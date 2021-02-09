Sen. Joe Manchin is making sure West Virginians know he’s pro-pipeline.
Manchin, D-W.Va., addressed a letter to President Joe Biden Tuesday in which he reaffirmed his support for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, asking Biden to reconsider his executive order revoking a cross-border permit for the pipeline that was planned to carry about 800,000 barrels of oil daily from Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf Coast.
“Pipeline infrastructure projects already undergo a rigorous permitting process that allows experts to weigh in on the security, safety, and environmental impacts of the project,” Manchin wrote. “I encourage you to let these processes proceed as intended and to not let politics drive the decisions on the development and operation of our nation’s vital energy infrastructure.”
Manchin argued pipelines are a safer mode of transport than truck and rail, referencing a 2019 U.S. Department of Transportation finding that rail incidents involving crude oil happened once every 50 million gallons of crude oil shipped, compared to just once every 720 million gallons of crude oil for pipelines.
Projects like the Keystone XL and the unfinished Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would run from Northwestern West Virginia to Southern Virginia and provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States, are crucial for the U.S. to achieve energy security, Manchin said, viewing them as conducive to Biden’s economic recovery plan.
“[T]he development of infrastructure, like the Keystone XL and Mountain Valley pipelines, [is needed] to get this energy to market in the safest and most environmentally responsible way," Manchin wrote.
Conservationists have opposed construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline through West Virginia and Virginia, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection made public a consent order last week that would require the five-company joint venture that owns the pipeline to pay a $303,706 fine for failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water.
The pipeline’s owners have touted what they said would be an economic boost for West Virginia, estimating counties along the route -- Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe -- would receive close to $17 million in tax revenues once the pipeline, long delayed by legal and regulatory challenges, is operational.
Manchin was one of 45 senators to introduce legislation that died in 2012 that would have approved the Keystone XL pipeline project and supported bills to approve it in 2014 and 2015, the latter of which was killed by a veto from President Barack Obama.
Biden’s executive order revoking the Keystone XL permit said that leaving it in place would undermine U.S. leadership in fighting climate change.