At the United Mine Workers union’s annual Labor Day picnic in September, West Virginia state legislative candidates urged more than 100 UMW members and supporters braving an unrelenting rain to focus on labor and health protections in the upcoming election.
“It’s not about God, guns, gays and abortion,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, seeking a fifth term in the Senate. “But that’s how they suck you in. They play you like a fiddle.”
Stollings, Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, and former Delegate Rodney Miller, D-Boone, urged the crowd to vote for Democrats, warning that the Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature had strongly considered taking away nearly all enforcement authority from the state mine inspection office earlier this year.
“Do you think a coal miner’s life is important?” asked Miller, who was running to return to the House of Delegates. “The reason I ask that is, the folks in the Legislature right now apparently don’t.”
All three candidates lost in Tuesday’s general election by a combined 40 percentage points as the GOP’s supermajority swelled to 88% of the Legislature. That’s the same percentage of West Virginia’s net electricity generation supplied by coal-fired electric power plants in 2020 — roughly quadruple the national percentage.
Some of the most intense legislative fights in the 85th West Virginia Legislature spanning 2021 and 2022 were over how to take care of coal miners in the workplace and communities devastated by the state’s long-term decline in coal production.
Many of the Legislature’s members who fought the most for miner health and safety protections and energy transition aids for communities devastated by the coal industry’s decline lost Tuesday.
Coal industry-supported candidates fared much better.
Of 71 Senate and House of Delegates 2022 general-election candidates endorsed by the UMW, only 21 won, including two who faced no opposition on the ballot.
The UMW endorsed mostly Democrats, who lost 10 seats in the House and seven seats in the Senate, taking just 12 seats in the former and four in the latter into the new legislative term.
“I do not believe there is any relation to a candidates’ stance on mine safety issues and whether or not they won the election,” UMW spokeswoman Erin Bates said in an email, declining to add anything else about the election results.
Bates said the union is still developing legislative priorities for the upcoming session.
All five Republican candidates supported by an independent expenditure committee controlled by West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton registered with the state just five days before the election won Tuesday.
The committee, West Virginia Coal Victory PAC, reported spending just under $10,000 on Nov. 2 on media support for the five candidates. Independent expenditures are spent without consulting or coordinating with a candidate or their committee.
Hamilton called the candidates “exceptionally competent” and devoted to serving their districts.
“These leaders pledge to help existing state businesses and industries (including coal) to maintain their viability and contributions to state commerce, our economy and job base,” Hamilton said in an email.
One of the candidates, Mike Oliverio, is a former Democratic senator and delegate who narrowly defeated 13-term Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, in the race to represent Senate District 13.
Fleischauer is a former UMW District 31 lawyer who was one of the most vocal opponents of House Bill 4840, a measure that would have removed mine inspectors’ power to issue orders or financial penalties to mine operators for failing to meet safety standards.
Support for HB 4840 withered in the House of Delegates after UMW members and other miner advocates excoriated it during a public hearing on the measure on the House floor.
The House Government Organization Committee advanced the bill to the full House after cutting off debate on it. The bill’s lead sponsor, committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, defended the panel’s abrupt advancement of the bill by accusing fellow committee member Fleischauer of being “inflammatory” in her comments on the legislation, alleging she was trying to filibuster the bill.
“Maybe a lot of people here weren’t around when Sago happened, or Upper Big Branch,” Fleischauer said during the committee meeting.
She was referencing mine explosions at International Coal Group’s Sago Mine in Upshur County in 2006 and Massey Energy’s Upper Big Branch Mine in Raleigh County in 2010 that killed 12 and 29 miners, respectively.
The West Virginia Coal Victory PAC paid $2,464 to Spencer-based WVRC Media to support Oliverio against Fleischauer.
HB 4840 would have turned the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training into an assistance outlet for mine operators. It would have removed the minimum number of “visits” that mine inspectors must make to all mines in their districts and discarded a requirement that governor nominees to the state mine safety board representing operators have experience in “health and safety.”
Steele argued that there are more than enough state and federal inspectors for coal mines in West Virginia and that inspectors aren’t being used properly. Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, a fellow bill sponsor, said he views the bill as an opportunity to implement new training for coal companies.
Steele faced no opposition on the ballot Tuesday. Burkhammer won his district by 44 points. The bill’s other sponsor, House Government Organization Committee Vice Chairman Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, also faced no opposition on the ballot. Steele has expressed interest in coming up with a reworked version of the bill next year.
The West Virginia Coal Victory PAC reported paying $2,464 to WVRC Media to support Mark Hunt, another former Democratic delegate, who defeated Lindsay in the race for his Senate seat six days later.
The committee also paid $1,960 to Logan Broadcasting to support Mike Stuart, a former federal prosecutor who defeated Stollings.
Stollings had been one of the Legislature’s most consistent supporters of black lung protections for miners fighting the disease. For five years, Stollings led sponsorship of legislation that would have established a new state black lung program supported by an increased severance tax on natural resources, including coal.
The West Virginia Coal Victory PAC paid Wheeling-based Watch Dog Radio $3,000 to support Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall and Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, in what became successful re-election bids.
Reynolds and Storch both voted to table postponing HB 4840 in March, keeping it on track for passage before the House abruptly declined to take up the bill following the UMW-dominated public hearing on the bill.
Of the 24 delegates who favored postponing the bill, only 11 will return in the next legislative term.
One of the delegates who won’t be returning is Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, who lost Tuesday in a bid for a fourth straight two-year term.
Evans introduced an amendment on the next-to-last day of the 2021 regular legislative session that would have directed the state Public Service Commission to facilitate creating a plan to develop water, wastewater, broadband and other infrastructure needed to revitalize communities affected by coal-fired plant closures.
The House voted 49-48 to attach the amendment to Senate Bill 542, a bill that eventually became law that requires coal-fired plants owned by public electric utilities to keep at least 30 days of coal supply under contract for the lifespan of those plants.
“The underlying bill is a cry for help to save jobs in the communities that rely on coal mines and for power plants that rely on those jobs,” Evans said on the House floor Friday prior to the passage of the bill and his amendment. “The amendment recognizes the cry for help.”
But the Senate rejected Evans’ amendment, sending the bill back to the House for it to approve without the amendment. The House complied, scrapping the amendment and ending what had been two days of impassioned debate over the measure.
Stemming from the amendment was the bipartisan creation of a House Select Coalfield Communities Committee to develop policy recommendations intended to revitalize the state’s coal communities for the rest of the 85th Legislature.
The committee was established after House leaders created an informal work group filled with members of that chamber that held listening tour stops throughout West Virginia to gather input on how to aid struggling coal communities.
But only one of four bills reported from the committee became law — a measure establishing a commission of governor appointees to facilitate grants for coal communities.
One of the three bills that failed would have increased the eligibility for those with black lung and other occupational lung diseases to present their cases to the state Occupational Pneumoconiosis Board.
“[W]hatever may come, we will continue to speak out and work on behalf of miner’s health and safety and the benefits they deserve,” Bates, the UMW spokeswoman, said.