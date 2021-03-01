U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is introducing a bill that would reinstate and build upon a tax credit for investments in manufacturing facilities for clean energy technologies.
The proposed American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act that Manchin has worked on alongside Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., would follow the Section 48C tax credit which provided a 30% investment tax credit to clean energy manufacturing facilities in 2009, 2010 and 2013.
The bill released Monday would make $8 billion available in tax credits, including up to $4 billion for communities where coal mines have shuttered. The measure is designed to encourage building new or retrofitting existing industrial or manufacturing facilities to produce or recycle energy products including technologies that capture or store carbon, renewable energy and energy efficiency equipment, and grid modernization components.
Manchin’s goal is to guide investments toward rebuilding Appalachian coal communities, and the bill is geared toward retooling industrial sites throughout the region.
“The downturn of the coal industry has left many Americans without the good-paying jobs they once relied on and, more often than not, a lack of new opportunity,” Manchin said in an emailed statement. “The negative impact is felt by local economies across the country. I believe that tax credits to help incentivize the transition to a cleaner energy future should be targeted to drive reinvestment in the communities who are the most impacted by that transition, and that’s exactly what the American Jobs in Energy Manufacturing Act of 2021 will do.”
Monday’s bill introduction continues Manchin’s high-profile start to the new Congress. On the subject of energy and the environment alone, the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee last week announced he would cast a pivotal vote to confirm U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., to lead the Department of Interior and saw former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a nominee he supported, confirmed as secretary of the Department of Energy.