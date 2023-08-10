Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A meeting at which West Virginia economic development officials will consider a forgivable $62.5 million loan for a hydrogen production and carbon capture project in Mason County has been rescheduled.

The Economic Development Authority will hold a special board of directors meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday to consider the performance-based loan for Mountaineer GigaSystem LLC, a subsidiary of Houston-headquartered energy transition company Fidelis New Energy LLC.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

