-mother in Appalachia, I’ve been let down by a lot of politicians but few of them have made me this furious; he is dragging us through the mud for nothing but his own greed and vanity,” Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition organizer Crystal Mello said in a statement Wednesday. “We’ve got enough to set right around here. Sit down and zip it, Manchin.”
The pipeline, first announced in 2014, has been slowed by legal challenges from conservationists, causing its estimated cost to soar from $3.5 billion to $6.6 billion.
Mountain Valley Pipeline’s lead developer, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp., has urged Congress to fast-track the pipeline.
The project is costing $20 million to $25 million per month, largely for maintenance of rights-of-way, Equitrans Chairman and CEO Thomas Karam said in a quarterly earnings call last month.
On the call, Equitrans reported a net loss of $521 million attributable to common shareholders that it said stemmed from the company’s $583 million impairment to its investment in the pipeline.
An impairment is a loss in the value of an asset.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
The project’s capacity is fully subscribed under 20-year contracts, according to Equitrans, which would own roughly 48% of the pipeline and operate it.