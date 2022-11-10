Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fleischauer out

Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, a former UMWA District 31 lawyer and one of the most vocal opponents of a bill that would have stripped nearly all enforcement authority away from the state Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training, was defeated in her state Senate bid Tuesday by coal industry-supported Republican Mike Oliverio.   

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

At the United Mine Workers union’s annual Labor Day picnic in September, West Virginia state legislative candidates urged more than 100 UMW members and supporters braving an unrelenting rain to focus on labor and health protections in the upcoming election.

“It’s not about God, guns, gays and abortion,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, seeking a fifth term in the Senate. “But that’s how they suck you in. They play you like a fiddle.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you